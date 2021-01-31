Weather: Early signals suggest ‘normal’ monsoon, says Skymet

Skymet Weather, the country’s largest private sector weather forecaster, has said that initial readings made on the prospects of impending 2021 South-West monsoon indicates that it would be a ‘normal monsoon year’ that begins on a sound note and ends within the upper half of the normal range.

Skymet went on to quantify this range as between 96-104 per cent of the long-period average but signalled some ‘risk’ attached to a few pockets of the country. A few international weather models have also generated almost similar predictions for the 2021 monsoon as reported already by BusinessLine.

La Nina event peaking

The private forecaster said that the tropical Pacific is sufficiently cool now with the La Nina conditions (which helped fire up the last year’s monsoon) at the peak. Sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are likely to rise soon and probability of a continued La Nina may fall to 50 per cent by when the monsoon arrives.

The ongoing La Nina may decline during the spring and turn ‘neutral’ through the monsoon, the largest and most challenging seasonal weather phenomenon, Skymet said. There are precursor events to get an early glimpse of the season and gauge its health during the four-month-long season, it added.

‘Disfigurement’ not ruled out

Suffice to say that the South-West monsoon 2021 would coincide with a devolving La Niña to start with. This trend of the Pacific Ocean temperatures may not lead to an above normal or excess rainfall, Skymet Weather said, while not ruling out the chances of a ‘disfigured’ monsoon from available indications.

Especially given that Pacific temperatures signal a spike, the extent of which needs to be ascertained with model forecast in February and March. “This will get factored in our April forecast,” said Jatin Singh, Managing Director and Founder, Skymet Weather, which has been predicting monsoon since year 2012.

Likely neutral IOD event

According to Singh, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) event, which too has a major bearing on the monsoon, cannot evolve until April. The IOD mimics El Nino-La Nina in the Indian Ocean, and early indications suggest it to be ‘neutral’ (neither positive nor negative) around the time of monsoon onset.

A positive IOD represents warming of the western Indian Ocean relative to the eastern basin and underwrites a good concurrent monsoon. A record-breaking year 2019 positive IOD event has had a cascading impact on the monsoon that year and also extended it well past September into October.

According to Jatin Singh, Skymet Weather will resume monsoon predictions after a sabbatical and ‘is committed’ to releasing reports on prospects of the 2021 season soon. The private forecaster had not released the monsoon reports last year (2020) due to what Singh described as ‘strategic reasons.’