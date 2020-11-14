Weather: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry continue to be rain-deficit

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
All-India rainfall since October 1 (till November 13, Friday) now shows a deficit of eight per cent, within the ‘normal’ category as defined by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), but the embedded North-East monsoon over the South Peninsula continues to be in deficit.
The rainfall deficit over the main North-East monsoon territory of Tamil Nadu is 47 per cent; while it is 50 per cent in Puducherry; 35 per cent in Kerala; and a much larger 63 per cent in the Lakshadweep Islands. Exceptions are Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
In fact, these latter three states continue to enjoy a surplus carried over from the monsoon transition period (South-West to North-East). Telangana has a surplus of 58 per cent and Karnataka, 18 per cent while Andhra Pradesh has a slight deficit of eight per cent (in ‘normal’ category).
An IMD forecast said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning may continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep area during next 4-5 days as a fresh easterly wave arrives over the South Peninsula.
Isolated heavy rain is likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Ahead of this, the prevailing rain-driving trough along the Tamil Nadu coast front-ended by a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region to the South-South-West may weaken.
To the North of the country, an incoming western disturbance is expected to interact with prevailing easterly winds over the country to produce scattered to fairly widespread precipitation over the hilly terrains of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.
Isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Saturday while it would be isolated over the remaining parts of the plains of North-West India and adjoining Central India on Sunday. Isolated heavy falls may lash Jammu & Kashmir and Saturday and Sunday and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
Global forecasts give Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until December 12 to claw their way back and cut down the deficit, with the ongoing wet session likely to go on until November 22. This would be followed by a comparably calmer week into the month-end with likely normal rainfall.
The North-East monsoon may come back to life (though not as active as it currently is) yet agin into early December and may hold on as such for the first week to 10 days before plateauing to normal or even below normal. Activity would be confined to the fringes of the Bay of Bengal.
But a 46-day forecast for accumulated precipitation from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) put parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and almost entire Tamil Nadu region on the positive side beginning from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.
This covers Chennai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore district apart from the southern districts of adjoining Kerala. Normal rain is indicated for Karnataka, Telangana and the rest of Andhra Pradesh and even over adjoining parts of Maharashtra, per the ECMWF outlook.
Also falling under the surplus rain footprint during this period in interior Tamil Nadu is the Palayamkottai- Thoothukudi-Kovilpatti-Dindigul and the Udhagamandalam-Erode-Coimbatore belts extending to Malappuram-Palakkad and Kumily-Ernakulam in adjoining Kerala.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...