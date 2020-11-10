Weather: TN awaits spell to break jinx on North-East monsoon

The two cyclonic circulations located over either ends of the South Bay of Bengal have prompted the formation of a trough from the Central Bay reaching out towards the coast of Tamil Nadu, seemingly positioned to propel the next spell of rain and break the jinx surrounding the North-East monsoon.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintains the watch for north-easterly winds to strengthen over the extreme South Peninsula (southern parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu) from tomorrow (Wednesday) in what apparently is going to be a three-day burst lasting until Friday.

Under the circumstances, isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy fall has been forecast over Tamil Nadu and moderate thunderstorm as well as lightning at isolated places also over Tamil Nadu as well as adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period, the IMD said.

Rains may spread further out

Private forecaster Skymet Weather also said that weather activity is going to pick up from Wednesday over the South Peninsula starting from Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, all five meteorological subdivision in the region, including Kerala, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka, may too experience fairly widespread moderate rain and thundershowers until Sunday.

In an extended range forecast for three days from November 15 (Sunday), the IMD said rains may spread further out in isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and adjoining parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands beyond the shores to either side of the South Peninsula.

Skymet noted that even as the North-East monsoon is nearing halfway through the season, the typical monsoon activity is yet to pick up. However, conditions seem to be building up to scale up the rains, more so for the eastern half of the South Peninsula comprising Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Other pockets will have a lesser share of the activity with South Interior Karnataka securing the least.

Coastal belt to get a thrashing

The Skymet analysis said that a cyclonic circulation is located to the South of Sri Lanka with a trough extending northward. The westward shift of this feature is going to cause a prolonged wet spell between until Sunday, which may get extended for another day or two.

Coastal parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to have a soaking spell for a considerable duration. Chennai, Karaikal, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Puducherry are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied with lightning and thunderstorm during this period.

Skymet suspected that the ferocity of the rain may even cause disruption to communication and connectivity, affecting rail, road and air traffic simultaneously. In Andhra Pradesh, stations such as Nellore, Ongole, Kavali, Bapatla, and Machilipatnam may also fall within the peripherals of the belt of intense weather along the coast.