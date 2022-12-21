The low-pressure area that has persisted over the South-East Bay of Bengal took its own time to move into the South-West Bay and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean (closer to Sri Lanka than the Tamil Nadu coast) on Wednesday, but the weather system has taken advantage of the interlude to intensify a round to become ‘well-marked’.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the well-marked ‘low,’ potentially the last organised weather system in the seas before the year 2022 rings out, to move towards Sri Lanka by Thursday (tomorrow).

Numerical prediction model runs however indicate the chances of its moving towards the South Tamil Nadu coast in the last lap for a landfall in the next three-four days.

Cloudy over Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Met Department said cloudy skies may prevail over the Northern, North-Central, North-Western, and Uva provinces on Wednesday.

The well-marked ‘low’ will bring showers at times over these provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur over the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces, and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 5 cm are likely over the Northern, Eastern, Uva, and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

As for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal region, the IMD has said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may strike at isolated places over South Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Wednesday.

Squally winds with speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph may prevail over the South-West Bay and along and off South Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

May escalate next week

Almost similar weather may pan out over these areas for the few subsequent days before escalating from Monday next (December 26) to being scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu and Kerala and isolated to scattered light/moderate over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and the Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Towards the North, the biting cold with low night temperatures may start to lift over parts of the region with a warmer and moisture-laden western disturbance arriving after a long break.

The disturbance knocked at the doors of South-West Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. But the flip side is that the moisture will set up dense to very dense fog along the plains of North-West India for the next two days.

Cold wave, fog in the North

Dry and cold northerly/north-westerly winds (unlike south-westerly or south-easterly elsewhere) from the Himalayas blowing over the plains of North-West India will continue to set up cold wave conditions over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and North Rajasthan during the next five days with isolated severe cold wave conditions over Punjab from Thursday to Sunday.

Moisture and light winds from the western disturbance will bring dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh in the night/morning hours during the next two days and dense fog in for the subsequent three days as the disturbance travels to the East.

Bihar, the hills of West Bengal, and Sikkim too will witness dense fog during these days. Dense fog is forecast also over Himachal Pradesh for five days and over North-West Rajasthan for two days.

