Well-marked low drops heavy rain over West India, weakens

Wednesday’s well-marked low-pressure area let off steam into the night, but not before dumping some heavy to very heavy raoms, at times extremely, accompanied by wind with gusts catching many by surprise. The low has since managed to race half the distance across the broadest geography from the Bay of Bengal to Central India to park itself over central Madhya Pradesh this morning.

Rainfall

Western Maharashtra, including Mumbai and neighbourhood and southern Gujarat, bore the brunt of the heavy weather recorded overnight on Thursday morning. Rainfall recorded (in cm) until 5.30 am: Mumbai (Colaba -33; Mumbai (Santacruz)-15; Mahabaleshwar and Harnai-12 each leading to flooding conditions at many places.

Other areas recording heavy to very rainfall included: Alibagh-10; Matheran and Kolhapur-9 each; Veraval -8; Belgaum-6; Mahua, Veraval, Chhindwara, Ratnagiri and Honavar-5 each. The full-24 hour rainfall figures till 8.30 am are awaited. Very strong winds recorded at Colaba last (Wednesday) evening had gusted to 107 km/hr.

Rains may ease today

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) update issued this morning is as follows: Widespread rainfall with isolated/ scattered heavy to very heavy falls to continue over Gujarat state, Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) and Madhya Maharashtra (mainly the Ghat areas) till today and reduce thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Gujarat. Widespread rainfall (except over Tamil Nadu where isolated to scattered rainfall is likely ) with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also likely over Kerala and south interior and coastal Karnataka during the next 4-5 days, as strong westerly/south-westerly winds prevail across the Arabian Sea.

The IMD’s warning for extremely heavy falls extends to coastal Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday; over Tamil Nadu on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; and over Kerala from Thursday to Sunday. This warning is apparently being issued in the context of a fresh low likely developing over West-Central and adjoining North Bay (off Andhra Pradesh coast) by Sunday.

Central India too drenched

Detailed forecast outlook for the rest of the day today (Thursday) is: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very at isolated places over Gujarat state, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, North Konkan , Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Also on Thursday, heavy rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Marathawada, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya. Strong winds (50-60 km/hr) to prevail along and off Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep and Maldives. Squally weather (winds speeding 45-55 km/hr) is likely off Maharashtra, and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.