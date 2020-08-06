Well-marked low drops heavy rain over West India, weakens

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Wednesday’s well-marked low-pressure area let off steam into the night, but not before dumping some heavy to very heavy raoms, at times extremely, accompanied by wind with gusts catching many by surprise. The low has since managed to race half the distance across the broadest geography from the Bay of Bengal to Central India to park itself over central Madhya Pradesh this morning.
Western Maharashtra, including Mumbai and neighbourhood and southern Gujarat, bore the brunt of the heavy weather recorded overnight on Thursday morning. Rainfall recorded (in cm) until 5.30 am: Mumbai (Colaba -33; Mumbai (Santacruz)-15; Mahabaleshwar and Harnai-12 each leading to flooding conditions at many places.
Other areas recording heavy to very rainfall included: Alibagh-10; Matheran and Kolhapur-9 each; Veraval -8; Belgaum-6; Mahua, Veraval, Chhindwara, Ratnagiri and Honavar-5 each. The full-24 hour rainfall figures till 8.30 am are awaited. Very strong winds recorded at Colaba last (Wednesday) evening had gusted to 107 km/hr.
An India Meteorological Department (IMD) update issued this morning is as follows: Widespread rainfall with isolated/ scattered heavy to very heavy falls to continue over Gujarat state, Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) and Madhya Maharashtra (mainly the Ghat areas) till today and reduce thereafter.
Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Gujarat. Widespread rainfall (except over Tamil Nadu where isolated to scattered rainfall is likely ) with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also likely over Kerala and south interior and coastal Karnataka during the next 4-5 days, as strong westerly/south-westerly winds prevail across the Arabian Sea.
The IMD’s warning for extremely heavy falls extends to coastal Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday; over Tamil Nadu on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; and over Kerala from Thursday to Sunday. This warning is apparently being issued in the context of a fresh low likely developing over West-Central and adjoining North Bay (off Andhra Pradesh coast) by Sunday.
Detailed forecast outlook for the rest of the day today (Thursday) is: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very at isolated places over Gujarat state, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, North Konkan , Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.
Also on Thursday, heavy rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Marathawada, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya. Strong winds (50-60 km/hr) to prevail along and off Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep and Maldives. Squally weather (winds speeding 45-55 km/hr) is likely off Maharashtra, and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
₹1027 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010421055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...