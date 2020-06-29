West Coast, Central India await heavy rain spell in early July

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
The West Coast — especially Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka — along with Central India could be the focus of enhanced monsoon activity into early July, normally the rainiest month, even as the first monsoon month of June prepares to sign off with excess rainfall of around 20 per cent, among the best in recent times.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, however, that the hills of North-West India (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining plains may continue to witness subdued activity during the next five days though things would change for the better thereafter.
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is forecast to continue along the West Coast during this period before the proceedings get amplified with raised intensity, precipitating isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka as yet another monsoon pulse unfolds.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is the call for Central India, with isolated heavy falls being forecast over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during these five days and over Vidarbha on July 2 and 3, the IMD said. A similar outlook is valid for East India, thanks to a trough and a cyclonic circulation.
The North-South trough runs down from Norh-East Bihar to North Coastal Odisha, and is topped off by the circulation over East Uttar Pradesh. This combo feeds in huge moisture from the Bay of Bengal and would rain it down heavily over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, the crucial monsoon trough running diagonally across North India, the single-most important monsoon feature over North India, ran down on Monday from Amritsar, Ambala, Delhi, Fursatganj, Jehanabad, Dhanbad and Digha before its south-eastern end dipped into the Bay of Bengal.
Its north-western end has to ideally shift further south from South-West to Rajasthan to convert itself to a fully productive channel for low-pressure areas from the Bay to move in and ensure equitable rainfall across and time and space for the farming heartland. This may take a while to happen.
According to the IMD projections, this may be delayed until July 7 when a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Head Bay. It is forecast to move along the monsoon trough across East India initially to Central India, before proceeding to Rajasthan along a more southerly than usual track.
This could bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over Central India, West India and adjoining North-West India, all across the West Coast, Gujarat and South-West Rajasthan by the end of the first week of July. Extended outlook for July 4-6 says fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers with isolated intense to very intense falls for northern parts of the West Coast, North-East India and northern plains.
Scattered rainfall/thundershowers are likely over Central and adjoining East India, Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during this period.
Meanwhile, strong winds have been warned over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal in the run-up to the emerging new active phase of the monsoon.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...