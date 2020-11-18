Wet spell today for South TN, Kerala, Lakshadweep

Time to step up carbon trading
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
Southern parts of Tamil Nadu continued to be in focus this morning, with the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, locating intense convective clouds Kanniyakumari, Natham and Tiruchendur in South Tamil Nadu with the potential to cause heavy rainfall. Till 2.30 am, moderate to heavy rains lashed the area with Kanniyakumari recording 5.8 cm; Natham, 6.3 cm; and Tiruchendur: 8.3 cm.
India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, said in an outlook this morning that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall may lash Kerala and Lakshadweep today (Wednesday) and reduce thereafter.
Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely also over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka while on Thursday and Friday, scattered to fairly widespread/moderate rain, thunderstorm and lightning is forecast over Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Also read: Weather: Twin troughs seen driving up rain in South India
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) said in outlook valid until 11.30 am this (Wednesday) morning that light to moderate rain may lash the Ghat regions in Tamil Nadu and adjoining Coimbatore, Madurai, Dindigul, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram and Chennai as well as Nellore and Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh.
The IMD said that until 5.30 pm on Tuesday, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest rainfall at 5 cm, followed by K Paramathy and Kodaikonal-3 each; Karaikal, Cuddalore, Tiruchchirapalli, Amini Devi, Kottayam and Attiramapattinam-2 each; and Madurai, Agathi, Tondi and Ariyalur-1 each.
Also read: Depression watch put out over Arabian Sea
The IMD also retained the forecast for formation of a low-pressure area over the South-East Arabian Sea (off the Kerala coast but around Lakshadweep) by tomorrow (Thursday). It is forecast to further west-north-westwards (away from Kerala and Lakshadweep) and concentrate into a depression over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea by the weekend.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, apart from Thoothukudi that recorded 17 cm of exceptionally heavy rainfall, a number of other centres in Tamil Nadu also received heavy rainfall.
Those recording above 7 cm of rain are: Thoothukudi Port -15; Papanasam-14; Vandavasi-11; Tiruppuvanam- 10; Maduranthagam and Mylaudy-9 each; Kottaram and Uthiramerur- 8 each; Palayamkottai, Rajapalayam, Kovilpatti, Kadambur, Satankulam, Thiruchuzhi and Hindustan University- 7 each. In Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chimakurthi recorded 7 cm of rainfall during this period.
Weather bloggers in Chennai hinted at a ‘break situation’ in the North-East monsoon and expected the next big wave of rainfall to materialise in about a week’s time with the formation of a likely low-pressure area over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast (which some global models agree on). Their take on the emerging situation is as follows:
@ChennaiRains: Moderate Rains to continue over South Tamil Nadu with isolated places in West Interior close to the Ghats inline for heavy spells of rains through trapped. Sudden sharp spell of showers likely at times over Chennai and suburbs.
@jhrishi2: A possible circulation to spin along extreme South-East Bay of Bengal close to Sumatra in the next 72-96 hrs. A close eye on this cyclonic circulation…might turn intense with proper planetary and atmospheric support. Initial forecast suggests system having a West/North-West movement (towards Sri Lanka/Tamil Nadu coast).
@chennaiweather: Forecasts consistently showing well-formed low-pressure system (depression to cyclone status) off Sri Lanka coast on November 25/26 which may bring widespread rain to Tamil Nadu coast. Stay tuned for further updates as forecast subject to change...
@chennaisweather: Good widespread rains will be coming to an end today. Isolated heavy rains will happen in South Tamil Nadu as the trough is moving to Arabian Sea. We will be heading to a break phase. Next widespread rains will be from November 24 with a possible dream system.
@chennai_updates: This spell would eventually stop shortly. Next, around early morning, sharp spells of light to moderate rains would happen. I expect it to continue till early afternoon. Will not be surprised if sun comes after that.
@RainStorm_TN: South Pollachi areas see rains…
