Wet spell unfolds over North-West, Central and East India

A predicted year-ender wet spell is unfolding over North-West and adjoining Central India and East India along a track of back-to-back warm western disturbances as they spread out a canopy of clouds over the region perking up minimum (night temperatures) already.

Minimum temperatures are 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of the region, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said on Monday night while they are normal over some parts of North-West India. Clouds trap solar radiation within the atmosphere, and hence the warmth.

Cold blast from Friday

No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over most parts of North-West India and Gujarat during the next two days. Still, they may fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius from Thursday as the western disturbances pass to the East and colder north-westerly winds fill the space.

In this manner, cold wave conditions may prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday. Cold and dray conditions may prevail over Bihar on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD has also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan in night/morning hours until Friday and over Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch until Thursday.

Western disturbance arrives

Meanwhile, a western disturbance lay as a cyclonic circulation over North Haryana and the neighbourhood on Monday. A successor was lying in wait over Central Pakistan. The two systems have spawned a weather-making trough from North-East Rajasthan to Vidarbha across West Madhya Pradesh.

As if on cue, the IMD has said that thunderstorms, lightning and hail may be triggered along an arc over West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand today (Tuesday); and over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Damage to crops

Hail may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops and injure people and cattle in open places. Citizens may stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. Given the possibility of lightning strikes, one may take safe shelters but not under trees, by any chance.

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances. Water bodies may be avoided; one should keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

A detailed outlook said that light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh today; and over Uttarakhand until tomorrow (Wednesday).

Light, isolated rain forecast

Light isolated rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan today (Tuesday) and scattered over Uttar Pradesh until Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms may break out over East, adjoining West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan tomorrow.

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh and scattered to fairly widespread over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the plains of West Bengal Gangetic West Bengal from tomorrow (Wednesday) to Friday.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms may hit the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim tomorrow (Wednesday); over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh tomorrow and the day after; and over West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand tomorrow.