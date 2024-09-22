Rajesh Mohan Ghadge, a small wheat farmer from Phaltan, Satara in Maharashtra, stands on the frontlines of a growing crisis that’s threatening his livelihood and future.

Year after year, his once-thriving crop yields have dropped by over 11.51 per cent, as climate change tightens its grip. Warmer winters and erratic rainfall patterns have made it tough to grow wheat, which thrives in cooler conditions.

His cattle, essential for his family’s income, are producing 1 5-20 per cent less milk due to the sweltering heat. When the rains finally come, they bring floods that damage over 30 per cent of grazing lands instead of providing relief.

Rajesh’s story mirrors the lives of over 8 crore dairy farmers in India who are battling a climate emergency that affects their survival.

This crisis isn’t just limited to Indian farmers. Farmers in Africa and Latin America, are plagued by fertilizer and energy costs, and income volatility.

As climate conditions worsen, agriculture—which relies on stable weather patterns—becomes increasingly vulnerable. Without urgent intervention, these challenges could lead to increasing food insecurity and economic hardship.

The role of renewable energy in mitigating climate change impacts

Widespread adoption of renewable and sustainable energy sources is essential to mitigate the impacts of climate change and achieve global net zero targets.

While solar and wind power have been widely adopted, they demand a high initial cost and are vulnerable to weather conditions. There is a pressing need for reliable energy sources that have a low environmental impact but are also accessible and scalable in rural areas.

One promising alternative is modern biogas technology, which offers both environmental and economic benefits. Small-scale biogas plants provide a continuous source of clean energy while reducing methane emissions, promoting decentralized energy production and environmental sustainability.

The by product, a nutrient-rich biofertilizer, is an organic alternative to chemical fertilizers that reduces the environmental impact of synthetic inputs. Research shows that biofertilizers also improve soil structure and water retention, boosting crop yields by up to 40 per cent.

Biogas plants also help reduce dependence on costly LPG or firewood, allowing farmers to save up to ₹15,000-₹20,000 annually. They are highly efficient and portable, which can be installed within a day and last for up to 20 years, ensuring long-term energy security for rural communities.

The potential for large-scale impact is significant too: decentralized renewable energy sources like biogas alleviate pressure on national LPG distribution system. Mini-grids connected to biomass have already been successfully implemented in various States, showcasing the technology’s promise for nationwide sustainability.

Government policies addressing climate impacts and recommended future action

The Government of India has introduced several key policies to assist farmers all over India adapt to the changing climate patterns.

Initiatives like the Gobardhan Yojana, MNRE biogas programme and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) promote renewable energy use and sustainable agricultural practices, while the Biogas Aggregation Machinery (BAM) and Surya Ghar Yojana further push for decentralized renewable energy solutions.

These initiatives are complemented by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change’s inclusion of biogas in Articles 6.2 and 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, unlocking new opportunities for international carbon credit sales and climate finance to promote the biogas sector.

However, achieving India’s net-zero targets will require scaling up these efforts with a more tech-driven approach. While expanding the renewable energy sector is critical, decentralized biogas plants are a great alternative as they have the potential to offer immediate, localized benefits to smallholder farmers.

To further accelerate progress, the government can consider increasing subsidies for small-scale biogas plants and investing in rural infrastructure, making renewable energy more accessible to remote communities. These measures will empower farmers to better adapt to the consequences of climate change and contribute to India’s broader sustainability goals.

The role of corporations and NGOs in supporting sustainable farming practices

While government policy plays a key role, corporations, cooperatives, and NGOs are key in the widespread adoption of biogas and sustainable farming practices.

Corporations can drive widespread adoption by investing in modern technologies like biogas projects and providing technical expertise. Such investments also provide corporations with opportunities to earn carbon credits which contribute to offsetting their residual carbon emissions, supporting their progress towards net-zero targets.

Dairy organizations like the National Dairy Development Board ( NDDB ) are crucial to implementing schemes like the New National Biogas and Organic Manure Programme (NNBOMP) and the Biogas Power (Off-Grid) Generation and Thermal Application Programme (BPGTP), which focuses on providing farmers with cleaner energy sources while also improving livestock productivity.

Non-Profit Organizations (NGOs) are also integral in supporting the adoption of sustainable farming and energy solutions at the community level. They provide essential services, including education, technical support, and financial assistance to farmers. NGOs often bridge the gap between farmers and larger corporate or governmental initiatives, ensuring that sustainable practices are accessible and effectively implemented.

Conclusion

To build a resilient and future-ready agricultural sector, India must embrace a strategy that prioritises sustainable solutions, while empowering farmers at the grassroots level.

As the climate crisis escalates, the need for collective action across government, corporations, and communities has never been more urgent.

Integrating renewable technologies like biogas, scaling financial support systems, and fostering technological innovation can secure a sustainable future for agriculture. This holistic approach is not just about safeguarding livelihoods but also protecting global food supply, economic resilience, and environmental well-being.

Through decisive, unified action, farmers like Rajesh can be better equipped to face the challenges posed by climate change, paving the way for an agricultural system that can thrive amid future uncertainties.

