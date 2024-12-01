Rice has been a staple food for centuries, but it has become a symbol of refinement and indulgence from a basic necessity in today’s evolving culinary landscape. The growing demand for premium rice varieties, especially in India, reflects changing consumer preferences, higher incomes, and greater exposure to global cuisines. Additionally, the basmati rice market is likely to rise in the coming years, with the global market size projected to be $26.89 billion by 2032. This shift indicates the increased significance of premium rice in Indian households and dining experiences.

Visual appeal and culinary excellence

One of the major reasons why premium rice is in demand is because of its visual appeal and sensory delight. How rice is served on a plate for fine dining can also determine the experience. Basmati rice, the premium variety of rice with its long grains and non-sticky texture, transforms the presentation of dishes like biryanis and premium rice is in demand is to be a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Consumers are attracted to rice that cooks into fluffy, aromatic grains and enhances the presentation of meals, be it at home or in a restaurant. This focus on both aesthetic appeal and taste has driven the high demand for premium rice.

The rise of dining out and biryani culture

India’s dining-out culture has expanded significantly in recent years, fueled by urbanisation and rising disposable incomes. The rapid growth of the food service industry, particularly fine dining and casual dining segments, has introduced more consumers to premium rice varieties. The biryani, often considered a symbol of indulgence, is a prime example. Its reliance on long-grain, aromatic rice has played a pivotal role in driving the demand for high-quality, premium options. Hotels, restaurants, and catering establishments (HORECA) increasingly prioritise premium rice to meet customer expectations for exceptional taste, further cementing its place in Indian dining.

From basic to premium: A shift in preferences

Traditionally, non-Basmati varieties such as Parmal dominated the Indian market due to their affordability and availability. However, the consumers’ preferences are shifting with a rising income and more consciousness regarding premium rice’s characteristics. Consumers associate varieties such as Basmati with superior quality, better taste, and more healthful consumption. As families upgrade their everyday meals, premium rice has gained prominence from being a specialty to being a staple in modern homes.

Health and wellness factors

Health consciousness is another important factor driving the preference for premium rice. Consumers are increasingly aware of the nutritional differences between various rice types. Low-glycemic-index (GI) rice, which digests slowly and helps manage blood sugar levels, has gained traction among those managing diabetes and other health conditions.

Additionally, exposure to international cuisines is also reshaping rice preferences in India. As global travel and media introduce Indian consumers to diverse dishes, there is a growing demand for rice varieties which complement these culinary explorations. Basmati, renowned for its adaptability, is frequently used in global dishes like pilafs, sushi, and risottos. This trend reflects a broader desire to experiment with flavours and recreate international recipes at home, positioning premium rice as a versatile and indispensable ingredient.

The premiumisation of everyday dining

Premium rice is no longer limited to celebratory meals. As urban households now focus on a quality-over-quantity approach, premium rice is finding its way into daily cooking. The preference for premium ingredients reflects a shift in how modern consumers approach food, emphasizing taste, presentation, and health benefits. This growing trend aligns with the broader premiumisation of everyday living, where even staple items are chosen for their ability to enhance quality of life.

The demand for premium rice is expected to grow with the expansion of India’s middle class and consumer desire for quality, health, and culinary experiences. Fine dining, the growing culture of biryani, and the increasing influence of international cuisines are some of the factors that contribute to this trend. For the rice industry, this will open up opportunities for innovation, marketing, and catering to a customer base that values premium experiences in every bite.

The author is the Joint Managing Director of DRRK Food