What’s wrong with crop estimates that were off-mark last crop year

The advance crop estimate made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare usually differs between the first and subsequent three ones before it comes out with the final estimate.

However, the difference has seldom caused problems in the agricultural markets or led to complaints of not reflecting what the trade has felt is the ground reality. But some of the estimates made during the last crop year (July 2021–June 2022) have resulted in the trade and industry airing their grievances, particularly since the price spike turned out to be too sharp.

The wheat example

One of the examples of this is the estimate on wheat production this year. Initially, it was estimated at a record 111.32 million tonnes (mt). The estimate was made even as a heatwave swept the country during March this year.

With demand for exports being huge this year, particularly in view of the Russia-Ukraine war, as India was expected to fill in the void created by both countries, open market prices were far higher than the minimum support price of ₹2,015 a quintal.

This was since some traders bought huge quantities, expecting to tap the export opportunity. However, this resulted in the procurement for the central pool by the Food Corporation of India dropping by 57%. Subsequently, the government banned wheat exports from May 13, catching exporters and traders by surprise.

The trade blamed the Agriculture Ministry for the problem, saying it had estimated the wheat production higher. The Ministry subsequently revised the estimate lower to 106.84 mt.

Cotton too gone wrong

The ban has not helped keep wheat prices on a leash. The food grain’s prices are ruling at a record ₹2,400-2,.500 a quintal even as global wheat prices have dropped to a near 52-week low.

Similarly, cotton production was estimated higher at 36.22 million bales, but in the fourth estimate, it has been pruned to 31.2 million bales. Sugarcane output estimated, on the other hand, have been increased from 419.25 mt to 431.81 mt.

In the case of cotton, prices topping ₹1 lakh a candy (356 kg) showed the Agriculture Ministry had got its estimate wrong, while in the case of sugarcane, the revised estimate has helped export more.

One of the problems with these estimates is that weather-related problems such as unseasonal rains raising sugarcane production and affecting cotton output or heatwave impacting wheat crop have not been taken into account.

‘Estimates non-transparent’

What is then wrong with the estimates of crop production in the country? There is a lack of awareness of the processing models, said Akhilesh Jain, co-founder, Agrotech India.

According to SK Chaudhary, Founder & Director, Safex Chemicals, wheat production estimates have been by and large right till now, with 2002 being an exception. “The estimates have only been wrong when ever there are sudden changes in climatic conditions,” he said.

“Manual estimation of the crop results in manipulation and non-transparency. At the district or block level, the estimates are possible only manually. At gram panchayat level, they are laborious and time-consuming,” he said.

Extrapolation problem

Anand Chandra, ED and Co-founder, Arya.ag, said current technology deploys experts to sample a small area to evaluate the crop yield data, which is fed at different levels. Further extrapolation utilises the engine and forecasts different scenarios.

“The problem is that extrapolating from a small sample size creates skewed results. Due to the small farm sizes in India, it is difficult to conclude anything without a large sample size,” he said.

The methods adopted by the government for production estimation of various crops in the country are good enough, said Chaudhary.

“But the problem areas are the grass-root employees entrusted with the collection of data are not supervised and cross-checked for authenticity of data collected. There is no cross-tallying of data with various interest groups, like industry associations, who conduct their own surveys to take purchase decisions,” he said.

Real-time assessment

Pankaj Kumar, Head, Agronomy and Business, nature.farm, said the government goes about estimating yield using crop cutting experiment (CCE), a procedure for determining an area’s crop yield.

“The values obtained are the base for the national-wide yield estimates with an area of 5x5 (25 sq.m) in a field is being randomly selected. The crop in the selected area is harvested and the produce weighed. The production is then worked out, but since the process involves human interventions and third-party agencies, there is a high probability and chance of it being error-prone,” he said.

Chaudhary said the stakes for the industry are high and they validate their assessments from time to time. The industry tends to have a real-time assessment by factoring in all variables such as weather conditions and pest infestation.

“The Centre should take these industry assessments into consideration before making its estimates public.

Scientific estimates

Kumar of nature.farm said the production estimate is similar to “what happened with the soil health card initiative.”

“Is the government aware of these issues? Yes, it is. But for now, they are managing with it,” he said.

Agrotech India’s Jain said the way forward could be scientific estimates based on remote sensing (satellite images with a high and moderate spatial resolution and use of Ddrones), besides artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“Technology-based estimation could be a good option to estimate crop-wise acreage and yield. Advanced technology methods are getting more accurate results than the available data or alternative procedures than the traditional methods with a similar cost,” he said.

Arya.ag’s Chandra said a correct value can be generated if the sampling is mainly done through machines (satellites, drones, sensors) or voluntarily fed by farmers themselves.

“Also, a centralised consensus system having industry participation that incorporates feedback is the need of the hour,” he said.

Big headache

Kumar said moving away from CCEs to crop yield estimate models could be the obvious step. “There are multiple CYEs models available that are proficient in estimating yields,” he said.

Chaudhary said data for crop sowing should be collected through satellites and drones and cross-tallied with data collected through traditional methods. The estimates should be revised based on climatic conditions in various zones, factoring in the effects .

“The views of various agricultural universities and industry associations should also be co-related. The estimation method should be made dynamic and agile to incorporate various changes from time to time,” he said.

nurture.farm’s Kumar said that despite these models being reasonably accurate, they still need true ground estimates to eliminate mathematical and prediction errors. “Furthermore, obtaining accurate seasonal climate forecast data to force these models is a big headache in itself,” he said.

Jain said remote sensing and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies can be leveraged to provide consistent, cost-effective, and spatially disaggregated data. “Using UAV imagery models could be achieved an overall accuracy of 85% to 95%. Hence, a combined use gives more accuracy,” he said.

Safex’s Chaudhary said any estimate should be further correlated with industry figures, making them more authentic.

Agrotech India’s Jain said his firm has gained hands-on experience in crop acreage mapping, crop health monitoring, crop loss assessment, yield estimation, and field research activities etc. for the various crops in the different agro-climatic zones of India.

Benefits of data quality

“Agrotech conducted research on crop yield estimation for the farmlands under the Prime Minister’s crop insurance programme utilising cutting-edge data collection and processing techniques, such as high-altitude remote sensing data obtained both from satellites and UAVs; advanced intelligent crop simulation models; ML & AI elements; proxy tools, etc.,” he said.

Pointing to developed nations, Jain said western nations use technology, especially remote sensing-based innovative technologies besides various machine learning tools.

Arya.ag’s Chandra said the developed nations enjoy the benefits of data quality as the size of farms is large.

Chaudhary said cross-tallying and making the system dynamic and agile to sudden changes is the way forward for accurate crop estimates.

Industry and trade experts say the Centre could be cautious in the years to come in view of this year’s “bad experience” in wheat and cotton.