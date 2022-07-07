Wheat flour export to be cleared by inter-Ministerial panel from July 12

The Centre has amended the export policy on wheat flour (atta), mandating its export subject to the recommendation of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on the export of wheat from July 12.

The export of wheat flour remains free as the IMC recommendation is to maintain its quality , according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday.

This means unlike wheat export, which has been banned since May 13 2022, the export of wheat flour will continue subject to permission from the IMC.

“Whereas global supply disruptions in wheat and wheat flour have created many new players and has led to price fluctuations and potential quality-related issues. Therefore, it is impentive to maintain the quality of wheat flour exports from India,” the notification stated.

In the interim period, from July 6- 12, the government has specified the consignments of wheat flour that will be allowed to be exported. This would include consignments where loading of wheat flour on the ship commenced before the notification and where the consignment was handed over to the Customs before the notification and was registered in their system.

Wheat exports were banned in May as an unseasonal heat wave had affected the crop leading to a spike in domestic prices.