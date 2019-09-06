Wheat Prices

as on : 06-09-2019 12:34:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1250.002537455.001840187013.58
Gondal(UP)716.50-0.918928.50192019207.26
Aligarh(UP)500.002512100.00195019608.94
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)450.00NC15260.001950197012.39
Golagokarnath(UP)300.007.1410049.001880189510.59
Lalitpur(UP)280.00-22.229460.00190018902.70
Bharthna(UP)140.001003704.00186018905.38
Naugarh(UP)137.509.567484.601850187511.78
Hapur(UP)120.00NC2280.001930190010.29
Jayas(UP)119.204.14234.50192019359.71
Rajkot(Guj)117.50147.373145.30210520759.35
Kasganj(UP)100.001502994.70194019407.78
Barhaj(UP)100.00-23.084474.001850185011.45
Bharuasumerpur(UP)70.00600848.001900190012.76
Risia(UP)67.70-20.173334.801790179014.01
Kishunpur(UP)54.00-42.553098.00185018505.71
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)49.00265.671246.70188519407.04
Utraula(UP)48.00502192.2018101810-
Azamgarh(UP)45.00-18.182518.50186518606.57
Gangapur City(Raj)41.90-12.891893.60186918804.94
Badrisadri(Raj)40.00-80.001980-13.47
Khalilabad(UP)40.0014.291180.001860186511.71
Paliakala(UP)40.00-203222.501860187015.17
Vasai(Mah)38.005.56545.0021052095-4.32
Fatehpur(UP)36.00-252202.00188019358.05
Badayoun(UP)35.00NC1254.00193019159.66
Bharwari(UP)33.50174.59202.20184518405.43
Mehrauni(UP)26.50-1.851915.001920192012.94
Bilsi(UP)25.5018.62513.001900190010.14
Naanpara(UP)23.60-9.23810.60190018506.74
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)21.5048.28201.6018251825-
Kannauj(UP)21.00NC748.001950195010.80
Ujhani(UP)20.00-4.761176.00193019501.58
Safdarganj(UP)18.00-60.87778.00185018707.56
Achnera(UP)17.0013.331369.50192019104.92
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)17.00-15362.0018401850-
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC1365.001825178510.61
Tundla(UP)15.00-46.431489.201940192013.45
Visnagar(Guj)13.90768.75275.60201020053.82
Muzzafarnagar(UP)13.50-3.572196.00192519255.48
Visavadar(Guj)11.42938.18234.942070203012.50
Soharatgarh(UP)10.0017.651399.00187518408.07
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC607.001950195012.39
Asansol(WB)9.41-5.9681.622040203012.09
Durgapur(WB)9.30-2.11786.76204020403.29
Akola(Mah)9.0012.5118.002100200032.91
Madhogarh(UP)9.00-83.64197.00183018205.48
Goluwala(Raj)8.60186.672733.60195819518.78
Kamlaganj(UP)8.5021.43429.90183018307.02
Chotila(Guj)8.0060859.402100210020.00
Dadri(UP)8.00-201511.00196019208.89
Mirzapur(UP)7.5015.38218.001925192010.95
Robertsganj(UP)7.5050982.001910185511.05
Babrala(UP)5.90-9.2388.10180018005.26
Ganjdudwara(UP)5.50-50287.90188018554.44
Raigarh(Cht)5.00-66.6740.001850185012.12
Jasdan(Guj)5.0010043.5021252125-
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC130.00200021505.26
Savarkundla(Guj)4.50NC167.0020932103NC
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.20-44205.70191019704.95
Pune(Mah)3.00-6.004050-8.00
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.703550.801910188017.90
Chandoli(UP)2.40NC422.001875184511.94
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)2.00NC2046.0020202020NC
Sindholi(UP)2.00-33.33153.001820182010.30
Ait(UP)1.9026.6785.90194019406.89
Surajpur(Cht)1.00NC55.101850185015.63
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-28.5767.702210211513.33
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00-9034.00200018505.26
Gulavati(UP)1.00-33.332650.601930192011.24
Divai(UP)0.80NC138.00184518456.34
Jarar(UP)0.60-25117.70189018208.00
Published on September 06, 2019
