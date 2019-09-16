Wheat Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)1079.007.3621001.00191019402.69
Gondal(UP)680.00-10.4121806.50192019207.26
Aligarh(UP)400.00NC13700.00194019604.02
Lalitpur(UP)300.007.1410060.00189019002.16
Tikonia(UP)300.005002498.601950192511.43
Hardoi(UP)280.007512410.00191019105.82
Satna(MP)277.90-555.801950-26.62
Kota(Raj)250.50-41.6841228.00200019908.11
Golagokarnath(UP)200.00-38.4611099.001920188512.28
Rajkot(Guj)180.0053.193505.30211021059.61
Sitapur(UP)180.00-80.487665.601908190815.64
Dahod(Guj)177.30-20.783338.702195220012.56
Bangalore(Kar)156.0081.41882.003000290011.11
Barhaj(UP)150.0036.365394.001850186010.78
Naugarh(UP)135.0024.428596.601870187512.99
Bangarmau(UP)130.00-9.724793.00188518906.20
Bharthna(UP)120.00204144.00186518755.67
Jayas(UP)118.00-12.594929.50191519106.39
Rudrapur(Utr)116.80-50.885692.402026209116.44
Risia(UP)112.00226.533627.401830185016.93
Ballia(UP)90.00501930.00186018707.20
Gadaura(UP)90.00-25.625341.50186018509.41
Utraula(UP)88.0027.542774.2018101810-
Madhoganj(UP)84.00-9.683558.50190019104.11
Mehmoodabad(UP)80.00-9.091719.001930192016.97
Himatnagar(Guj)76.0020.6313888.10207521256.41
Lucknow(UP)75.00-12.792449.001960194016.67
Badrisadri(Raj)70.0075220.002000198014.61
Allahabad(UP)70.007.691770.00197019157.65
Pilibhit(UP)65.0035.429677.00196519508.26
Faizabad(UP)60.00-12.411025.60190019009.83
Mainpuri(UP)59.00-7.811725.00186418575.25
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)57.002092.311126.802025192511.26
Kayamganj(UP)55.0022.221841.50187019306.25
Singroli(MP)54.90-16.061658.701850184012.12
Siddhpur(Guj)54.53177.37733.12206020278.14
Puwaha(UP)54.00-16.9210212.001910190012.35
Vijapur(Guj)51.40-102.802000-19.40
Begusarai (Raj)50.0042.869833.00185018504.52
Etah(UP)50.00-27.542010.00192019205.79
Ajuha(UP)50.0025764.001940194511.49
Sahiyapur(UP)48.50-33.564321.90187018706.25
Jasra(UP)48.0017.071804.00190019002.70
Wansi(UP)48.00-7.691852.00181018154.32
Unnao(UP)47.10-49.731538.90188018756.21
Gorakhpur(MP)46.45246.643229.32187518257.14
Chaurai(MP)46.00142.11176.402025189018.42
Azamgarh(UP)45.00-102708.50186018606.29
Kopaganj(UP)43.00-6.521180.001885186511.87
Lateri(MP)41.20-82.401940--
Dhing(ASM)40.00-11.11250.0022002100-
Paliakala(UP)40.00NC3468.501865184514.07
Bharwari(UP)39.0016.42280.20184518452.50
Rura(UP)38.5035.09890.0018701870-
Jangipura(UP)38.00-11.63680.00189018708.00
Karnailganj(UP)37.00-44.782164.50186518757.49
Bareilly(UP)36.0012.52690.50200019856.67
Bilsi(UP)36.0067.442628.00190019005.56
Maigalganj(UP)35.50-13.41153.0018701870-
Achnera(UP)35.0059.091519.50193019205.75
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-12.51250.00186518605.97
Badda(UP)35.00-18.63342.901910190012.35
Firozabad(UP)34.6063.98180.401910193514.03
Khategaon(MP)34.00277.78368.8020002000-
Balrampur(UP)32.0088.24286.0018501850-
Naanpara(UP)31.6033.9873.80190019006.74
Uttaripura(UP)31.0093.75323.001900190015.15
Safdarganj(UP)31.0072.22840.00187018507.78
Meerut(UP)30.003.45453.001925190010.32
Partaval(UP)30.00-20280.001875188011.61
Kalpi(UP)29.70-83.971165.54185018406.94
Gangapur City(Raj)29.5047.51992.60190618752.09
Aliganj(UP)29.0038.1706.80191019109.77
Fatehpur(UP)29.00-10.772325.00191018754.95
Gazipur(UP)29.00451479.00189018908.00
Etawah(UP)28.0012966.00189019258.93
Thara(Guj)27.0097.08222.70200719473.08
Udaipura(Raj)26.207.38242.902100210020.00
Payagpur(UP)25.00-86.447098.60184018458.24
Mihipurwa(UP)25.00-56.91511.00178017807.88
Atarra(UP)22.504.65678.00186018757.83
Ujhani(UP)22.00-121370.00195019502.63
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)21.602.86353.8018601825-
Chandausi(UP)21.005953.00193019407.82
Kannauj(UP)21.0090.91812.001950195010.80
Anandnagar(UP)20.00NC5302.5018401840-
Badayoun(UP)20.00-37.51358.001940193010.86
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-501117.001925192510.63
Kosikalan(UP)20.00-33.335094.00191019407.00
Chorichora(UP)20.0053.85165.00186018609.41
Mahoba(UP)19.00-39.87857.2018851885-
Sumerpur(Raj)18.1079.2146.30208021476.56
Karvi(UP)17.5016.67700.70186518805.37
Tundla(UP)17.50-35.191578.20192019303.23
Ulhasnagar(Mah)17.00-15459.0025002550NC
Khair(UP)16.00-46.673761.00195019505.41
Rampur(UP)16.006.67560.501930193014.20
Buland Shahr(UP)16.00-15.791141.00194519657.76
Farukhabad(UP)15.00-16.67664.00193019209.04
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.003.452323.00192519253.77
Shikohabad(UP)15.0050926.00192519709.38
Dadri(UP)15.0014001543.00193019507.22
Aklera(Raj)14.50-23.6890.402009201816.80
Fatehabad(UP)12.50-21.881182.20185018705.71
Kadaura(UP)12.1015.24251.90189018907.39
Banda(UP)12.00-251690.001850187520.52
Bewar(UP)12.00-63.6472.00190019708.57
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)11.60-23.201990-20.61
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)11.20-45.37573.30182418520.22
Chotila(Guj)11.0022.22923.402100205020.00
Khanpur(Raj)11.00100030.002020197516.43
Khurja(UP)10.00-9.09734.50194519457.46
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC687.001950195012.39
Haathras(UP)10.00-87.36782.902030201412.47
Dibrugarh(ASM)9.4095.8359.9019001910-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)9.00-82.691526.70190019257.89
Jahangirabad(UP)9.0012.5991.00193519358.71
Misrikh(UP)8.50-21.3275.20182018408.33
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)8.00-20422.0018401840-
Babrala(UP)7.7030.51103.50180018005.88
Kamlaganj(UP)7.50-16.67462.90183018307.02
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)6.508.33379.00193019258.43
Mirzapur(UP)6.50NC244.001945192512.10
Atrauli(UP)6.0020131.00179018703.17
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00NC1048.0018551855-
Gurusarai(UP)6.00500388.4018501835-
Bhiloda(Guj)5.50-97.21409.902010197510.44
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.30657.14217.70195019157.14
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)5.1088.8961.001950191020.37
Raigarh(Cht)5.00NC60.001850185012.12
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC150.00205020007.89
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-50557.0019151835-
Maudaha(UP)5.00-66.67127.00185518803.92
Robertsganj(UP)4.00NC998.001920192010.66
Viswan(UP)4.00-42.86525.001850185015.63
Ghiraur(UP)4.00-20112.001910191018.27
Dehgam(Guj)3.609.09517.50206020674.99
Kalapipal(MP)3.50-63.54372.70184018905.14
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)3.50-80.45148.002280227511.22
Dataganj(UP)3.50-12.5360.001870187011.98
Billsadda(UP)3.504028.0018401840-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)3.00502052.00203020200.50
Hanagal(Kar)3.00-6.001750--
Kapasan(Raj)3.00NC105.10184018402.22
Charkhari(UP)3.00-86.9259.70182518755.80
Lalbagh(WB)3.00-6.001900-2.70
Jiaganj(WB)2.80-5.601900-2.70
Mansa(Guj)2.5072.4118.962040205020.00
Sangrampur(Varvatbakal)(Mah)2.00-4.002050-30.16
Bagru(Raj)2.00-33.3337.401950190011.43
Gulavati(UP)2.0033.332668.001940192011.82
Jhansi(UP)2.00-20548.60185018356.02
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC169.001820182010.30
Khatra(WB)2.0011.11242.80175017506.06
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.00NC92.60175017506.06
Vadgam(Guj)1.7054.5528.50200820324.47
Ait(UP)1.7013.3392.30193019351.31
Dankaur(UP)1.50-50178.342000200015.27
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC63.00184018406.05
Kandi(WB)1.303027.202020201015.43
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.10-57.691126.80191519255.22
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-2.001840-5.14
New Grain Market , Panchkula(Har)1.00NC10.002000200015.27
Nagaram(Raj)1.00-71.43108.90191018906.11
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00-5039.00175017506.06
Divai(UP)0.80NC144.40184518456.34
Savli(Guj)0.709.3871.3018501875-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.70-53.334.4019901825-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-14.2971.50205520404.58
