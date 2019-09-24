Wheat Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:10:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1250.004.1746255.001870188014.02
Mumbai(Mah)1113.00122.1614235.003300300013.79
Agra(UP)1042.00-0.5725181.00193019303.76
Gondal(UP)638.00-6.1824442.50193019207.82
Chhindwara(MP)445.70294.081199.2020412135-
Aligarh(UP)400.00NC15300.00196019304.53
Lalitpur(UP)320.00-8.5711400.00187018401.08
Bangalore(Kar)298.0020.651090.008500850036.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)290.00-17.1417460.001950195012.39
Kota(Raj)262.503.9642258.00198020002.33
Golagokarnath(UP)230.004.5511999.001900191011.76
Mumbai(Mah)222.0021.3114235.007800680034.48
Narsinghgarh(MP)212.70-85.416192.601990173017.06
Bahraich(UP)211.70-4.425359.10188018505.62
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-206950.001925190010.00
Sitapur(UP)192.00-1.038437.60193019005.46
Tikonia(UP)170.0030.773098.601975198010.96
Rajkot(Guj)162.00-103829.30211021109.61
Begusarai (Raj)150.0020010133.00183018503.39
Haathras(UP)144.008601340.604500460022.45
Kasganj(UP)133.8029.43469.10194019406.59
Bangalore(Kar)131.00-35.472550.003000300011.11
Bundi(Raj)130.00-260.001940--
Hardoi(UP)130.00-59.3813310.00193519007.20
Barhaj(UP)130.00NC5914.001860185010.71
Mhow(MP)128.70543.5347.4020701835-
Naugarh(UP)116.50-7.919082.601875187513.29
Bharthna(UP)110.00104564.00188018703.01
Saharanpur(UP)104.90-36.427781.60192519204.05
Jayas(UP)95.00-29.535389.10192019206.67
Himatnagar(Guj)92.2021.3214072.50210020757.69
Utraula(UP)85.004.943106.2018101810-
Sehjanwa(UP)83.0080.432482.501950195018.90
Sandi(UP)80.00601800.00173017303.28
Haathras(UP)80.001001171.006800740016.24
Lucknow(UP)79.0023.442735.001940196015.48
Gadaura(UP)77.00-14.445495.501900186010.79
Amarawati(Mah)77.00-202.005306--
Baran(Raj)74.20-148.401960-12.84
Kishunpur(UP)71.0073.173578.00183018302.81
Ballia(UP)70.00-22.222070.00190018609.51
Visnagar(Guj)66.40132.98584.4020202020-0.10
Dibrugarh(ASM)66.0020397.0066506650-
Barabanki(UP)64.00-9.86629.001925191011.92
Risia(UP)63.40-29.563934.201790181015.48
Sahiyapur(UP)61.5039.774532.90187518656.53
Khargone(MP)60.00-120.002080--
Umariya(MP)56.70-60.52400.6018501855-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)56.004990.911240.202025191511.26
Allahabad(UP)55.00-21.431880.00192019703.78
Charra(UP)55.00120813.00193019608.43
Madhoganj(UP)55.00-32.523831.50187018901.63
Lalsot(Raj)53.20-0.373215.1018981925-0.89
Faizabad(UP)52.50-12.51130.601910190010.40
Khategaon(MP)51.34-37.5635.7819501973-
Siliguri(WB)51.0041.67831.008000800023.08
Dhing(ASM)50.0025350.0021002200-
Azamgarh(UP)50.0011.112808.50187518607.45
Pilibhit(UP)50.00-16.679897.00198019609.09
Kopaganj(UP)49.0013.951278.001880188511.57
Karanja(Mah)47.00-384.005560--
Shajapur(MP)45.50359.6112.8020431958-
Sandila(UP)45.00-91.331998.001910182015.76
Uttaripura(UP)44.4043.23411.801900190015.15
Anandnagar(UP)42.50112.55387.50189018408.62
Udaipura(Raj)41.1016.76395.502000200014.29
Dindori(MP)41.05183.3545.30180019003.69
Karanja(Mah)40.00-80.95384.002050176512.64
Bangarmau(UP)40.00-70.375143.00190018803.83
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-202021.50190018707.95
Chirgaon(UP)40.0070085.00183018355.48
Dadri(UP)40.00166.671653.0019301940-2.53
Shahganj(UP)38.00NC188.001940184012.14
Rura(UP)37.50NC1040.0018701770-
Kasimbazar(WB)37.5033.93325.002130210012.11
Patharia(MP)36.00-72.001960--
Karnailganj(UP)36.00-2.72236.50187518657.45
Mungawali(MP)35.8032.5998.6019101650-
Bareilly(UP)35.0034.622812.50196019904.53
Khalilabad(UP)35.00NC1320.00189018657.39
Nawabganj(UP)35.0052.1793.001910155031.27
Meerut(UP)35.0016.67523.001935192510.89
Ajuha(UP)35.00-30834.001920194010.34
Mihipurwa(UP)35.00401581.00178017804.71
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-50620.004700500022.88
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)34.00112.51148.0018451855-
Aklera(Raj)32.5016.07211.401956201313.72
Achnera(UP)32.00-5.881651.50193019205.46
Lucknow(UP)31.00NC506.0079008100-
Vishalpur(UP)30.10502473.70195019806.85
Basti(UP)30.0066.671179.00186018607.20
Chandausi(UP)30.0042.861013.00193019304.89
Kosikalan(UP)30.00505194.00191019207.00
Gazipur(UP)30.00501579.001930193010.29
Modasa(Guj)29.60355.381312.60201520003.33
Vasai(Mah)29.00-27.5683.0021402105-2.73
Bachranwa(UP)28.00NC1654.001830183019.22
Kalapipal(MP)27.50685.71427.70185018405.71
Mehrauni(UP)27.0012.52121.001920192012.28
Tundla(UP)27.00-5.261689.20192519103.49
Fatehpur(UP)26.50-15.872441.00191019004.95
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)26.00-67.51738.701940194510.16
Balrampur(UP)26.00-18.75338.0018701850-
Dhing(ASM)26.00-13.33313.0084007900-
Siddhpur(Guj)24.61-54.87782.34203520606.82
Safdarganj(UP)24.00-22.58888.00190018709.51
Chorichora(UP)23.5017.5212.00185518609.12
Mathura(UP)22.00-15.382186.00193019107.22
Rajkot(Guj)22.00-32.31761.704750520035.71
Kapadvanj(Guj)20.00163.1655.20197517379.72
Auraiya(UP)20.00-904117.00192019005.49
Jaunpur(UP)20.00NC1157.001930192510.92
Puranpur(UP)20.00-205126.10195020007.14
Payagpur(UP)20.00-90.937579.60185518456.61
Mainpuri(UP)19.50-66.951764.00189018646.72
Ulhasnagar(Mah)19.0011.76497.00260025004.00
Pratapgarh(UP)19.00-30.9186.50188519108.33
Atarra(UP)18.50-17.78715.00190018609.83
Bilsi(UP)18.30-49.172664.60190019002.15
Mehsana(Guj)18.1023.13212.501950195013.04
Khujner(MP)18.10135.061148.40196520006.22
Dondaicha(Mah)18.0026041.002020202114.45
Badayoun(UP)18.00-30.771446.00197519508.22
Etawah(UP)18.0063.641024.001925191010.95
Salon(UP)18.0080896.001910192510.09
Gorakhpur(MP)17.50-48.383332.12184018505.14
Farukhabad(UP)17.0013.33698.001950193010.80
Purwa(UP)17.00-5.56107.00186018607.20
Ruperdeeha(UP)17.006.251431.001835183511.21
Akola(Mah)17.00-188.005350-46.58
Karvi(UP)16.5026.92759.70189018757.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)16.0014.292383.00193019253.76
Jafarganj(UP)16.0060853.50193018805.46
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)16.006.67767.00195019408.33
Daryapur(Mah)16.00-32.005375--
Yeotmal(Mah)16.00-60.005360-21.13
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)15.50-32.61430.8018601860-
Fatehabad(UP)15.00188.461222.60187018505.65
Khair(UP)15.0036.363813.00195019605.98
Thara(Guj)14.50-46.3251.70200020072.72
Naanpara(UP)14.20-65.11983.60185019004.52
Akola(Mah)14.00250188.001950205023.42
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)13.7077.9254.9020002050-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)13.50440235.70195018502.63
Baberu(UP)13.00-60165.70186018906.29
Khurja(UP)13.0018.18782.50194019403.74
Jamnagar(Guj)12.80-41.2847.4020481980-
Amarawati(Mah)12.0020202.002413241314.90
Ujhani(UP)12.00-401434.00198019508.20
Devariya(UP)11.50-81432.501870186510.00
Bareilly(UP)11.50130185.007785723031.39
Jahangirabad(UP)11.0046.671028.00194519355.14
Buland Shahr(UP)11.00-31.251163.00195519458.31
Gondal(UP)11.0010221.8083508260-
Amreli(Guj)10.30134.09190.50212521553.41
Kadaura(UP)10.301.98292.70186018702.76
Chotila(Guj)10.0011.11961.402100205020.00
Bhesan(Guj)10.00-72.2256.001775200016.39
Thandla(MP)10.00-90.91362.6519001900-
Yeotmal(Mah)10.0015060.001908194519.25
Anajngaon(Mah)10.00-20.001800-2.86
Atrauli(UP)10.0042.86165.00184017906.05
Hapur(UP)10.00-87.52460.00195019601.56
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33946.00195019254.28
Maudaha(UP)10.00100147.00189018555.88
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC707.001950195012.39
Haathras(UP)10.00-81.82912.902050203010.81
Yadgir(Kar)10.00-20.005479--
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)9.0020548.70205521007.03
Kalol(Guj)9.00157.1421.5020352058-
Katol(Mah)9.0080022.00201620006.84
Soharatgarh(UP)9.00-30.771482.001880187010.91
Asansol(WB)8.708.75752.42203020406.84
Meerut(UP)8.5030.7740.008210781040.94
Giridih(Jha)8.36-20.53119.768200820024.24
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.80-30.9798.1019001900-
Durgapur(WB)7.70-10.47855.76205020603.80
Gangapur City(Raj)7.30-75.992068.0018411890-1.13
Madhogarh(UP)7.00-22.22211.00185018302.21
Khurja(UP)7.0027.27148.008100816032.79
Kopaganj(UP)7.007570.608045794035.78
Lakhani(Guj)6.934018.8119502125-
Khairagarh(UP)6.50182.61479.80190018503.83
Mirzapur(UP)6.50-13.33272.001925195010.32
Morbi(Guj)6.40-23.8142.10205520901.23
Manendragarh(Cht)6.00-7677.00199021602.05
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)6.00-7.69391.00193519308.71
Viswan(UP)6.00NC549.001850185015.63
Ajuha(UP)6.00NC68.507900795033.90
Goluwala(Raj)5.80-18.312759.40193519466.85
Takhatpur(Cht)5.701455.501700160013.33
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.70-49.11584.70187618241.13
Visavadar(Guj)5.62-12.19258.98207521008.92
Dehgam(Guj)5.5052.78528.50206220604.41
Gazipur(UP)5.50205.56101.008060810034.33
Khanpur(Raj)5.20-52.7340.402012202015.97
Jasdan(Guj)5.002565.5020752175-
Dataganj(UP)5.00NC380.00187018708.09
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67173.3081258100-
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67167.008150815033.61
Asansol(WB)5.008.7229.687600720031.03
Dankaur(UP)4.5080192.342040200017.58
Dhrol(Guj)4.2011029.802010197523.31
Surajpur(Cht)4.0030065.101850185015.63
Malegaon(Mah)4.00-2018.002041208113.33
Nagaram(Raj)4.00-23.08127.30188418812.95
Aligarh(UP)4.0010090.005150510060.94
Khalilabad(UP)4.00-2039.008000825035.36
Meerut(UP)4.0010014.5055004960-
Agra(UP)4.0014.29151.505150508053.73
Agra(UP)4.0014.29160.508050817030.89
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00NC242.107600780031.72
Dadri(UP)4.00-20159.0056005600-
Bhadara(Raj)3.80-7.601948--
Kapasan(Raj)3.5040117.10195018408.33
Chandoli(UP)3.5052.17433.60194018708.99
Billsadda(UP)3.504040.0018401840-
Etawah(UP)3.50NC23.0080508000-
Kosikalan(UP)3.50-12.5127.908000800031.80
Satana(Mah)3.00-6.001880--
Robertsganj(UP)3.00-33.331013.001925192510.63
Azamgarh(UP)3.002061.508040801532.89
Achalda(UP)3.00-6.008000--
Mathura(UP)3.002055.5080008100-
Vishalpur(UP)2.90-4291.807435733026.55
Kasganj(UP)2.807.6941.0079908080-
Jagnair(UP)2.60-25.71478.00190018503.83
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.50-951073.00185019005.11
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.50NC120.206800680015.25
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.502543.808100800030.65
Uniyara(Raj)2.40-4.801912-16.59
Ait(UP)2.4041.18100.50195019205.41
Safdarganj(UP)2.3027.788.207800730025.81
Golagokarnath(UP)2.2046.6751.507750774031.02
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)2.0081.826.202012203718.35
Amalner(Mah)2.00-4.002151-13.21
Beed(Mah)2.00-4.002160--
Gulavati(UP)2.0033.332675.001940192011.82
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC177.001820182010.30
Gopiganj(UP)2.00NC28.40185018406.63
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC14.009400940040.30
Faizabad(UP)2.00-69.2330.508000810031.15
Devariya(UP)2.0011.1125.408018806538.48
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-69.2364.608200816540.65
Balrampur(UP)2.00-2036.5063006200NC
Karvi(UP)2.00-55.5661.505035510045.10
Mainpuri(UP)1.90-17.3931.7079007845-
Sandila(UP)1.80-3.607715--
Naanpara(UP)1.60-11.116.8075007600-
Chorichora(UP)1.60606.808020801039.48
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.50114.297.4020251990-
Achalda(UP)1.50-95.71758.301900183518.75
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50505.5082006975-
Hapur(UP)1.50-62.557.0081508200-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50NC28.108150810034.71
Mansa(Guj)1.40-4421.762005204017.94
Khatra(WB)1.40-30245.60175017506.06
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.30-69.7711.801975202512.86
Baberu(UP)1.30-18.7513.3049905090-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.20-4095.00175017506.06
Bahraich(UP)1.20-36.8410.505440525016.99
Farukhabad(UP)1.20NC25.8080608050-
Kayamganj(UP)1.202039.208050810026.77
Ajuha(UP)1.202013.505400541036.36
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-23.0876.10204520403.28
Aurangabad(Mah)1.00-2.001900--11.21
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00NC38.002100210010.53
Kalvan(Mah)1.00-66.675.002000200024.92
Partur(Mah)1.00-2.002150-13.16
Gurusarai(UP)1.00-83.33390.4018501850-
Lakshar(Utr)1.00NC185.00185018506.63
Dhone(AP)1.00NC4.0056755675-
Nalbari(ASM)1.00-28.5718.9080007600-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC67.0046004500-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC15.009800980034.25
Katol(Mah)1.00-22.005000--
Puranpur(UP)0.9012.515.607750728032.59
Vilaspur(UP)0.8659.2619.4469306940-
Divai(UP)0.80NC147.60184518456.34
Lalsot(Raj)0.80-85.193215.1038664008-
Khair(UP)0.80NC15.205200485057.58
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-33.3333.4080857980-
Bharthna(UP)0.8014.2916.608100810031.71
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.70-36.361240.20192519155.77
Gogamba(Guj)0.70-41.6777.50195018403.17
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-3026.707925842024.80
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70NC20.008150825032.52
Savarkundla(Guj)0.60-2572.1021001975-2.33
Singroli(MP)0.60-99.451878.10185018406.63
Published on September 24, 2019
