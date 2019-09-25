Wheat Prices

as on : 25-09-2019 10:43:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Naugarh(UP)122.505.159327.601870187512.99
Begusarai (Raj)110.00-26.6710353.00182018302.82
Gorakhpur(MP)67.00544.233484.923550365013.60
Dibrugarh(ASM)64.00-3.03525.0066506650-
Shahjahanpur(UP)54.00-1.8212556.50190019404.68
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00-11.761461.001835183511.21
Mangrol(Guj)11.908.18546.50213021304.93
Gorakhpur(MP)9.40-46.293484.921925184010.00
Madhogarh(UP)7.00NC225.00189018504.42
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.50-29.49109.1019001900-
Ruperdeeha(UP)4.00-2018.0080357100-
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.206.6712.407250645026.53
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC69.0046004600-
Published on September 25, 2019
