Wheat Prices

as on : 26-09-2019 10:34:32 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Dibrugarh(ASM)30.00-53.12585.0066506650-
Payagpur(UP)24.00207627.60184518558.53
Mangrol(Guj)9.00-24.37564.50213021304.93
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-50587.00189519009.22
Achalda(UP)1.50NC761.301910190019.38
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC71.0045004600-
Achalda(UP)1.00-66.678.0080008000-
Published on September 26, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)