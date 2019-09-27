Wheat Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:33 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1100.00-1248455.001950187017.47
Aligarh(UP)400.00NC16100.00198019605.60
Payagpur(UP)264.501002.088156.60184518456.03
Barhaj(UP)140.007.696194.001850186010.12
Begusarai (Raj)120.009.0910593.00185018204.52
Utraula(UP)84.00-1.183274.2018101810-
Sandila(UP)60.0033.332118.001915191016.06
Dibrugarh(ASM)57.0090699.0066506650-
Siliguri(WB)54.005.88939.008000800023.08
Khategaon(MP)51.24-0.19738.2620091950-
Gazipur(UP)33.00101645.001930193010.29
Sahiyapur(UP)32.00-47.974596.90187018756.25
Kasimbazar(WB)27.50-26.67380.002100213010.53
Gorakhpur(MP)20.50118.093525.92185019255.71
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)19.00-26.921776.70190019407.89
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)19.0022.58468.8019501860-
Khair(UP)15.00NC3843.00196019505.95
Bharwari(UP)15.00-61.54310.20183518451.94
Mangrol(Guj)12.0033.33588.50213021304.93
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC727.001950195012.39
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.00-70.591168.0018401845-
Chotila(Guj)8.00-20977.402050210017.14
Atrauli(UP)8.00-20181.00184018406.05
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.9025.45122.9019001900-
Aligarh(UP)5.0025100.005100515059.38
Gazipur(UP)4.50-18.18110.008060806034.33
Dankaur(UP)3.80-15.56199.942000204015.27
Goluwala(Raj)2.50-56.92764.40195019357.68
Surajpur(Cht)2.00-5069.101850185015.63
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC18.009500940041.79
Achalda(UP)2.0010012.0080008000-
Gangoh(UP)1.80-21.741727.80186518427.43
Sandila(UP)1.80NC7.2077007715-
Achalda(UP)1.50NC764.301920191020.00
Gulavati(UP)1.20-402677.401910194010.09
Khategaon(MP)1.19-2.384591-41.57
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00NC78.10203520454.09
Gopiganj(UP)1.00-5030.40184018506.05
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC73.0046004500-
Divai(UP)0.80NC149.20184518456.34
Jaunpur(UP)0.70-53.3317.0081808100-
Published on September 27, 2019
TOPICS
