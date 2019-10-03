Wheat Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:14:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)900.00-1052255.001970195018.67
Gondal(UP)625.00-2.0425692.50192019307.26
Aligarh(UP)400.00NC17700.00200020006.67
Lalitpur(UP)360.0012.512120.00188018701.62
Hardoi(UP)290.00123.0813890.00192019356.37
Etah(UP)285.004702580.00194019206.30
Bindki(UP)200.00-2014650.00191019005.52
Golagokarnath(UP)190.00-17.3912379.001900190010.47
Begusarai (Raj)112.00-25.3311117.00189018706.78
Naugarh(UP)105.00-14.299782.60190518908.55
Saharanpur(UP)100.50-4.197982.60195019255.41
Ghaziabad(UP)100.00NC6970.5019251920-2.28
Kasganj(UP)100.0012.993846.10195019504.28
Barhaj(UP)90.00-106574.001860186010.06
Gangapur City(Raj)86.20225.282293.40196119134.59
Lalsot(Raj)80.0050.383375.10198318983.28
Bharthna(UP)80.00-27.274724.00194018806.01
Jayas(UP)72.00-24.215533.10191019206.11
Lucknow(UP)70.00-11.392875.001975194017.56
Utraula(UP)61.0017.313500.2018101810-
Sandila(UP)60.00-202388.001905191515.45
Kalpi(UP)56.00-1.751391.54189018605.59
Azamgarh(UP)50.00NC2908.50187018756.25
Mehrauni(UP)50.0078.572277.00190019208.57
Risia(UP)49.60150.514073.001790178016.23
Uttaripura(UP)48.509.23508.801900190015.15
Sahiyapur(UP)47.50-8.654795.90190018857.65
Kishunpur(UP)47.00-48.353854.00185018503.93
Karnailganj(UP)47.00-62430.50186518756.57
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)43.60-30.791989.9015901930-13.82
Puwaha(UP)42.00-32.2610492.00193019409.66
Khategaon(MP)41.30-19.76923.8020002000-
Sandi(UP)40.00-501880.00173017309.84
Khanpur(Raj)39.00650118.401955201212.68
Charra(UP)38.50-1.28968.00200020007.53
Gadaura(UP)38.00-50.655571.501880190010.59
Mainpuri(UP)38.0094.871840.00193018908.98
Gazipur(UP)37.0012.121719.001930193010.29
Kopaganj(UP)36.00-26.531350.001880188011.57
Pilibhit(UP)35.00-12.510047.00197519808.82
Dibrugarh(ASM)35.00-38.6769.0066506650NC
Nawabganj(UP)33.00-5.71159.001920191031.96
Balrampur(UP)32.0023.08402.0018751870-
Vasai(Mah)31.006.9745.00229021404.09
Payagpur(UP)30.9023.68268.40184518408.53
Mauranipur(UP)30.60-11.3432.70187018406.86
Basti(UP)30.00201289.00188518858.02
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC778.00199019306.13
Kayamganj(UP)30.00-252081.50195019007.73
Haathras(UP)30.00-62.51231.006900680023.21
Rura(UP)28.503.641152.0018701870-
Lucknow(UP)28.50-8.06563.0079507900-
Firozabad(UP)28.00-19.08236.401930191015.22
Kosikalan(UP)28.00NC5306.00192019306.67
Ujhani(UP)28.002501506.00197519756.76
Chandausi(UP)26.00-39.531151.00195019404.56
Dadri(UP)25.00-37.51783.00198019700.51
Dhing(ASM)25.00-3.85363.0085008400-
Jorhat(ASM)25.00-50.008200--
Aliganj(UP)24.00-17.24754.80191019109.14
Sehjanwa(UP)23.00-72.292528.501950195018.90
Bachranwa(UP)22.00-21.431754.001840184011.52
Safdarganj(UP)22.00-8.33932.001920190010.66
Kannauj(UP)21.00NC854.001950195010.80
Naanpara(UP)20.5044.371024.60190018506.74
Jhabua(MP)20.00150803.2220151850-
Akola(Mah)20.0042.86256.002000195026.58
Atarra(UP)20.008.11755.00190019008.57
Badayoun(UP)20.00251518.00198019759.39
Puranpur(UP)20.0011.115202.10196019805.95
Haathras(UP)20.00150968.902050200011.41
Farukhabad(UP)18.005.88734.001950195010.80
Ruperdeeha(UP)18.00201527.001835183511.21
Bharwari(UP)15.00NC340.20184018352.22
Badda(UP)15.00-57.143372.90193019109.66
Mahoba(UP)14.50-23.68886.2018751885-
Akola(Mah)14.00-17.65256.005400535047.95
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-6.6743.0056004500-
Dehgam(Guj)13.50145.45555.50209220625.92
Becharaji(Guj)12.30-31.28120.901997199724.81
Shikohabad(UP)12.00140980.00197519806.76
Gondal(UP)11.504.55244.8082508350-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00-8.332429.00194019355.15
Ghaziabad(UP)11.00-56429.0081006800-
Mahoba(UP)11.00-24.66318.5049354985-
Fatehabad(UP)10.00-33.331242.60187018703.89
Devariya(UP)10.00-13.041452.50188018709.62
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC767.00195019509.55
Rasda(UP)10.00NC245.008850945039.37
Dibrugarh(ASM)9.6020158.1019001900NC
Babain(MP)8.90-17.801900--
Madhogarh(UP)8.0014.29241.00185518901.92
Bhehjoi(UP)8.00-27.27116.0018451850-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)8.0033.331196.0018451845-
Kamlaganj(UP)8.0014.29492.90183018306.40
Ganjdudwara(UP)7.8041.82303.50185018802.78
Gazipur(UP)6.5044.44123.008060806033.89
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)6.00NC403.00193519358.71
Saharanpur(UP)6.0020076.608220820041.72
Dadri(UP)6.0020179.008100815033.88
Dadri(UP)6.0050171.005600560027.27
Kopaganj(UP)5.50-21.4381.608055804535.95
Khairagarh(UP)5.40-16.92490.60190019003.83
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.10218.75256.9019351950-1.28
Jasdan(Guj)5.00NC75.5021502075-
Kalawad(Guj)5.00-10.001875-7.14
Viswan(UP)5.00-16.67559.00185018506.32
Gurusarai(UP)5.00400400.4019001850-
Khurja(UP)5.00-28.57158.008180810032.90
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.5080129.206800680015.25
Ghiraur(UP)4.30-28.33132.601920190018.89
Savarkundla(Guj)4.00566.6780.10210021005.37
Aligarh(UP)4.00-20108.005150510060.94
Kosikalan(UP)4.0014.29135.907965800032.75
Visavadar(Guj)3.50400267.382050199513.26
Sehjanwa(UP)3.50-12.5249.107800760035.18
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-40179.308125812537.13
Savli(Guj)2.83304.2976.9618751850-
Kasganj(UP)2.80NC46.608000799028.00
Naanpara(UP)2.807512.4074007500-
Etah(UP)2.608.3336.2080008050-
Gangoh(UP)2.4033.331732.60186518657.43
Mansa(Guj)2.2560.7126.262050200520.59
Tikonia(UP)2.20-98.713103.00190019756.74
Bagru(Raj)2.00NC41.402000195014.29
Dataganj(UP)2.00-20389.00187018708.09
Billsadda(UP)2.00-2049.0018401850-
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-33.3365.508060804032.67
Achalda(UP)2.00NC16.0080008000-
Devariya(UP)2.00NC29.408055801839.12
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC40.5063006300-3.82
Mainpuri(UP)2.005.2635.7079707900-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-13.0412.207820780026.13
Dhoraji(Guj)1.90216.6783.10205520152.24
Ait(UP)1.80-25104.10195519507.24
Golagokarnath(UP)1.80-18.1855.107710775030.02
Achalda(UP)1.50NC770.301920192020.00
Khatra(WB)1.507.14248.60175017506.06
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC67.007000700025.56
Goluwala(Raj)1.30-482767.00190519506.13
Kapasan(Raj)1.20-70127.50186019503.33
Farukhabad(UP)1.20NC28.2079508060-
Sandila(UP)1.20-33.339.6077007700-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.00-71.43150.002335228022.89
Sindholi(UP)1.00-50179.001820182010.30
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC75.0046004600-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6741.208075805028.69
Puranpur(UP)1.0011.1117.607750775032.03
Divai(UP)0.8033.33152.00184518456.34
Puwaha(UP)0.80NC6.2073007450-
Bindki(UP)0.80-2020.107990830027.23
Bharthna(UP)0.80NC18.208180810036.33
Savarkundla(Guj)0.60-2541.304500368853.17
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.2921.208250815034.15
Published on October 03, 2019
