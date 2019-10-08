Wheat Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:49:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.0011.1154255.001970197018.67
Begusarai (Raj)140.002511397.00185018903.93
Naugarh(UP)95.00-9.529972.60192019059.71
Payagpur(UP)75.20143.378418.80185518459.12
Dibrugarh(ASM)44.0025.71857.0066506650NC
Umariya(MP)40.00-29.45480.6018801850-
Paliakala(UP)34.00-153536.501910186511.05
Rura(UP)28.50NC1209.0019001870-
Tulsipur(UP)21.0016.67234.00184018406.36
Ujhani(UP)20.00-28.571546.00195019755.41
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00-11.111559.001835183511.21
Suratgarh(Raj)11.50475716.10196519474.74
Viswan(UP)6.0020571.00185018506.32
Ghiraur(UP)5.0016.28142.601940192020.12
Dankaur(UP)5.00100214.942000200015.27
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.40-54.17166.9019001900NC
Khairagarh(UP)3.20-40.74497.00185019001.09
Paliakala(UP)1.4055.5641.507775781532.45
Achalda(UP)1.20-20772.701940192021.25
Ait(UP)1.20-33.33106.50197019556.37
Achalda(UP)1.20-4018.4080208000-
Surajpur(Cht)1.00-5071.101850185015.63
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC77.004600460027.78
Akkalkot(Mah)1.00-2.005360--
Jarar(UP)0.60NC120.10188018902.73
Published on October 08, 2019
