Wheat Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:28:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)566.50115.8143391.00200019803.36
Lalitpur(UP)300.00-6.2513360.0018601840-1.59
Bindki(UP)300.002015750.00196019608.29
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)260.00NC18500.002030200010.33
Bangarmau(UP)245.00512.55633.00195019004.00
Golagokarnath(UP)230.001513239.001920191010.66
Hardoi(UP)200.005.2614670.00196019506.23
Singroli(MP)150.701869.932248.401850185012.12
Rajkot(Guj)148.5040.764337.30216021308.00
Etah(UP)130.0073.332990.00192519304.90
Jayas(UP)125.0038.895963.10190019107.04
Naugarh(UP)107.50-0.4610403.60191519257.89
Bharthna(UP)100.00-16.675164.00194019405.72
Barhaj(UP)90.00-30.777014.001860186011.38
Risia(UP)82.70244.584286.401750180015.13
Dibrugarh(ASM)68.002401033.0066506650NC
Madhoganj(UP)61.0010.913953.50193518702.38
Utraula(UP)61.00177.273666.2018101810-
Kayamganj(UP)60.00202301.50195019507.14
Sandila(UP)60.00-14.292648.001910192515.76
Siliguri(WB)59.009.261057.008000800023.08
Gadaura(UP)58.00176.195729.50190019007.04
Ballia(UP)55.00102280.001960196012.97
Sahiyapur(UP)51.508.424898.90192519007.84
Aliganj(UP)50.2010.57946.00191019305.52
Payagpur(UP)50.10-46.878707.60184518458.53
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)50.00177.782125.90195019505.69
Gazipur(UP)49.006.521909.00193019306.04
Karnailganj(UP)45.004.652606.50188518757.71
Mehrauni(UP)42.00-12.52457.00192519306.94
Vasai(Mah)38.0018.75885.00226522951.80
Bareilly(UP)33.50-6.942951.50198019755.60
Kopaganj(UP)32.00-11.111486.00190018807.65
Azamgarh(UP)30.00-14.293038.50189518757.67
Jangipura(UP)30.00-21.05740.001930189010.29
Rura(UP)28.50NC1266.0018701900-
Bachranwa(UP)28.0027.271810.00184018403.37
Fatehpur(UP)27.001.892548.00194019006.59
Khategaon(MP)25.06-17.761034.8620001960-
Badayoun(UP)25.0066.671598.00197019808.24
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.0078.572507.00195019456.56
Karvi(UP)25.00NC859.70193018758.12
Balrampur(UP)24.0026.32488.00190019007.04
Kannauj(UP)22.0010938.00195019608.33
Akbarpur(UP)21.50-14842.00192019207.87
Maigalganj(UP)21.00-42.001870--
Safdarganj(UP)19.0011.761004.001950194011.43
Ujhani(UP)18.00NC1618.00195019506.56
Ulhasnagar(Mah)16.00-15.79529.00240026004.35
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC1623.001835183514.69
Kosikalan(UP)15.00-46.435336.00194019203.74
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-50710.005000495033.69
Bareilly(UP)13.00100224.007725782533.19
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)12.00-25791.00195019509.55
Mungawali(MP)11.20-73.52205.6019701975-
Dadri(UP)11.00101825.0019501980-1.02
Kamlaganj(UP)11.00-4.35537.90180017504.65
Bilsi(UP)10.50-71.232758.60194019004.30
Rajkot(Guj)10.50-84.21915.704905450063.50
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC807.001950195011.43
Golagokarnath(UP)9.0040076.707725770031.38
Sirsaganj(UP)8.7061.11106.00190019202.15
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.00NC198.9019001900NC
Bhehjoi(UP)8.00-16.001850-6.32
Babrala(UP)7.209.09131.10180018003.45
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)7.00-12.51210.0018451845-
Dataganj(UP)7.00250407.00187018708.09
Dadri(UP)7.0040195.005650565028.41
Durgapur(WB)6.10-10.29881.56210020706.33
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)6.001002070.00208020304.00
Asansol(WB)6.00-18.92779.22207020508.95
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29205.008100815033.88
Khairagarh(UP)5.403.85518.20190019003.83
Mohamadabad(UP)5.00-16.67368.001940194014.12
Ghiraur(UP)5.0025160.601920193018.89
Dankaur(UP)5.00-3.85235.342000200015.27
Kopaganj(UP)5.002599.608045806039.67
Bagru(Raj)4.7051.6157.002000210014.29
Asansol(WB)4.50-10238.687900760036.21
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-93.652662.501950195018.90
Gazipur(UP)4.0033.33137.008100810048.35
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-20267.107800780035.18
Jangipura(UP)4.0014.2969.708100810030.65
Gangoh(UP)3.60501739.801960186512.90
Billsadda(UP)3.50-12.564.0018451840-
Tasgaon(Mah)3.00-2510.00253023907.66
Tikonia(UP)3.00-95.113231.602080200015.56
Tundla(UP)3.00NC1701.20195019504.56
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-25141.907960796531.57
Etah(UP)2.801246.808040800029.68
Karvi(UP)2.502566.505050503546.38
Chotila(Guj)2.0042.8645.002050200010.81
Sindholi(UP)2.00100183.001820182010.30
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-2074.508040805037.20
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.00-52.38141.606800680015.25
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3347.50630063005.88
Dhoraji(Guj)1.90216.6788.10215521153.36
Ait(UP)1.805.88113.50197019806.37
Safdarganj(UP)1.70-5.5619.207700765025.20
Jagnair(UP)1.60-57.89488.80192019004.98
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.60-3647.008100810026.56
Morva Hafad(Guj)1.401008.601875170012.82
Sandila(UP)1.303014.2077207690-
Fatehpur(UP)1.2071.4329.108120792529.51
Kayamganj(UP)1.202045.608050805029.32
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.00-52.3872.002000195023.46
Lakshar(Utr)1.00-16.67189.40185018506.63
Dhone(AP)1.00NC8.0056755675-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC81.004600460053.33
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6722.8080008000-
Vadgam(Guj)0.80-38.4638.30206019758.54
Bharthna(UP)0.80-11.1121.608150810039.32
Vilaspur(UP)0.75-12.7920.9473406930-
Achalda(UP)0.70-41.67776.501940194015.82
Divai(UP)0.60NC154.40184518456.34
Published on October 14, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)