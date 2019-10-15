Wheat Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:51:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Arrivals Price
Current %
change Season
cumulative Modal Prev.
Modal Prev.Yr
% change
Wheat
Agra(UP)1067.002.429399.00199519455.56
Lakhimpur(UP)880.00-1258015.002030198020.83
Mumbai(Mah)820.00-26.3315875.0026003300-7.14
Bindki(UP)800.00166.6717350.00197019608.84
Kota(Raj)517.50-8.6544426.00200020003.36
Gondal(UP)476.00-23.8426644.50192019207.87
Aligarh(UP)450.00NC19500.00200020008.11
Pipariya(MP)379.00533.78847.9020551888-
Lalitpur(UP)290.00-3.3313940.0018701860-1.06
Dahod(Guj)282.805.254441.702225225014.10
Auraiya(UP)268.0078.674953.00196019707.10
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.00-3.8519000.002050203011.41
Golagokarnath(UP)220.00-4.3513679.001910192010.09
Sitapur(UP)194.70-31.189696.80193019754.89
Bangarmau(UP)184.00-24.96001.00195019504.00
Kasganj(UP)182.40160.574350.90195019303.17
Sultanpur(UP)180.00-107310.00195019256.85
Begusarai (Raj)170.006.2512057.00185018402.78
Hardoi(UP)170.00-1515010.00198019607.32
Kalpi(UP)123.00119.641637.54192018907.26
Bharthna(UP)120.00205404.00193519405.45
Jayas(UP)118.00-5.66199.10190019007.04
Naugarh(UP)105.00-2.3310613.60192019159.09
Bareilly(UP)100.00198.513151.50197019805.07
Kishunpur(UP)97.00-22.44298.00185018503.93
Kicchha(Utr)90.80-55.798022.502080210512.43
Lucknow(UP)89.0027.143053.001940197511.82
Lalsot(Raj)84.0049.733667.50200019606.95
Saharanpur(UP)83.00-4.278322.00194019355.72
Sehjanwa(UP)76.0018002814.501950195018.90
Itawa(Raj)75.00-150.002029-18.45
Bharuasumerpur(UP)75.0029001223.001960185012.00
Madhoganj(UP)75.0022.954103.50193019352.12
Barabanki(UP)75.0017.19779.001930192511.88
Jhabua(MP)71.40257946.0219252015-
Barhaj(UP)70.00-22.227154.001870186011.98
Jalaun(UP)66.509.021504.40190019315.50
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)63.00262251.90195019505.69
Allahabad(UP)60.00202100.00190019004.11
Karnailganj(UP)56.0024.442718.50187018856.86
Payagpur(UP)54.608.988816.80184518455.43
Tikonia(UP)52.2016403336.002000208011.11
Nagpur(Mah)50.0025505.00207219764.12
Ballia(UP)50.00-9.092380.001970196013.54
Kayamganj(UP)50.00-16.672401.50196019507.69
Sandila(UP)50.00-16.672748.001925191016.67
Pilibhit(UP)48.002010223.00195519506.83
Bangalore(Kar)47.00-49.462830.003000300011.11
Raibareilly(UP)45.009.761053.001950193527.87
Faizabad(UP)43.00-18.11216.60192019107.87
Utraula(UP)42.00-31.153750.2018101810-
Dindori(MP)40.09-2.34625.48190018008.57
Unnao(UP)39.502.61694.90194519105.42
Sahiyapur(UP)38.50-25.244975.90192019257.56
Palanpur(Guj)37.0037.04493.00211721003.93
Chandausi(UP)35.00751261.00196519607.08
Charra(UP)35.00NC1108.00200019908.70
Puwaha(UP)35.00-16.6710562.00192019306.67
Fatehpur(UP)32.0018.522612.00194519406.87
Panchpedwa(UP)32.0028883.00186018603.91
Badayoun(UP)30.00201658.00197519708.52
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-501337.001980196013.14
Chirgaon(UP)30.00-25145.00187018303.03
Gazipur(UP)30.00-38.781969.00193019306.04
Kopaganj(UP)29.00-9.381544.00190019007.65
Azamgarh(UP)28.00-6.673094.50190018957.95
Partaval(UP)27.50-8.33335.001890187512.50
Rura(UP)27.50-3.511321.0018701870-
Karvi(UP)27.5010914.70191019307.00
Bhilwara(Raj)27.40-54.802000-14.29
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.0082561.00194519506.28
Mauranipur(UP)26.00-15.03484.70190018705.56
Gadaura(UP)25.00-56.95779.50190019007.04
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00-16.67812.00197019605.35
Ujhani(UP)25.0038.891668.00198019508.20
Risia(UP)24.20-70.744334.801750175015.13
Achnera(UP)24.00-7.691751.50195019306.56
Farukhabad(UP)22.0057.14806.001950196011.43
Balrampur(UP)22.00-8.33532.00190019007.04
Naanpara(UP)22.00-46.861151.40192019006.67
Safdarganj(UP)21.0010.531046.001940195010.86
Karanja(Mah)20.00-50424.002125205016.76
Washim(Mah)20.00-95.56490.002000200011.11
Khair(UP)20.0033.333883.00200019606.95
Puranpur(UP)20.0033.335272.10190019603.83
Thara(Guj)19.3037.86318.30208520675.84
Saidpurhat (UP)19.00-42.42453.00188018908.36
Atarra(UP)18.00-28841.00190019006.74
Purwa(UP)18.005.88177.00187018706.86
Bilsi(UP)18.0071.432794.60194019404.30
Basti(UP)17.50-12.51364.00192519209.07
Akola(Mah)17.00-15290.002000200026.58
Kadaura(UP)16.4049.09347.50195519508.01
Khategaon(MP)16.13-35.631067.1220812000-
Khujner(MP)16.00-43.061236.60204320058.55
Thandla(MP)16.00138.811408.0519501937-
Baberu(UP)16.0023.08197.70191018609.14
Chorichora(UP)16.00-31.91244.001935185511.21
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC1655.001835183514.69
Sumerpur(Raj)15.80-12.7177.90214020809.63
Khanpur(Raj)15.00-61.54148.402050195518.16
Kosikalan(UP)15.00NC5366.00194519404.01
Mathura(UP)15.0036.362238.002000199014.29
Kamlaganj(UP)15.0036.36567.90180018004.65
Badda(UP)15.00NC3402.90192019306.67
Buland Shahr(UP)12.00NC1211.00201019907.77
Rudauli(UP)12.00-36.84299.0019151800-
Gadag(Kar)11.00266.6728.00198527429.97
Paliakala(UP)10.80-58.463610.101980194013.14
Dibrugarh(ASM)10.0025218.9019001900NC
Etawah(UP)10.00-52.381086.001960196012.97
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC827.00195019509.55
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)9.50-20.83810.00195019509.55
Khurja(UP)9.00-18.18832.50200019906.67
Dadri(UP)9.00-18.181843.0019501950-1.02
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)9.00-5.26459.0018401840-
Paithan(Mah)8.00-16.002100-15.96
Shamli(UP)8.00-27.27104.00194519458.66
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)7.5025430.00193019455.75
Mirzapur(UP)7.5015.38287.00197019257.36
Kalol(Guj)7.00-22.2235.5021152035-
Bhivandi(Mah)7.00-3084.0021501900-4.44
Jahangirabad(UP)7.00-22.221060.00197019706.49
Shamshabad(MP)6.70-13.402034-12.94
Hapur(UP)6.00-402472.00200519509.56
Chotila(Guj)5.5017556.002100205013.51
Dankaur(UP)5.5010246.342000200015.27
Dhansura(Guj)5.0066.6764.00205020401.99
Mehekar(Mah)5.00-10.001850--
Anajngaon(Mah)5.00-5030.00180018002.86
Ghiraur(UP)5.00NC170.601940192020.12
Dataganj(UP)4.00-42.86415.00187018708.09
Tundla(UP)4.0033.331709.20194019504.02
Gangoh(UP)3.805.561747.401960196012.90
Gurusarai(UP)3.20-36406.80190019008.57
Pune(Mah)3.00NC12.00405040508.00
Viswan(UP)3.00-25585.00185018508.82
Billsadda(UP)2.50-28.5769.0018501845-
Khairagarh(UP)2.40-55.56523.00195019006.56
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)2.00-66.672074.00208020804.00
Morva Hafad(Guj)2.0042.8612.6016251875-2.23
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.0010076.002000200023.46
Anandnagar(UP)2.00-16.675403.101925193510.95
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC187.001820182010.30
Jasra(UP)1.80-35.711899.20192519256.94
Khatra(WB)1.7013.33252.00175017506.06
Ait(UP)1.60-11.11116.70196019705.83
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.6033.3398.20175017506.06
Kandi(WB)1.202031.60210021007.69
Surajpur(Cht)1.00NC75.101850185015.63
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.0066.671261.40194020006.59
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-47.3790.10210521550.96
Bhikangaon(MP)1.00-2.002050-13.89
Kurdwadi(Mah)1.00-2.002100--
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)1.00-2.001850-23.33
Kapasan(Raj)1.00-16.67129.50195018608.33
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC43.001840184011.52
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.90-47.06262.1020002100-39.39
Suratgarh(Raj)0.80NC719.30199019756.08
Achalda(UP)0.8014.29778.101940194015.82
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.60-608.6019872025-
Divai(UP)0.60NC155.60184518456.34
