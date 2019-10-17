Wheat Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Begusarai (Raj)150.00-11.7612357.00185018500.54
Barhaj(UP)100.0042.867354.001870187011.98
Kishunpur(UP)99.002.064496.00185018503.93
Sahiyapur(UP)66.0071.435107.90190019207.04
Dibrugarh(ASM)60.00-11.761153.0066506650NC
Sandila(UP)40.00-202828.001920192516.36
Rura(UP)35.5029.091392.0018701870-
Lalsot(Raj)35.40-57.863762.30196520005.08
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)35.00-44.442321.90196519506.50
Gazipur(UP)33.00102035.00193019306.04
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.00NC2615.00195019456.56
Payagpur(UP)25.00-54.218866.80184518456.03
Bharwari(UP)18.1020.67376.4018001840-1.64
Kadaura(UP)17.607.32382.70193019556.63
Mathura(UP)15.00NC2268.001980200013.14
Lalsot(Raj)12.0096.723762.3040004015-
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-86.842834.501950195018.90
Rasda(UP)10.00NC265.009000885039.53
Dibrugarh(ASM)9.00-10236.9019001900NC
Madhogarh(UP)8.00NC257.00191018554.95
Gazipur(UP)5.5037.5148.008100810048.35
Viswan(UP)5.0066.67595.00185018502.78
Sehjanwa(UP)5.0025277.107800780035.18
Dankaur(UP)4.50-18.18255.342000200015.27
Mathura(UP)3.00NC67.508000800028.62
Achalda(UP)2.0010026.8080008000-
Chotila(Guj)1.40-74.5558.802100210013.51
Beawar(Raj)1.40133.3318.70202520001.25
Dhoraji(Guj)1.202092.50213521052.40
Sandila(UP)1.20-7.6916.6076607720-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC83.004700460030.56
Achalda(UP)0.70-12.5779.501960194017.01
Published on October 17, 2019
