Wheat Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 01:00:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Bangalore(Kar)425.0042.621940.008650850038.40
Kota(Raj)421.001.9446094.00203020154.91
Lalitpur(UP)310.00-6.0615220.0018401855-2.65
Bangarmau(UP)148.50-33.856747.00195019504.00
Naugarh(UP)105.00511023.60192519259.38
Jayas(UP)90.00-27.426627.10190019007.04
Utraula(UP)84.0090.914006.2018101810-
Barhaj(UP)80.00-11.117694.001880187012.57
Shahjahanpur(UP)76.00-513028.50194019456.89
Bangalore(Kar)74.0042.313082.003000300011.11
Mihipurwa(UP)72.5025.431841.60184017806.98
Sandila(UP)65.0041.33050.001910193515.76
Gangapur City(Raj)64.3027.582522.80194819745.47
Tikonia(UP)60.5034.443547.002000200011.11
Sahiyapur(UP)52.50405287.90192019108.17
Wansi(UP)52.00-5.452066.00181018054.32
Dibrugarh(ASM)51.00-151255.0066506650NC
Risia(UP)50.00-33.074584.201820185017.42
Panchpedwa(UP)42.0031.25967.00186018603.91
Kadiri(Guj)38.00-12.64534.80212521507.05
Mehrauni(UP)33.00-23.262609.00193019107.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)28.00-3.452729.00195519556.25
Rura(UP)27.50-22.541447.0018701870-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)26.80-6.29716.1018801875-0.16
Payagpur(UP)25.100.48917.00183518456.07
Badayoun(UP)21.00-22.221754.00197019758.24
Maudaha(UP)20.00-20253.00194019855.43
Bachranwa(UP)20.00-28.571906.00184018403.37
Kannauj(UP)20.00-4.761020.00195019509.55
Purwa(UP)18.00NC213.00187018706.86
Kadaura(UP)16.8051.35438.50192019306.08
Fatehabad(UP)12.00-41291.60195018507.14
Bhehjoi(UP)12.00-14.29168.0018501850-
Kamlaganj(UP)12.0014.29612.90183018306.40
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)7.00-22.221242.0018451845-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.00566.67274.1020002000-39.39
Kadiri(Guj)6.002026.6018754850-
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29207.005650565028.41
Khujner(MP)5.90-97.091653.40203120647.92
Takhatpur(Cht)5.801.7578.501700170013.33
Atrauli(UP)5.00-16.67211.00184018406.05
Dadri(UP)5.00-54.551875.00200019501.52
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67215.008100810033.88
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.70-21.67258.3019001900NC
Misrikh(UP)4.60-22.03296.209101905-49.44
Ghiraur(UP)4.5012.5187.601940194020.12
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.30-5.7126.007350735026.07
Khairagarh(UP)3.20-42.86540.60190019004.40
Dankaur(UP)3.20-64.44279.742000210015.27
Dataganj(UP)3.00-25429.00187018706.86
Mainpuri(UP)2.40-7.6945.707875788524.41
Gadhwah(Jha)2.20-4512.4056805676-
Chotila(Guj)2.00-75997.402100205020.00
Viswan(UP)2.00-66.67611.00185018502.78
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.70-1579.402000200023.46
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-205410.301945192512.10
Ait(UP)1.60-33.33124.70197019706.89
Nalbari(ASM)1.50-16.6725.5080008000-
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC70.007000700025.00
Sandila(UP)1.502519.6076707660-
Mungawali(MP)1.30-61.76215.0020252000-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC45.001850184012.12
Dhone(AP)1.00NC10.0056755675-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC85.004700470030.56
Achalda(UP)1.00-5028.8080508000-
Achalda(UP)0.80NC782.701960196017.01
Divai(UP)0.60NC158.00184518456.34
Jarar(UP)0.60NC122.50188018802.17
Published on October 21, 2019
