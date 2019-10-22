Wheat Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.004.3562715.002030204018.71
Gondal(UP)515.002.7928676.50192019207.56
Aligarh(UP)400.00-11.1120300.00200020008.11
Bangalore(Kar)386.00-9.182712.008650865038.40
Hardoi(UP)260.008.3316010.00195019355.69
Vilaspur(UP)232.0090.16775.80184018455.99
Begusarai (Raj)160.0014.2912957.0018501850NC
Rajkot(Guj)142.5012.24876.30215521757.75
Naugarh(UP)110.004.7611243.60192019256.67
Barhaj(UP)110.0037.57914.001880188012.57
Jayas(UP)109.5021.676846.10190019007.04
Singroli(MP)102.00240.912512.24185018506.63
Kasganj(UP)100.00-14.534784.90196019503.70
Bangalore(Kar)89.0020.273260.003000300011.11
Dadri(UP)80.0015002035.0019702000NC
Payagpur(UP)80.00218.739077.00183518354.86
Gangapur City(Raj)77.5020.532677.80194019485.04
Allahabad(UP)70.00NC2380.00189519003.84
Sandila(UP)70.007.693190.001920191016.36
Lalsot(Raj)66.20-23.644068.10191119562.19
Utraula(UP)66.00-21.434138.2018101810-
Muskara(UP)60.300.841085.70194019406.59
Ballia(UP)60.00502580.001940195011.82
Siliguri(WB)59.00NC1175.008000800023.08
Risia(UP)57.2014.44698.601830182018.06
Gorakhpur(MP)53.503284273.921940192510.86
Sahiyapur(UP)48.00-8.575383.90192519208.45
Magroni(MP)40.00-80.001900--
Aklera(Raj)40.0023.08291.402042195618.72
Kopaganj(UP)39.0034.481622.00192519009.07
Mehrauni(UP)35.006.062679.00193519307.50
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)33.9026.49783.90192218802.07
Bilsi(UP)33.00135.712888.60195019454.84
Gorakhpur(MP)33.00-87.314273.923630327516.16
Kasimbazar(WB)32.00NC508.00206020504.30
Fatehpur(UP)31.005.082733.00194019506.30
Rura(UP)28.503.641504.0018701870-
Dibrugarh(ASM)28.00-45.11311.0066506650NC
Aliganj(UP)26.0018.181042.00191019105.52
Badayoun(UP)25.0019.051804.00197519708.52
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-10.712779.00195519556.25
Gadaura(UP)22.00-37.145893.50190018807.04
Bachranwa(UP)22.00101950.00184018403.37
Basti(UP)21.50-141457.00193019258.73
Azamgarh(UP)21.00-23.643191.50192518909.07
Dhing(ASM)20.00-20403.0084008500-
Balrampur(UP)19.00-13.64614.002000190012.68
Gopiganj(UP)17.90-46.25132.80186019007.20
Khategaon(MP)17.06-42.351160.4220482060-
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.006.671717.001835183514.69
Gondal(UP)12.508.7269.8082408250-
Sehjanwa(UP)12.00-75.512956.501930195017.68
Khujner(MP)11.7098.311676.80197220314.78
Mahidpur(MP)10.69-90.35242.982048186010.11
Rajkot(Guj)10.50NC936.704875490562.50
Rasda(UP)10.00NC285.009150900041.86
Bhivandi(Mah)9.0028.57102.0021502150-4.44
Jahangirabad(UP)9.0028.571078.00200019708.11
Kamlaganj(UP)8.50-29.17629.90182018305.81
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.3038.33290.7021402000-35.15
Viswan(UP)8.00300627.00185018502.78
Kadaura(UP)7.40-55.95453.30193019206.63
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.7042.55271.7019001900NC
Halvad(Guj)6.54-18.86144.78210020507.69
Dadri(UP)6.0020227.008100810033.88
Asansol(WB)5.80-3.33790.82207020708.95
Anta(Raj)5.50450512.801963184018.90
Lingasugur(Kar)5.00-70.59472.005100485037.84
Dankaur(UP)4.5040.62288.742000200015.27
Kopaganj(UP)4.50-10108.608065804540.02
Asansol(WB)4.50NC247.687900790036.21
Dataganj(UP)4.0033.33437.00187018706.86
Dadri(UP)4.00-33.33215.005650565028.41
Ruperdeeha(UP)4.00NC26.0076508035-
Gangoh(UP)3.40-10.531761.801965198513.19
Aligarh(UP)3.00NC120.005150510058.46
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.0050147.606800680015.25
Kasganj(UP)2.80NC57.808000794028.00
Chotila(Guj)2.5066.6766.802100200013.51
Kapasan(Raj)2.50150134.50195019508.33
Panthawada(Guj)2.10-4.201940--
Surajpur(Cht)2.0010079.101850185015.63
Sindholi(UP)2.00-33.33197.001850185012.12
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC51.50630063005.88
Anandnagar(UP)1.8012.55413.901935194511.53
Ait(UP)1.8012.5128.30199019707.98
Dhoraji(Guj)1.70112.597.50215022053.12
Suratgarh(Raj)1.70-72.58735.10196119954.53
Sandila(UP)1.7013.3323.0076507670-
Jarar(UP)1.50150125.50188018802.17
Azamgarh(UP)1.50-2577.508070804037.71
Kandi(WB)1.20NC34.002150210010.26
Dhone(AP)1.00NC12.0056755675-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC87.004600470027.78
Muskara(UP)0.70-12.53.0050505020-
Vilaspur(UP)0.67-10.6722.2872207340-
Divai(UP)0.60NC159.20184518456.34
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-2524.008300830036.63
Muskara(UP)0.60-5015.207100740014.52
