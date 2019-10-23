Wheat Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:34:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Mumbai(Mah)1221.0091.0819595.0026002600-7.14
Lakhimpur(UP)1150.00-4.1765015.002040203019.30
Agra(UP)1036.00-11.0733801.00198019955.32
Kota(Raj)703.5067.147501.00202020304.39
Gondal(UP)535.003.8829746.50192019207.56
Sahiyapur(UP)525.00993.756433.90192019258.17
Aligarh(UP)450.0012.521200.00200020008.11
Bindki(UP)420.00-3019390.002030202012.15
Sultanpur(UP)300.0066.678270.00195019505.41
Lalitpur(UP)290.00-6.4515800.0018801840-0.53
Hardoi(UP)270.003.8516550.00194019505.15
Kicchha(Utr)248.60265.598655.702080205012.43
Sitapur(UP)198.80-33.9110696.00194519455.71
Bangarmau(UP)187.5026.267122.00193019502.93
Begusarai (Raj)180.0012.513317.0018501850NC
Bangalore(Kar)151.0069.663562.003000300011.11
Kasganj(UP)124.1024.15033.10196019603.70
Naugarh(UP)115.50511474.60192519206.94
Barhaj(UP)100.00-9.098114.001880188012.57
Lucknow(UP)85.001.193391.001930194511.24
Bharuasumerpur(UP)80.00-27.271603.001950196011.43
Muskara(UP)75.4025.041236.50192019405.49
Etah(UP)75.007.143280.00193019305.18
Saharanpur(UP)71.5017.218587.00194519455.99
Madhoganj(UP)70.0027.274353.50192519201.85
Bhopal(MP)69.20-138.402086--
Lalsot(Raj)65.50-1.064199.10194219113.85
Bharthna(UP)60.00-33.335704.00193519504.59
Wansi(UP)58.0011.542182.00180518104.03
Payagpur(UP)57.10-28.629191.20183518354.86
Utraula(UP)57.00-13.644252.2018101810-
Udaipura(Raj)56.90190.31548.502000200014.29
Partaval(UP)52.0062.5503.001900190013.10
Mainpuri(UP)52.0013.042112.00193019354.89
Ballia(UP)50.00-16.672680.001950194012.39
Kayamganj(UP)50.00NC2601.50196019506.52
Pilibhit(UP)50.002510403.00196019507.10
Karnailganj(UP)50.0016.282904.50187018806.86
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)47.00-27.692545.90192019504.07
Kopaganj(UP)47.0020.511716.00192519259.07
Raibareilly(UP)40.0014.291203.001950195527.87
Mehrauni(UP)40.0014.292759.00193519357.50
Vasai(Mah)38.0011.761029.00235522109.79
Charra(UP)37.507.141253.00200020008.70
Muradabad(UP)37.00-2.631008.00198019757.61
Fatehpur(UP)36.8018.712806.60193519406.03
Khategaon(MP)36.54114.191233.5020452048-
Firozabad(UP)36.002.86378.401945195016.12
Aliganj(UP)35.6036.921113.20191019105.52
Ajuha(UP)35.0040954.001960193510.42
Sandi(UP)35.00-302050.00173017309.84
Bareilly(UP)34.004.623284.50198019807.32
Nawabganj(UP)34.006.25351.001920191031.96
Kalapipal(MP)32.0016.36491.70190018508.57
Pukhrayan(UP)31.0024924.00196019604.81
Atarra(UP)30.0066.67901.00188019005.62
Gadaura(UP)30.0036.365953.50188019005.92
Charkhari(UP)29.20873.33318.10187518258.38
Kishunpur(UP)29.00-52.464676.00185018503.93
Rura(UP)27.50-3.511559.0018701870-
Balrampur(UP)27.0042.11668.002000200012.68
Thandla(MP)26.94-24.791533.5720412030-
Azamgarh(UP)26.0023.813243.50192019258.78
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.0042831.00197519557.34
Gazipur(UP)26.00-23.532155.00193019306.04
Risia(UP)25.00-56.294748.601810183016.77
Badayoun(UP)24.00-41852.00197019758.24
Bilsi(UP)24.00-27.272936.60196019505.38
Tarapur(Guj)23.23-50.721411.10210519858.56
Farukhabad(UP)22.00NC894.001950195012.07
Kannauj(UP)22.00101064.00195019509.55
Safdarganj(UP)22.004.761090.001950194011.43
Nargunda(Kar)21.00-83.85536.00230022286.48
Kosikalan(UP)21.00-165458.00194519104.01
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-501457.001940196010.86
Puranpur(UP)20.0011.115348.10197019607.65
Akbarpur(UP)20.00-9.09926.00192019307.87
Fatehabad(UP)18.00501327.60194019506.59
Mahoba(UP)17.5016.67985.4019301945-
Gorakhpur(MP)17.00-68.224307.92190519408.86
Basti(UP)17.00-20.931491.00193019308.73
Ruperdeeha(UP)17.006.251751.001845183515.31
Naanpara(UP)16.60-45.931246.00189019004.13
Dindori(MP)16.1327.61683.02190019408.57
Achnera(UP)16.00-11.111819.50195019508.33
Bhehjoi(UP)15.0025198.0018501850-
Mathura(UP)15.00-6.252330.001990198013.71
Vishalpur(UP)14.20144.83513.70197518906.76
Buland Shahr(UP)13.00-13.331267.00204020009.38
Kadaura(UP)12.2064.86477.70191519305.80
Mangrol(Guj)12.00-11.76639.70218021807.39
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)12.0011.11855.601960198010.11
Shamli(UP)11.00-8.33150.001970195010.06
Rudauli(UP)11.00-8.33321.0019251915-
Kamlaganj(UP)10.5023.53650.90183018206.40
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC867.00195019509.55
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-16.672976.501930193015.57
Etawah(UP)9.0012.51120.001950197012.39
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.00-3.61306.7019802140-40.00
Jahangirabad(UP)8.00-11.111094.00200020008.11
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)7.00-6.67444.00193519304.88
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.801.49285.3019001900NC
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)6.80-79.94797.50192319222.12
Raigarh(Cht)6.508.3385.002000185021.21
Mohamadabad(UP)6.5018.18392.001950195014.71
Durgapur(WB)5.60-8.2892.76210021006.33
Asansol(WB)5.30-8.62801.42207020708.95
Akola(Mah)5.00-54.55322.002000200026.58
Dataganj(UP)5.0025447.00187018706.86
Dankaur(UP)4.50NC297.742010200015.85
Tundla(UP)4.5012.51726.20196519305.08
Gangoh(UP)4.1020.591770.001965196513.19
Atrauli(UP)4.00-20219.00184018406.05
Bankura Sadar(WB)4.00-33.33118.001850180012.12
Anandnagar(UP)3.5094.445420.901930193511.24
Khairagarh(UP)3.509.38547.60185019002.78
Ghiraur(UP)3.50-22.22194.601940194020.12
Ait(UP)2.2022.22132.70198519909.01
Goluwala(Raj)2.10-162776.202032200112.89
Surajpur(Cht)2.00NC83.101850185015.63
Chotila(Guj)2.00-2070.802100210013.51
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC201.001850185012.12
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.0011.11105.80175017506.06
Khatra(WB)1.50-16.67258.60175017506.06
Kapasan(Raj)1.00-60136.50195019508.33
Gopiganj(UP)1.00-94.41134.80186018607.20
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC47.001850185012.12
Suratgarh(Raj)0.70-58.82736.50197119615.06
Divai(UP)0.60NC160.40184518456.34
Jarar(UP)0.60-60126.70188018802.17
Published on October 23, 2019
