Wheat Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:38:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Bangalore(Kar)252.0066.894066.003000300011.11
Risia(UP)49.3097.24847.201830181018.06
Utraula(UP)42.00-26.324336.2018101810-
Fatehabad(UP)14.00-22.221355.60195019406.56
Bhadravathi(Kar)11.00-22.002761--13.72
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC887.001950195011.43
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.9030.88303.1019001900NC
Shevgaon(Mah)7.00-14.002201-27.59
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC180.00205020507.89
Surajpur(Cht)4.0010091.101850185015.63
Gangoh(UP)3.40-17.071776.801985196514.34
Khairagarh(UP)3.20-8.57554.00185018501.09
Khatra(WB)2.0033.33262.60175017506.06
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.00NC109.80175017506.06
Munguli(Cht)1.50-3.002000--
Pune(Mah)1.00-66.6720.00400041006.67
Achalda(UP)0.80NC784.301920196014.63
Published on October 28, 2019
