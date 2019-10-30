Wheat Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:37:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)1074.003.6735949.00199019806.42
Gondal(UP)355.00-33.6430456.50192019207.56
Sitapur(UP)277.2039.4411250.40193519455.16
Kishunpur(UP)182.00527.595040.00190018506.74
Begusarai (Raj)180.00NC13677.0018501850-0.54
Lalitpur(UP)180.00-37.9316160.00194518806.87
Saharanpur(UP)174.00143.368935.00195019455.41
Barhaj(UP)150.00508414.001870188011.31
Bangalore(Kar)145.00-42.464356.003000300011.11
Naugarh(UP)112.5015.3811894.60192519356.94
Aliganj(UP)110.20209.551333.60191019106.11
Lucknow(UP)79.00-7.063549.001965193013.26
Utraula(UP)77.0042.594598.2018101810-
Karvi(UP)75.00-60.531529.70190018857.04
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00-307110.5019401925-3.00
Singroli(MP)60.003002662.24185018508.82
Kayamganj(UP)60.00202721.50195019606.56
Madhoganj(UP)59.00-15.714471.50192519255.19
Partaval(UP)51.50-0.96606.001900190013.10
Pilibhit(UP)50.00NC10503.00198019606.45
Kopaganj(UP)48.002.131812.00192519259.07
Puwaha(UP)45.0012510692.00195019208.33
Bareilly(UP)41.0020.593366.50200019808.11
Kasganj(UP)40.00-67.775113.10198019604.76
Mehrauni(UP)40.00NC2839.00194019357.78
Ajuha(UP)38.008.571030.00192519604.62
Sahiyapur(UP)36.00-93.146505.90193519207.50
Azamgarh(UP)35.0034.623313.50192019207.56
Badda(UP)35.00191.673496.90195019208.33
Nawabganj(UP)33.50-1.47418.001915192031.62
Charra(UP)32.50-13.331318.00198520007.59
Fatehpur(UP)32.00-13.042870.60195019358.03
Firozabad(UP)32.00-11.11442.40203519456.27
Karnailganj(UP)32.00-23.813052.50189518808.91
Etah(UP)30.00-603340.00191019304.66
Rura(UP)28.503.641616.0018701870-
Panchpedwa(UP)25.00-40.481017.00185518603.06
Muzzafarnagar(UP)24.00-7.692879.00198519756.72
Pukhrayan(UP)24.00-22.58972.00196019604.81
Gadaura(UP)22.00-26.675997.50188018807.43
Kannauj(UP)21.00-4.551106.00194019507.78
Akbarpur(UP)20.804967.60195019209.55
Atarra(UP)20.00-33.33941.00190018807.95
Buland Shahr(UP)20.0053.851307.00203520408.53
Devariya(UP)20.0042.861560.50194019259.92
Khategaon(MP)19.00-481271.5020602045-
Ulhasnagar(Mah)19.005.56603.00260024008.33
Naanpara(UP)18.6012.051283.20190018903.54
Farukhabad(UP)18.00-18.18930.001950195010.80
Fatehabad(UP)17.0021.431389.60195019506.56
Badayoun(UP)16.00-33.331884.00197519707.34
Basti(UP)15.00-11.761521.00192519307.54
Mathura(UP)15.00NC2360.002000199014.29
Bharthna(UP)15.00-755734.00191019353.80
Dibrugarh(ASM)14.0079.49346.7019001900NC
Jhabua(MP)14.00-17.651008.0219002000-
Safdarganj(UP)13.00-40.911116.00194019508.99
Puranpur(UP)12.00-405372.10198019708.20
Rudauli(UP)11.706.36344.4019251925-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)11.50-4.17878.60193019606.63
Raigarh(Cht)9.5046.15104.002000200021.21
Mohamadabad(UP)9.0038.46410.001925195013.24
Thandla(MP)8.00-70.31549.5719502041-
Etawah(UP)8.0033.331148.00190019252.15
Jahangirabad(UP)7.50-6.251109.00200020006.67
Mirzapur(UP)7.0016.67313.00198519658.17
Dankaur(UP)6.5044.44310.742050201018.16
Auraiya(UP)6.00-97.764965.00192519604.05
Viswan(UP)6.00200643.00185018502.78
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)6.00-33.33471.0018401840-
Birbhum(WB)6.00-28.5737.801930185016.97
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.40-32.5317.50198019804.21
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC200.00200020505.26
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-93.751613.001950195011.43
Khairagarh(UP)5.0056.25564.00185018501.65
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)5.00-28.571252.0018451845-
Ghiraur(UP)3.50-12.5209.601940194020.12
Dataganj(UP)3.50-30454.00187018706.86
Khurja(UP)3.00-66.67856.50199020005.85
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-80611.00189519155.87
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC205.001850185012.12
Tikonia(UP)2.00-96.693551.002000200011.11
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-48.575424.501955193011.71
Ait(UP)1.70-22.73136.10198019856.34
Kapasan(Raj)1.5050139.50195019508.33
Gurusarai(UP)1.50-50415.80190019008.57
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.20-29.4181.801980200022.22
Goluwala(Raj)1.00-52.382778.202031203212.83
Jarar(UP)0.9050129.70191019102.69
Achalda(UP)0.70NC787.101920192014.63
Published on October 30, 2019
