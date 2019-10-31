Wheat Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.004.3567415.002050204018.50
Begusarai (Raj)170.00-5.5614017.0018501850-0.54
Payagpur(UP)150.80164.19492.80186018356.29
Barhaj(UP)140.00-6.678694.001870187011.31
Kishunpur(UP)131.00-28.025302.00190019006.74
Naugarh(UP)107.50-4.4412109.60193019256.63
Lalsot(Raj)103.2057.564421.30195119424.33
Allahabad(UP)80.0014.292540.00195018953.72
Pachaur(MP)76.93-153.862060--
Risia(UP)72.9047.874993.001820183021.33
Singroli(MP)66.00102794.24185018508.82
Dibrugarh(ASM)65.0096.971507.0066506650NC
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)64.5037.232674.90192119204.12
Madhoganj(UP)64.008.474599.50193019255.46
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-14.297230.5019401940-3.00
Pilibhit(UP)55.001010613.00197019805.91
Gangapur City(Raj)53.10-31.482784.00191819402.51
Sandila(UP)50.00-28.573290.001920192016.36
Haathras(UP)50.00251411.007000710022.81
Wansi(UP)48.00-17.242278.00180518054.03
Mehrauni(UP)43.007.52925.001940194010.86
Panchpedwa(UP)39.00561095.00186018553.33
Utraula(UP)39.00-49.354676.2018101810-
Gadaura(UP)30.0036.366057.50184018805.14
Rura(UP)28.50NC1673.0018701870-
Mohamadabad(UP)25.00177.78460.001900192511.76
Karnailganj(UP)23.00-28.123098.50188018958.05
Chorichora(UP)22.004.76330.00193019307.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)21.00-12.52921.00198519856.72
Akbarpur(UP)20.50-1.441008.60195019509.55
Manendragarh(Cht)20.00NC246.0018501850-19.57
Bareilly(UP)20.00-51.223406.50199020007.57
Basti(UP)20.0033.331561.00192519257.54
Bachranwa(UP)20.00-9.091990.0018401840NC
Ghaziabad(UP)19.0035.7181.005675560027.53
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)18.50172.06834.50192419232.29
Kadaura(UP)17.3041.8512.30190019154.68
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC1815.00183518357.94
Fatehabad(UP)15.00-11.761419.60193019505.46
Purwa(UP)15.00-16.67243.00187018706.86
Bhehjoi(UP)15.00NC228.0018501850-
Bareilly(UP)15.0015.38254.007675772530.08
Badayoun(UP)14.00-12.51912.00198019757.61
Buland Shahr(UP)13.00-351333.00204020358.80
Ghaziabad(UP)13.0018.18455.008150810040.52
Rudauli(UP)12.506.84369.4019351925-
Misrikh(UP)12.00160.87320.2019009105.56
Bijay Nagar(Raj)10.80100339.10200019805.26
Raigarh(Cht)10.005.26124.002000200021.21
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC927.001950195011.43
Sandi(UP)10.00-71.432070.00173017309.84
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.001001272.0018451845-
Dibrugarh(ASM)9.00-35.71364.7019001900NC
Giridih(Jha)8.653.47137.068200820024.24
Kamlaganj(UP)8.50-19.05667.90182018305.81
Khujner(MP)8.40-78.18101.60201919987.97
Lalsot(Raj)7.90-34.174421.3040754000-
Jahangirabad(UP)7.50NC1124.00200020006.67
Babrala(UP)6.50-9.72144.10185018006.32
Asansol(WB)6.201.64826.022100208010.53
Bankura Sadar(WB)6.0050130.001850185012.12
Durgapur(WB)5.30NC913.96212021007.34
Asansol(WB)5.2013.04267.287800790034.48
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC210.00205020007.89
Khurja(UP)5.0066.67866.50198019905.32
Sindholi(UP)4.00100213.001850185012.12
Bewar(UP)4.00-66.6780.00193019007.82
Dankaur(UP)3.60-44.62317.942100205021.04
Khurja(UP)3.50-30175.008180823034.76
Viswan(UP)3.00-50649.00185018502.78
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.00NC153.606800680015.25
Chorichora(UP)2.6062.512.008050802040.24
Ait(UP)2.5047.06141.10198719805.58
Nagaram(Raj)2.00-33.33199.30197820097.03
Anandnagar(UP)1.70-5.565427.901960195512.00
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50NC34.108050820031.54
Achalda(UP)1.202033.2080008060-
Kapasan(Raj)1.00-33.33141.50195019508.33
Nalbari(ASM)1.00-5031.5081508150-
Sakri(Cht)1.00-2.004500-28.57
Sandila(UP)1.00-41.1825.0077007650-
Achalda(UP)0.8014.29788.701920192014.63
Divai(UP)0.60NC161.60184518456.34
Jarar(UP)0.60-33.33130.90191019102.69
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60NC25.208250830036.36
Published on October 31, 2019
