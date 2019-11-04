Wheat Prices

as on : 04-11-2019 10:01:47 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Dibrugarh(ASM)35.00-46.151577.0066506650NC
Rura(UP)19.50-31.581712.0018701870-
Dibrugarh(ASM)9.101.11382.9019001900NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00-101290.0018451845-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.5025114.80175017502.94
Khatra(WB)2.0033.33269.60175017506.06
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-11.765430.901935196011.53
Published on November 04, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)