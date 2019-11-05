Wheat Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:32 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Haathras(UP)237.30295.51935.204150415024.03
Payagpur(UP)161.407.039815.60184018605.75
Haathras(UP)120.001401651.006900700015.00
Naugarh(UP)108.500.9312326.60193519306.91
Karvi(UP)75.00NC1679.70191519007.89
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)69.006.982812.90194919215.64
Sandila(UP)60.00203410.001920192016.36
Utraula(UP)55.0041.034786.2017901810-
Risia(UP)50.00-31.415093.001820182021.33
Mihipurwa(UP)48.00-33.791937.60184018407.60
Kishunpur(UP)42.00-67.945386.00190019006.74
Rura(UP)35.5082.051783.0019201870-
Dibrugarh(ASM)34.00-2.861645.0066506650NC
Lalsot(Raj)31.50-69.484509.30198019515.88
Lateri(MP)24.70-49.402270--
Mathura(UP)17.0013.332394.001980200011.86
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC1847.00183518357.94
Mangrol(Guj)13.4011.67666.50218021807.39
Lalsot(Raj)12.5058.234509.3041214075-
Viswan(UP)12.00300673.00185018502.78
Rudauli(UP)11.00-12391.4019451935-
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC947.001950195011.43
Haathras(UP)10.00-501028.90195019002.63
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.00-23.08396.9019001900NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00-33.331302.0018451845-
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC220.00205020507.89
Dankaur(UP)4.8033.33327.542060210018.73
Mathura(UP)3.5016.6774.508000800026.98
Karvi(UP)2.80-4482.105160510050.00
Lakshar(Utr)1.5050192.40185018506.63
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC73.007000700025.00
Sandila(UP)1.303027.6076707700-
