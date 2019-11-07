Wheat Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:39:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)1082.000.7438113.00198019905.04
Mumbai(Mah)294.00-75.9220183.003200260010.34
Begusarai (Raj)180.00NC14737.0018501840-0.54
Barhaj(UP)160.0014.299014.001890187012.50
Payagpur(UP)142.10-11.9610099.80183518405.46
Naugarh(UP)97.50-10.1412521.60194019357.18
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)94.0036.233000.90196719496.61
Khair(UP)80.003004043.00197020004.79
Madhoganj(UP)80.00254759.50193019304.89
Gangapur City(Raj)71.4034.462926.80198319185.99
Risia(UP)70.4040.85233.801810182020.67
Lalsot(Raj)67.50114.294644.30197019805.35
Muskara(UP)61.30-18.71359.10197019207.07
Udaipura(Raj)57.601.23663.702000200014.29
Wansi(UP)55.0014.582388.00180518054.03
Sandila(UP)42.00-303494.001910192015.76
Kasganj(UP)40.00NC5193.10197019803.68
Mehrauni(UP)40.00-6.983005.001940194010.86
Thandla(MP)32.11301.381613.7920261950-
Puwaha(UP)32.00-28.8910756.00195019507.14
Rura(UP)31.50-11.271846.0018701920-
Kishunpur(UP)31.00-26.195448.00190019006.74
Khategaon(MP)30.59611332.6820502060-
Utraula(UP)29.00-47.274844.2017801790-
Akbarpur(UP)28.5039.021065.60195019509.55
Singroli(MP)27.40-58.482849.04185018508.82
Sahiyapur(UP)27.00-256559.90192519357.84
Badayoun(UP)25.0078.571962.00198019807.61
Bachranwa(UP)25.00252040.00185018401.65
Basti(UP)18.00-101597.00192519256.35
Gadaura(UP)18.00-406093.50185018405.71
Muzzafarnagar(UP)18.00-14.292957.00199519858.13
Ruperdeeha(UP)17.006.251881.00184018358.24
Khujner(MP)12.708.551702.20203519729.12
Kamlaganj(UP)12.3044.71692.50185018207.56
Rudauli(UP)12.3011.82416.0019451945-
Kadaura(UP)12.10-30.06536.50189519004.41
Bangalore(Kar)12.00-91.724380.003000300011.11
Mohamadabad(UP)10.40-58.4480.801940190014.12
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC967.001950195011.43
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00501320.0018451845-
Haathras(UP)8.00-201044.90195019502.63
Dadri(UP)7.00-91.252049.0019801970-0.50
Babrala(UP)6.20-4.62156.50185018506.32
Takhatpur(Cht)5.80NC90.101700170013.33
Khairagarh(UP)5.306574.60190018503.83
Khedbrahma(Guj)5.00150423.00217520028.10
Khurja(UP)5.00NC876.50202019807.73
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.70-56.48348.50200020005.26
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.50542.86407.3019001900NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)4.50-25139.001850185012.12
Nagaram(Raj)3.7085206.70201019788.77
Raigarh(Cht)3.50-65131.002000200021.21
Dankaur(UP)3.20-33.33333.942050206018.16
Gangoh(UP)2.90-14.711782.601965198513.19
Gairatganj(MP)2.80-5.602023--
Jagnair(UP)2.80-20501.401980192510.00
Suratgarh(Raj)2.50257.14741.50204319718.90
Chotila(Guj)2.0011.1178.40200021008.11
Goluwala(Raj)2.001002782.20207120317.25
Ait(UP)1.70-32144.50200519878.09
Anandnagar(UP)1.50NC5433.901940193511.82
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC49.001850185012.12
Published on November 07, 2019
