Wheat Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1700.00-5.5674415.001950196012.72
Itawa(Raj)200.00166.67550.00205420295.99
Bangalore(Kar)166.001283.334712.003000300011.11
Begusarai (Raj)160.00-11.1115417.0018401850-1.08
Rajkot(Guj)147.503.515171.30211021555.50
Kasganj(UP)100.001505393.10197019703.68
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)89.50-4.793179.90200019678.40
Choubepur(UP)87.00607.32549.101995196024.69
Utraula(UP)53.0082.765008.2017801780-
Gangapur City(Raj)46.2050.493080.60198319895.99
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)37.7088.5949.90199019615.79
Chitwadagaon(UP)35.00-70.001950-12.07
Risia(UP)33.30-39.895411.201810180020.67
Panchpedwa(UP)32.00-5.881227.00187518605.34
Mehrauni(UP)30.00-253145.00192019409.71
Kamlaganj(UP)21.002.44775.50185018507.56
Fatehabad(UP)16.00207.691462.00197019708.24
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00-6.251943.00184018408.24
Charkhari(UP)10.40-64.38338.90187518755.63
Viswan(UP)8.0033.33701.00185018505.71
Dankaur(UP)8.0066.67359.542060210018.73
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.304.29435.9019001900NC
Gorakhpur(MP)6.00-43.934365.121953193010.03
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC250.00205020007.89
Khairagarh(UP)4.3019.44590.40190019005.56
Chotila(Guj)3.00-14.2991.402050210010.81
Jagnair(UP)2.50-10.71506.40197519809.72
Gangoh(UP)2.30-20.691793.001960196012.90
Ait(UP)2.20-12153.90205020509.63
Morva Hafad(Guj)1.60-2015.801875162512.82
Sonkatch(MP)1.5015013.0020002080-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-41.1899.50214521504.63
Jarar(UP)0.60NC132.10195019105.98
Published on November 12, 2019
wheat (commodity)