Wheat Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 03:00:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1800.00NC81615.001940194012.14
Mumbai(Mah)504.00-21.9822713.0027003200-6.90
Aligarh(UP)450.00NC23800.00200020008.11
Kota(Raj)447.00-39.2349866.00207520757.24
Gondal(Guj)381.00-23.82042.00223022506.19
Haathras(UP)303.60842872.404200425025.52
Gondal(UP)287.003.4232163.50192519256.35
Lalitpur(UP)270.00-6.917880.00194019306.01
Hardoi(UP)260.008.3318130.00193019252.12
Saharanpur(UP)213.005.459765.00200020007.53
Tikonia(UP)205.00101503961.00197020009.44
Haathras(UP)200.0066.672291.007300730021.67
Begusarai (Raj)180.00NC16137.0018401840-1.08
Hamirpur(UP)170.00161.54405.0019501950-
Barhaj(UP)170.006.259934.001880188011.24
Sitapur(UP)152.104.912146.60194519455.71
Bangarmau(UP)145.00-12.867744.80194019204.86
Mumbai(Mah)115.00-48.222713.007500780027.12
Auraiya(UP)110.001733.335185.00196019255.38
Naugarh(UP)105.502.9313134.60193019307.22
Madhoganj(UP)97.0076.365243.50193019353.76
Haathras(UP)94.00280.571332.302110211011.05
Dadri(UP)90.00-904029.0019701950-1.01
Jhabua(MP)89.50539.291187.0220051900-
Choubepur(UP)88.501.72726.102000199525.00
Etah(UP)86.00-18.13978.00196019607.10
Jayas(UP)75.80-30.786997.70194019007.78
Bharuasumerpur(UP)70.00751833.001950195011.43
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00757450.5019501940-3.47
Thandla(MP)60.42172.411849.7120182062-
Ballia(UP)60.00202800.00195019509.86
Banda(UP)60.00-7.692012.00191019157.91
Lucknow(UP)60.00-24.053669.001940196511.82
Kayamganj(UP)60.00NC3031.50196019507.10
Risia(UP)59.6022.135628.001790180019.33
Muskara(UP)56.60-6.141592.90196019656.52
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)52.00-16.83408.90205020348.70
Maudaha(UP)50.00233.33383.00192519104.34
Sandila(UP)50.00NC3694.001910191015.76
Wansi(UP)50.00-3.852696.00180518054.03
Charra(UP)43.00-18.871620.00200019958.11
Muradabad(UP)42.0051244.00199019907.57
Pilibhit(UP)40.00NC10773.00201519959.51
Golagokarnath(UP)40.00-42.8613903.20194019309.92
Gondal(Guj)40.00-80.005205-97.91
Kadiri(Guj)37.20-2.11609.202250212513.35
Lucknow(UP)37.0029.82637.008000795036.75
Fatehpur(UP)36.5015.873071.60194019356.59
Lalsot(Raj)36.30-4.724795.70204019906.92
Allahabad(UP)35.00-302710.00196019657.40
Gangapur City(Raj)33.70-26.13239.20202719837.82
Vasai(Mah)33.0022.221203.00234024356.12
Khategaon(MP)32.72-35.461545.5220702060-
Utraula(UP)32.00-23.815156.2017901790-
Dibrugarh(ASM)32.0018.521803.0066506650NC
Partaval(UP)31.50-23.17751.001900191513.10
Azamgarh(UP)30.005.263430.50193019356.93
Kasganj(UP)30.00-405553.10196019803.16
Khair(UP)30.00NC4163.00199019805.85
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00506699.90193019258.73
Sultanpur(UP)30.00-908330.00195019505.41
Bachranwa(UP)30.00502140.00185018501.65
Banda(UP)30.00110070.0053505050-
Nawabganj(UP)28.00-3.45584.001915192031.62
Rura(UP)27.50-7.092015.2018701870-
Kosikalan(UP)27.00-105617.60195519705.68
Dhing(ASM)25.00-44.44490.0019502050-
Pukhrayan(UP)25.004.171022.00195019603.17
Wazirganj(UP)25.00115072.001980181010.00
Chorichora(UP)22.5025411.00193519307.50
Singroli(MP)21.5043.332922.04185018508.82
Badayoun(UP)20.00NC2042.00200019909.59
Mehrauni(UP)20.00-28.573241.00190019208.57
Kannauj(UP)20.00NC1228.00195020008.33
Maharajganj(UP)20.00100340.0018001840-
Badda(UP)20.00253600.90196019408.89
Dhing(ASM)20.00NC483.0084008500-
Akbarpur(UP)18.50-31.481206.60191519307.58
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)18.00-30.771349.402200205017.33
Ulhasnagar(Mah)18.00-10679.002750260019.57
Farukhabad(UP)18.00NC1002.00195019508.94
Mohamadabad(UP)18.00-46.27624.801940194014.12
Mathura(UP)18.00-102496.001995198512.71
Ghaziabad(UP)18.0012.5149.005600562527.27
Payagpur(UP)17.60-8010311.00186018506.90
Naanpara(UP)16.80-9.681316.80190019004.68
Jhansi(UP)16.0033.33604.60183518355.16
Buland Shahr(UP)16.0033.331389.00204020507.94
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)16.00NC974.60195019407.73
Baberu(UP)15.00-6.25259.70191019009.14
Puwaha(UP)15.00-31.8210830.00196019407.69
Rampur(UP)15.00-11.76624.50198019906.45
Kamlaganj(UP)14.1065.88820.70183018506.40
Achnera(UP)14.00-6.671907.50195019506.56
Mahoba(UP)14.006.061039.8019951985-
Bewar(UP)13.00225106.00195019308.94
Mahoba(UP)13.00-7.14372.5050104860-
Khujner(MP)12.10-4.721726.402076203511.91
Rudauli(UP)11.509.52460.0019501940-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00NC3021.00202020209.19
Visavadar(Guj)10.5090.91304.38220521706.52
Gondal(UP)10.50-13.93315.2086208580-
Akbarpur(UP)10.50-21.008400--
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-66.671060.00197519755.61
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1027.001950195011.43
Ujhani(UP)10.00-501728.00197519755.61
Ghaziabad(UP)10.0011.11493.008200822541.38
Sikandraraau(UP)9.00350629.00193018957.82
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00NC1338.0018451845-
Sitapur(UP)9.00-3.23230.806850665023.42
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.806.85466.1019001900NC
Gorakhpur(MP)7.00-12.54395.1218002011-1.37
Mirzapur(UP)6.5030336.002020200010.38
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)6.002002090.002240218010.89
Sehjanwa(UP)6.00NC3008.501935194016.57
Badayoun(UP)6.0010018.605650540037.80
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-25104.608230820043.13
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29253.008200820040.17
Dadri(UP)6.00-25243.005650560028.41
Kadaura(UP)5.50-71.79586.50188519053.86
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.30562.526.102400210020.00
Amroha(UP)5.00-10.001975--
Achalda(UP)5.00NC808.70194019307.78
Aligarh(UP)5.0066.67136.005100510059.38
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.5032.35347.70193019005.46
Tundla(UP)4.50-101745.20199019657.57
Azamgarh(UP)4.5020086.508050807038.44
Dankaur(UP)4.2050373.542100205021.04
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.00233.33358.90201020002.03
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-11.11196.308230820038.09
Sultanpur(UP)4.006016.5083008000-
Mathura(UP)4.0033.3388.508100800028.57
Gangoh(UP)3.8018.751807.001985198014.34
Khairagarh(UP)3.80-11.63606.60190019004.40
Kosikalan(UP)3.8015.15156.107900796530.58
Khurja(UP)3.5016.67889.50201820207.34
Ghiraur(UP)3.50NC230.601950193020.74
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.5016.67159.001900190015.15
Khurja(UP)3.50NC182.008310818037.02
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.1010.7158.808300825033.87
Chotila(Guj)3.00-25105.402050205010.81
Mothkur(UP)3.00-6.001960-12.97
Nalbari(ASM)3.005041.5081508150-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.0020164.606800680015.25
Kasganj(UP)2.80NC63.408140800030.24
Naanpara(UP)2.80-6.6724.0075007350-
Puranpur(UP)2.50-755397.10198019607.03
Ait(UP)2.409.09163.10205020506.22
Rajula(Guj)2.30-32.3549.9019902075-7.66
Anandnagar(UP)2.00-23.085446.301940194511.82
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC221.001850185012.12
Banda(UP)2.0033.3315.208075782035.94
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3338.2083008250-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-42.8647.004840470027.03
Etah(UP)1.80-35.7156.008150805029.37
Golagokarnath(UP)1.80-1084.307800780030.00
Khatra(WB)1.6033.33275.20175017502.94
Kapasan(Raj)1.5087.5148.10195019508.33
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC10.008450815036.29
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50NC40.108100821035.00
Partaval(UP)1.50NC10.107800780035.06
Lalsot(Raj)1.30-89.64795.7040754121-
Morva Hafad(Guj)1.20-4022.201875187512.82
Jarar(UP)1.2071.43135.90194019505.43
Baberu(UP)1.20-7.6915.7052904990-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-7.6934.108325834036.03
Achalda(UP)1.20NC35.6085008000-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC50.408450830036.84
Sandila(UP)1.202032.0077007665-
Halvad(Guj)1.04-84.1146.86205021005.13
Akluj(Mah)1.00-2.002200--
Gopiganj(UP)1.00NC138.80184018406.05
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC95.004600460053.33
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC21.009600960031.51
Mothkur(UP)1.00-2.008500--
Amroha(UP)1.00-2.007770--
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC18.504750510023.38
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC281.108060805039.69
Maharajganj(UP)1.00-8033.008450620056.48
Chorichora(UP)1.00-61.5414.008130805041.64
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-46.678.3070007000-
Muskara(UP)0.8014.294.6051705050-
Muskara(UP)0.7016.6716.607965710030.57
Divai(UP)0.60NC164.00184518456.34
Published on November 15, 2019
