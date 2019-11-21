Wheat Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:42:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1600.00-11.1184815.001950194012.72
Agra(UP)1075.00-11.0845023.00202520008.58
Aligarh(UP)400.00-11.1125500.00200019907.53
Lalitpur(UP)250.00NC18880.00195019603.72
Bahraich(UP)241.5063.186584.50191019106.11
Hardoi(UP)200.002518850.00193024302.12
Bindki(UP)200.00-9.0921350.00197019808.24
Saharanpur(UP)176.00-25.4210589.00201020008.65
Barhaj(UP)130.00-18.7510514.001920189012.94
Payagpur(UP)125.00368.1610614.40186018606.90
Shahjahanpur(UP)115.008.4913470.50195519505.68
Etah(UP)110.0022.224378.00197519657.92
Naugarh(UP)99.50-7.4413548.60194519358.06
Kishunpur(UP)96.00433.335676.00190019006.74
Choubepur(UP)85.50-3.391074.102020200026.25
Itarsi(MP)84.5031.01233.5020651925-
Dadri(UP)80.00NC4349.0019801960-1.98
Bangalore(Kar)70.00-26.325346.003000300011.11
Jayas(UP)67.003.087261.70195019407.44
Harpalpur(MP)66.90-133.801990--
Mainpuri(UP)62.00-22.52680.00196619554.97
Kayamganj(UP)60.009.093261.50196019506.52
Charra(UP)57.0042.51814.00200020008.11
Gangapur City(Raj)51.7046.463413.20201720224.13
Risia(UP)50.30-58.085968.601790178015.48
Pilibhit(UP)50.002510953.00199520108.42
Mehmoodabad(UP)50.00-1.962116.00194019306.59
Wansi(UP)50.00-3.852900.00180518054.03
Jaunpur(UP)46.0048.391611.00198519808.77
Akbarpur(UP)45.00801346.60193019308.73
Kasganj(UP)44.40485641.90197019603.68
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)44.00-15.383496.90202020507.10
Mihipurwa(UP)43.00722277.60184018408.24
Vishalpur(UP)41.90195.07597.50193519753.20
Bareilly(UP)41.0032.263830.70200020108.70
Palanpur(Guj)40.00NC653.00215021755.55
Allahabad(UP)40.00-46.672940.00195019606.85
Khair(UP)40.0033.334303.00199019806.99
Muradabad(UP)40.0011.111396.00199019807.57
Bachranwa(UP)40.00-27.272330.00185018501.37
Sandila(UP)40.0033.333834.001910191015.76
Golagokarnath(UP)40.00-27.2714093.20192019259.09
Atarra(UP)38.0026.671194.00192519158.15
Lalsot(Raj)37.804.134871.30201120405.40
Singroli(MP)37.30-49.933145.642000185015.27
Kalapipal(MP)35.00NC682.70185019005.71
Chandausi(UP)35.00NC1401.00199019657.57
Khategaon(MP)34.1256.371657.4020712080-
Utraula(UP)33.00-15.385300.2017801780-
Puranpur(UP)32.5012005462.10197519806.76
Kosikalan(UP)32.1023.465733.802010196010.14
Azamgarh(UP)30.00503530.50194019357.48
Badayoun(UP)30.00502142.002010200010.44
Gazipur(UP)30.00-3.232341.00196019607.69
Mehrauni(UP)30.007.143357.001930190010.29
Rura(UP)29.503.512131.2018701870-
Nawabganj(UP)28.00-1.75697.001920192531.96
Aliganj(UP)25.00-8.421502.20191019204.37
Khalilabad(UP)25.00-16.671530.00189018803.56
Konch(UP)22.00-35.29342.00193019205.75
Safdarganj(UP)22.0022.221238.001960194010.11
Gadaura(UP)21.0056255.50180017902.86
Sirsaganj(UP)20.70276.36158.40193019303.76
Shikohabad(UP)20.00-201150.00199019805.29
Buland Shahr(UP)20.00NC1469.00206520409.84
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-33.336739.90193019308.12
Kannauj(UP)20.00-33.331328.00195019508.33
Jangipura(UP)20.00-44.44852.00195019408.33
Baberu(UP)19.5014.71332.701935192010.57
Thandla(MP)19.11-68.762010.2921302093-
Khedbrahma(Guj)19.0090481.00221222008.59
Pratapgarh(UP)19.0015.15157.50192019158.17
Farukhabad(UP)18.00NC1074.00195019507.14
Jhansi(UP)17.506.06672.60183018354.87
Khujner(MP)17.3071.291781.20205520419.31
Mathura(UP)16.0014.292556.002010201014.86
Naanpara(UP)16.0012.681377.20188019003.58
Jafarganj(UP)15.00-46.43939.50196519405.65
Kamlaganj(UP)14.4084.62865.10183018307.65
Dindori(MP)13.92-13.7710.861930190010.29
Radhanpur(Guj)13.00-3598.0021502150-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)11.80-42.161051.10200520154.70
Rudauli(UP)11.20-6.67506.4019501945-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.5053062.00202520209.16
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1067.001950195011.43
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.0011.111358.0018451845-
Bhehjoi(UP)9.00-10281.0018501850-
Dankaur(UP)8.50102.38390.542080210019.88
Awagarh(UP)8.00NC471.00200019508.11
Mohamadabad(UP)8.00-46.67670.801950194014.71
Suthalia(MP)7.37-14.742010--
Jahangirabad(UP)7.00-6.671169.00203020209.73
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)6.50-7.14496.002030198010.33
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.40-28.09496.7019001900NC
Asansol(WB)6.40-4.48863.422100210010.53
Achalda(UP)6.0020820.70194019407.78
Shamli(UP)6.00-50202.002025204013.13
Durgapur(WB)5.80-3.33947.68214021408.35
Bagasara(Guj)5.0025101.0018752047-
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC270.00205020507.89
Gangoh(UP)4.302.381824.001990198514.63
Dhoraji(Guj)4.20223.08112.50223021954.69
Raigarh(Cht)4.00-46.67162.002000200021.21
Devariya(UP)4.00-82.221658.50195019409.55
Tundla(UP)4.00-11.111762.20201019906.07
Chotila(Guj)3.5040117.402100205013.51
Khurja(UP)3.50NC896.50205020189.04
Ghiraur(UP)3.50-12.5245.601950194020.74
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.5016.67172.001900190015.15
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.40-24.44354.50190019303.83
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.30-38.89376.30205020006.22
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)3.00-502096.00221022409.41
Ait(UP)2.6023.81172.50204020506.81
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)2.5092.3143.6021502250-
Khairagarh(UP)2.50-19.35617.80190019005.56
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-92.8675.0016501950-5.17
Gurusarai(UP)2.40100436.00191019009.14
Morva Hafad(Guj)1.90-9.5230.201875187512.82
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-105453.901945195012.10
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.80-10126.00175017502.94
Jarar(UP)1.7054.55141.50195019506.56
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC69.001840185015.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.505056.001900190015.15
Vadgam(Guj)1.002540.302130206012.22
Gopiganj(UP)1.00NC140.80184018406.05
Goluwala(Raj)0.60-82.862790.40207620357.51
Divai(UP)0.60NC165.20184518456.34
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.58NC45.9821502250-
Published on November 21, 2019
