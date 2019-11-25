Wheat Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:26:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Mumbai(Mah)515.00-36.125497.00325027008.33
Karvi(UP)215.00168.752839.70191019457.61
Begusarai (Raj)180.00NC16857.00185018506.32
Rajkot(Guj)160.00-4.765827.30217521601.16
Barhaj(UP)140.007.6910794.001900192011.76
Kishunpur(UP)112.0016.675900.00190019006.74
Haathras(UP)110.00-452511.007300730015.87
Naugarh(UP)105.506.0313759.60194519458.06
Payagpur(UP)81.80-34.5610778.00186518607.18
Mihipurwa(UP)79.0083.722435.60183018407.65
Jayas(UP)76.0013.437413.70194019506.89
Mumbai(Mah)71.00-38.2625497.008500750041.67
Dadri(UP)70.00-12.54489.0019701980-2.48
Risia(UP)63.0025.256094.601800179016.13
Utraula(UP)41.0024.245382.2017801780-
Sandila(UP)40.00NC3914.001920191016.36
Khategaon(MP)38.4112.571734.2220702071-
Fatehpur(UP)37.0017.463208.60194019456.30
Dibrugarh(ASM)34.006.251871.0066506650NC
Gazipur(UP)33.00102407.00196019607.69
Vasai(Mah)32.00-5.881335.00231023104.76
Bachranwa(UP)28.00-302386.00185018501.37
Atarra(UP)27.50-27.631249.00191519257.58
Badayoun(UP)25.00-16.672192.00199020109.34
Mehrauni(UP)25.00-16.673407.00192019309.71
Nargunda(Kar)20.00-4.76576.00234523008.56
Gangapur City(Raj)19.50-62.283452.20201920174.23
Rura(UP)19.50-33.92170.2018901870-
Gadaura(UP)18.00-14.296291.50184018005.14
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)15.00-9.091037.60194019406.59
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-6.67967.50195019654.84
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)13.0010.171077.10201020054.96
Kadaura(UP)12.10NC634.90189018854.13
Achnera(UP)12.00NC1955.502020197010.38
Rudauli(UP)12.007.14530.4019451950-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.004.763084.00203020259.43
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00-28.57677.00192019404.35
Mohamadabad(UP)10.0025690.801940195014.12
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1087.001950195011.43
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.00NC1378.0018451845-
Ujhani(UP)10.00-37.51780.00198019855.32
Jahangirabad(UP)7.507.141184.002050203010.81
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)7.007.69510.00202020309.78
Asansol(WB)6.603.12876.622100210010.53
Durgapur(WB)6.206.9960.08214021408.35
Viswan(UP)6.00-25733.00185018505.71
Gazipur(UP)6.00200164.008160815038.31
Dadri(UP)6.00NC265.008400820043.59
Dankaur(UP)5.50-35.29401.541960208012.97
Karvi(UP)5.0015096.105110517548.55
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67253.005700565029.55
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.80-25506.3019001900NC
Gangoh(UP)4.606.981833.201990199014.63
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.5050173.606800680015.25
Chotila(Guj)4.0014.29125.402050210010.81
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.50NC179.001900190015.15
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.5012.965.808350830034.68
Asansol(WB)3.20-21.95281.888000790035.59
Morva Hafad(Guj)2.2015.7934.601875187512.82
Khairagarh(UP)2.00-20621.80190019005.56
Anandnagar(UP)1.40-22.225456.701945194512.10
Sandila(UP)1.20NC34.4079607700-
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-8.3336.308390832524.11
Kapasan(Raj)1.00-33.33150.10195019508.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC97.004400460041.94
Jahangirabad(UP)0.7016.6727.808350825038.02
Divai(UP)0.60NC166.40184518456.34
Published on November 25, 2019
