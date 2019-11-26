Wheat Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:10:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Gondal(UP)293.002.0932749.50192519255.77
Lalitpur(UP)280.001219440.00195019503.72
Kishunpur(UP)226.00101.796352.00190019006.74
Karvi(UP)173.50-19.33186.70192519108.45
Begusarai (Raj)160.00-11.1117177.00185018505.71
Haathras(UP)140.00-53.893152.404000420012.68
Naugarh(UP)110.004.2713979.60194019457.78
Haathras(UP)90.00-18.182691.008000730026.98
Dadri(UP)80.0014.294649.0019601970-2.97
Kasganj(UP)53.0019.375747.90197019703.68
Lalsot(Raj)46.5023.024969.10202520116.13
Sandila(UP)45.0012.54004.001925192016.67
Bachranwa(UP)42.00502470.00185018501.37
Fatehpur(UP)39.506.763287.60195019406.85
Mihipurwa(UP)37.00-53.162509.60183018308.28
Badayoun(UP)36.00442264.00198019908.79
Utraula(UP)34.00-17.075450.2017801780-
Mehrauni(UP)32.00283471.001930192010.29
Rura(UP)29.5051.282229.2019001890-
Aliganj(UP)29.4017.61561.00191019104.37
Khategaon(MP)27.98-27.151790.1820402070-
Dibrugarh(ASM)27.00-20.591925.0066506650NC
Gangapur City(Raj)25.6031.283503.40201520194.03
Basti(UP)25.0031.581685.00194519408.06
Shikohabad(UP)25.00251200.00197519904.50
Bewar(UP)25.0092.31156.00194019507.78
Farukhabad(UP)24.0033.331122.00195019507.14
Khujner(MP)23.7036.991828.60203820558.40
Panchpedwa(UP)23.00-36.111345.00187518704.17
Gadaura(UP)20.0011.116331.50185018405.71
Bilsi(UP)17.001002987.60198519806.72
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.006.671975.00185018402.78
Safdarganj(UP)13.00-40.911264.00195019609.55
Kamlaganj(UP)11.70-18.75888.50175018302.94
Singroli(MP)10.00-73.193165.64185020006.63
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00NC697.00193519205.16
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1107.001950195011.43
Haathras(UP)10.00-77.431440.9019502151-3.42
Ujhani(UP)10.00NC1800.00200019806.38
Takhatpur(Cht)9.2058.62108.501700170013.33
Viswan(UP)7.0016.67747.00185018505.71
Basti(UP)7.007518.008070636038.18
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67279.008300840041.88
Dadri(UP)7.0040267.005650570028.41
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.2029.17518.7019001900NC
Kadaura(UP)5.50-54.55645.90191018905.23
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00NC3028.501930194016.27
Gondal(UP)4.50-57.14324.2086508620-
Dankaur(UP)4.10-25.45409.741970196013.54
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.0021.21384.30205020506.22
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.50-22.22180.606800680015.25
Chotila(Guj)3.00-25131.402050205010.81
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.00-14.29185.001900190015.15
Karvi(UP)3.00-40102.105135511049.27
Kasganj(UP)2.50-10.7168.408310814032.96
Morva Hafad(Guj)2.409.0939.401875187512.82
Lalsot(Raj)2.4084.624969.1040504075-
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC229.001850190012.12
Safdarganj(UP)2.0017.6523.207750770032.48
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-5030.0078257650-
Ait(UP)1.70-34.62175.90202020405.76
Fatehpur(UP)1.5036.3639.308270839022.34
Farukhabad(UP)1.20-4040.6084008300-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.2020283.508080806040.03
Kapasan(Raj)1.00NC152.10195019508.33
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00-33.3358.001900190015.15
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC99.004500440045.16
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.6736.4080507960-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.70-72742.90201120437.20
Published on November 26, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)