Wheat Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Aligarh(UP)450.0012.526400.00202020008.60
Lalitpur(UP)260.00-7.1419960.00196019504.26
Gadarpur(Utr)221.00-21.639128.00190018409.51
Begusarai (Raj)190.0018.7517557.00185018505.71
Rajkot(Guj)159.50-0.316146.30216521750.70
Kasganj(UP)142.00167.926031.90200019705.26
Barhaj(UP)130.00-7.1411054.001900190011.76
Payagpur(UP)103.4026.4110984.80186018656.90
Naugarh(UP)97.50-11.3614174.60194519406.87
Madhoganj(UP)80.006.675553.50193019304.04
Risia(UP)74.7018.576244.001820180017.42
Jafarganj(UP)70.004001107.50196019505.38
Bangalore(Kar)67.00-4.295480.003000300011.11
Udaipura(Raj)54.50-5.38772.702000200014.29
Sandi(UP)45.00802270.0017301730-3.08
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)43.50-1.143583.90203520207.90
Lalsot(Raj)41.50-10.755052.10202020255.87
Mihipurwa(UP)41.0010.812591.60183018308.28
Bachranwa(UP)40.00-4.762550.00185018501.37
Chandausi(UP)37.507.141476.00199019907.57
Fatehpur(UP)36.50-7.593360.60194519506.58
Bhivandi(Mah)34.00277.78170.0021502150-4.44
Gazipur(UP)34.003.032475.00196019607.69
Kosikalan(UP)33.002.85799.802010201010.14
Gangapur City(Raj)32.8028.123569.00201220153.87
Dindori(MP)30.43118.61771.72191519309.43
Nagpur(Mah)30.0020615.00207620524.01
Muradabad(UP)30.00-251456.00201019908.65
Rura(UP)29.50NC2288.2019001900-
Khategaon(MP)27.90-0.291845.9820402040-
Partaval(UP)27.50-12.7806.001920190014.29
Utraula(UP)27.00-20.595504.2017501780-
Kadiri(Guj)25.00-33.86734.80215022507.50
Badayoun(UP)25.00-30.562314.00199019809.34
Farukhabad(UP)24.00NC1170.00195019507.14
Bilsi(UP)23.5038.243034.60198519856.72
Ulhasnagar(Mah)23.0021.05763.004500260087.50
Gadaura(UP)20.00NC6371.50185018505.71
Thandla(MP)17.58-8.012045.4521152130-
Manvi(Kar)17.00NC51.002150188038.71
Kamlaganj(UP)14.1020.51916.70175017502.94
Tulsipur(UP)13.00-38.1260.001920184010.66
Rudauli(UP)12.302.5555.0019351945-
Achnera(UP)11.00-8.331977.50201020209.24
Surajpur(Cht)10.20155111.501850185015.63
Khedbrahma(Guj)10.00-47.37501.00218722127.36
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00NC717.00191019353.80
Bhehjoi(UP)10.0011.11301.0018501850-
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1127.001950195011.43
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.50112.5401.30205020506.22
Mohamadabad(UP)8.50-15707.801960194015.29
Jahangirabad(UP)7.00-6.671198.002050205010.81
Achalda(UP)7.0016.67834.70195019408.33
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.809.68532.3019001900NC
Gangoh(UP)4.00-13.041841.201985199014.34
Nagaram(Raj)3.80-15.56223.30207520329.21
Ghiraur(UP)3.50NC252.601940195020.12
Chotila(Guj)3.00NC137.402050205010.81
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.50-16.67190.001900190015.15
Goluwala(Raj)2.403002795.20204120765.70
Anandnagar(UP)2.2057.145461.101945194512.10
Khairagarh(UP)2.00NC625.80190019003.26
Ait(UP)1.9011.76179.70201520205.50
Jarar(UP)1.60-5.88144.70192019503.78
Published on November 27, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)