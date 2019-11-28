Wheat Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:44:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1700.006.2588215.001970195011.93
Agra(UP)1075.00NC47173.00202020258.31
Kota(Raj)485.00-13.4751957.00208520807.75
Aligarh(UP)400.00-11.1127200.002050202010.22
Charra(UP)350.00514.042514.00202520009.46
Saharanpur(UP)335.5090.6211260.00202020109.19
Gondal(UP)307.504.9533364.50192519255.77
Sitapur(UP)260.90112.2912914.20195219455.23
Lalitpur(UP)250.00-3.8520460.00196519604.52
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)200.00-9.0921190.002050202511.41
Bindki(UP)200.00NC21750.00197019708.24
Begusarai (Raj)190.00NC17937.00185018505.71
Dahod(Guj)168.90-58.856026.502300228510.84
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)160.00-13.515350.00202520209.46
Hardoi(UP)140.00-3019130.00199019305.29
Bangalore(Kar)120.0079.15720.003100300014.81
Auraiya(UP)120.009.095425.00197019605.91
Raath(UP)113.001.35449.00187519004.17
Kasganj(UP)111.90-21.26255.70201020005.79
Rajkot(Guj)110.50-30.726367.30220021652.33
Naugarh(UP)107.5010.2614389.60193519456.32
Narsinghgarh(MP)104.5071.316603.001950195014.71
Madhoganj(UP)90.0012.55733.50193019304.04
Risia(UP)84.1012.586412.201830182018.06
Ghaziabad(UP)80.0045.457720.5019601950-2.73
Lucknow(UP)79.0017.913961.001950194012.39
Bahraich(UP)78.40-67.546741.30191519106.39
Singroli(MP)76.55665.53318.74190018509.51
Choubepur(UP)76.00-11.111226.101980202023.75
Kishunpur(UP)72.00-68.146496.00190019006.74
Lalganj(UP)72.00-95.143104.001920184010.66
Allahabad(UP)70.00753080.00196019507.40
Ballia(UP)70.0016.672940.001960195010.42
Dadri(UP)70.00-12.54789.0019601960-2.97
Mehmoodabad(UP)60.00202236.00194519406.87
Payagpur(UP)57.50-44.3911099.80186018606.90
Haathras(UP)56.404641553.7019601950-2.92
Solapur(Mah)56.00-11.11238.00260025759.24
Etah(UP)55.00-504488.00199019758.74
Muskara(UP)52.30-7.61697.50198519607.88
Wansi(UP)52.0043004.00180518054.03
Pilibhit(UP)50.00NC11053.00198519957.88
Mainpuri(UP)50.00-19.352780.00195719664.48
Mihipurwa(UP)48.0017.072687.60183018308.28
Banda(UP)46.00-82204.00190019407.34
Jayas(UP)45.60-407504.90194019406.89
Sahiyapur(UP)45.001256829.90193019308.12
Kayamganj(UP)45.00-253351.50196019606.52
Tarapur(Guj)43.0585.321497.2016692105-7.17
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)42.10-3.223668.10199520355.78
Lalsot(Raj)41.30-0.485134.70200020204.82
Udaipura(Raj)40.20-26.24853.102000200014.29
Kosikalan(UP)40.0021.215879.802030201011.23
Puranpur(UP)40.0023.085542.10199019757.57
Vasai(Mah)36.0012.51407.00235523106.80
Kopaganj(UP)36.00202076.00194519458.06
Sandila(UP)36.00-204076.001915192516.06
Jhijhank(UP)36.0089.472583.001950192013.04
Kapadvanj(Guj)35.0052.17259.202062201214.56
Atarra(UP)35.0027.271319.00192519158.15
Khalilabad(UP)35.00401600.00188018902.17
Pukhrayan(UP)35.00401092.00199019502.05
Chitwadagaon(UP)35.001300145.001920165010.34
Gazipur(UP)34.00NC2543.00196019607.69
Sandi(UP)34.00-24.442338.0017301730-3.08
Jangipura(UP)34.0070920.00195019508.33
Kadiri(Guj)32.3029.2799.402200215010.00
Vankaner(Guj)32.0020.75288.50215021256.17
Muradabad(UP)32.006.671520.00200520108.38
Gangapur City(Raj)30.80-6.13630.60201220123.87
Chandausi(UP)30.00-201536.00198519907.30
Gorakhpur(MP)29.403204453.92200018009.59
Aliganj(UP)29.00-1.361619.00192019104.92
Utraula(UP)29.007.415562.2017801750-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)28.80121.541134.70201020104.96
Rura(UP)28.50-3.392345.2019001900-
Puwaha(UP)28.0086.6710886.00197019607.65
Bachranwa(UP)28.00-302606.00185018501.37
Mehrauni(UP)28.00-12.53527.001930193010.29
Shajapur(MP)25.50-15223.8021652162-
Azamgarh(UP)25.00-16.673580.50194019407.48
Nawabganj(UP)25.00-10.71747.001930192032.65
Shikohabad(UP)25.00NC1250.00198519755.03
Konch(UP)25.0013.64392.00192019305.21
Bharthna(UP)25.0066.675784.00193519105.74
Farukhabad(UP)22.00-8.331214.00195019507.14
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)21.00-42.002800-7.69
Raibareilly(UP)21.0031.251277.00195519508.61
Kannauj(UP)21.0051370.00195019508.33
Khategaon(MP)20.56-26.311887.1020502040-
Baberu(UP)20.002.56372.70191019359.14
Badayoun(UP)20.00-202354.00200019909.89
Gadaura(UP)20.00NC6411.50186018506.29
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-56.521651.00200019859.59
Wazirganj(UP)20.00100132.001990198010.56
Mahoba(UP)19.6014.621113.2019301945-
Buland Shahr(UP)19.00-51507.00206520659.84
Karanja(Mah)18.00-41.94522.002030206011.54
Jalaun(UP)18.00-64.711642.40192019116.61
Naanpara(UP)16.503.121410.20185018801.93
Bareilly(UP)16.00-60.983862.70200020008.70
Jafarganj(UP)16.00-77.141139.50194019604.30
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC2007.00186018503.33
Vishalpur(UP)15.40-63.25628.30200519358.38
Pratapgarh(UP)15.00-21.05187.50191019207.61
Rampur(UP)15.00NC654.50200019808.40
Sikandraraau(UP)15.0050747.00192519104.62
Ujhani(UP)15.00501830.00200020006.38
Badda(UP)15.0087.53646.90197019707.65
Khujner(MP)14.60-35.68176.20202120228.07
Becharaji(Guj)14.40-12.2201.30212020859.56
Thara(Guj)14.00-51.72404.30214722258.98
Safdarganj(UP)14.007.691292.001960195010.11
Amreli(Guj)13.5031.07217.502355212514.60
Maigalganj(UP)13.00-86.86376.8019501865-
Purwa(UP)13.00-13.33269.00187018703.89
Rudauli(UP)12.804.07580.6019401935-
Kadaura(UP)12.10120670.10189019104.13
Amroha(UP)12.005050.0019901980-
Etawah(UP)12.00-33.331208.00196019303.16
Mohamadabad(UP)11.5035.29730.801960196015.29
Modasa(Guj)11.00-56.861502.60215021508.86
Jhansi(UP)11.00-37.14694.60184418305.67
Nagpur(Mah)10.00-20.002650--
Khurja(UP)10.00185.71916.50205020509.33
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-9.093104.00204020309.97
Charkhari(UP)8.40-85.49471.50192519208.45
Telhara(Mah)8.00-16.001990-26.35
Jahangirabad(UP)8.0014.291214.002050205010.81
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.9016.18548.1019001900NC
Akola(Mah)7.00-36.36358.002200270039.24
Mirzapur(UP)6.00NC360.002030201010.33
Samsabad(UP)6.0020305.00200020005.82
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00-401390.0018451845-
Viswan(UP)6.00-14.29759.00184018505.14
Shamli(UP)6.00NC214.002040202513.97
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)5.10-15302.30205020101.23
Bewar(UP)5.00-80166.00194019407.78
Tundla(UP)4.5012.51771.20201020107.20
Chalisgaon(Mah)4.00-8.002100-35.40
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.60-57.65408.50203020505.18
Dankaur(UP)3.60-12.2416.941950197012.39
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.51665.50195019509.55
Ghiraur(UP)3.50NC259.601950194020.74
Bagru(Raj)3.4024065.80205020007.89
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.40NC361.30193019005.46
Khairagarh(UP)3.1055632.00190019003.26
Chotila(Guj)3.00NC143.402050205010.81
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)3.00NC2102.002230221010.40
Malegaon(Mah)3.005028.002200228122.15
Savner(Mah)3.00-6.002060-17.11
Digras(Mah)3.00-6.002060-18.05
Jhabua(MP)2.50-97.211192.0219252005-
Goluwala(Raj)2.504.172800.20204120415.70
Surajpur(Cht)2.10-79.41115.70170018506.25
Gadag(Kar)2.00-5040.002143244318.73
Ait(UP)2.005.26183.70202320156.47
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20194.001900190015.15
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.0011.11130.00175017502.94
Saidpurhat (UP)1.80NC460.201940194011.82
Jarar(UP)1.8012.5148.30193019204.32
Dhrol(Guj)1.6014.2940.402155211032.21
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-27.275464.301950194512.39
Vadgam(Guj)1.404043.102122213011.80
Khatra(WB)1.407.69280.60175017502.94
Dhanura(UP)1.202012.20183518355.76
Pune(Mah)1.00NC22.00410040003.80
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC60.001900190015.15
Suratgarh(Raj)0.8014.29744.50200120116.66
Divai(UP)0.8033.33168.00184518456.34
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-83.33113.90220022303.29
Published on November 28, 2019
