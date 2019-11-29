Wheat Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:23:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Begusarai (Raj)190.00NC18317.0018401850-0.54
Sultanpur(UP)150.004008630.00197519506.76
Singroli(MP)104.0535.923526.84185019006.63
Kishunpur(UP)87.0020.836670.00190019006.74
Kasganj(UP)80.00-28.516415.70202020106.32
Risia(UP)77.50-7.856567.20181018308.38
Jayas(UP)60.9033.557626.70195019407.44
Lalsot(Raj)60.0045.285254.70200020004.82
Dibrugarh(ASM)58.00114.812041.007600665014.29
Wansi(UP)52.00NC3108.00180518054.03
Sahiyapur(UP)50.0011.116929.90193019308.12
Utraula(UP)46.0058.625654.2017801780-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)42.200.243752.50200019956.04
Gangapur City(Raj)36.9019.813704.40199220123.59
Bachranwa(UP)35.00252676.00189018503.56
Khategaon(MP)33.8364.541954.7620602050-
Kasimbazar(WB)33.004.76637.00204020002.00
Azamgarh(UP)30.00203640.50194019407.48
Badayoun(UP)30.00502414.00200020009.89
Sandila(UP)30.00-16.674136.001925191516.67
Naanpara(UP)26.8062.421463.80185018501.93
Mohamadabad(UP)25.50121.74781.801965196015.59
Rura(UP)25.50-10.532396.2019001900-
Mihipurwa(UP)25.00-47.922737.60183018308.28
Panchpedwa(UP)23.00NC1391.00192518758.45
Fatehpur(UP)21.50-41.13403.60195019456.27
Mehrauni(UP)20.00-28.573567.001930193010.29
Gadaura(UP)18.00-106447.50185018605.71
Khujner(MP)17.10-27.851862.80201720387.29
Rudauli(UP)12.00-6.25604.6019451940-
Achnera(UP)11.00NC1999.50202020109.78
Jhansi(UP)10.00-9.09714.60184518445.73
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC3124.002045204010.24
Ujhani(UP)10.00-33.331850.00198020005.32
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.9012.66565.9019001900NC
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)6.001002114.002240223010.89
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67370.002025203010.35
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-66.67757.00192019254.35
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00NC3038.501935193016.57
Tundla(UP)5.0011.111781.20201020107.49
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025206.308435823020.93
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.8033.33418.10204020305.70
Azamgarh(UP)4.50NC95.508050805038.44
Badayoun(UP)4.00-33.3326.605700565039.02
Chotila(Guj)3.5016.67150.402100205013.51
Jangipura(UP)3.50-12.576.708200810041.38
Naanpara(UP)3.2014.2930.4075257500-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.00-14.29186.606900680021.05
Khairagarh(UP)2.50-19.35637.00190019002.70
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5025199.001900190015.15
Ait(UP)2.2010188.10202020235.48
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.2010134.40175017502.94
Jagnair(UP)2.00-9.09514.80198019508.20
Kasganj(UP)2.00-2072.408360831033.76
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-6.255467.301940195011.82
Fatehpur(UP)1.50NC42.308200827016.31
Khatra(WB)1.40NC283.40175017502.94
Nagaram(Raj)1.00-73.68225.30206720758.79
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC101.004300450043.33
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6737.6084008500-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-16.67285.508060808039.69
Sandila(UP)1.00NC38.4079508050-
Morva Hafad(Guj)0.80-66.6741.001875187512.82
Published on November 29, 2019
