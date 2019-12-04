Wheat Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:19:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)2000.0011.1195815.001960197010.73
Agra(UP)1009.000.151207.00201020207.77
Aligarh(UP)400.0011.1128720.00201020408.06
Charra(UP)400.00-1.234124.002045203510.54
Kota(Raj)377.5040.653249.00208520757.75
Gondal(UP)307.00-0.1633978.50192519255.77
Begusarai (Raj)260.0036.8419217.001900188016.56
Lalitpur(UP)260.0010.6421450.00195019603.72
Hardoi(UP)260.003020050.0018801905-0.53
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.002521690.00201020509.24
Bindki(UP)250.0019.0522670.00198019808.20
Karvi(UP)200.0019.43921.70188519006.20
Vadodara(Guj)129.18-52.75805.1225002310-
Saharanpur(UP)126.10-29.6311870.60202520307.71
Naugarh(UP)105.5019.2114777.60193519456.61
Bangalore(Kar)95.0014.466076.0027002700-1.82
Barhaj(UP)90.00-30.7711234.001920190012.94
Sitapur(UP)87.80-16.3813299.80194519554.85
Bahraich(UP)85.00277.786956.30192019206.67
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)77.5089.023989.50200620056.36
Narsinghgarh(MP)75.00-28.236753.002120195024.71
Madhoganj(UP)75.00-18.486067.50192019303.50
Gangapur(Raj)74.20140.13222.201975187013.83
Choubepur(UP)73.50-3.291373.102010198025.63
Auraiya(UP)70.00-41.675565.00198019706.45
Lucknow(UP)69.0018.974215.001975197513.83
Lalganj(UP)65.00-9.723234.002000192015.27
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-257840.5019501960-3.23
Akbarpur(UP)58.6030.221463.80195019307.73
Sahiyapur(UP)57.00147143.90193019306.63
Muskara(UP)52.800.961803.10193019854.89
Wansi(UP)52.00-10.343328.00180518054.03
Kayamganj(UP)50.00253531.50196019706.52
Mehmoodabad(UP)49.00-18.332334.00194019456.59
Mainpuri(UP)49.001.032975.00195619574.43
Mihipurwa(UP)47.50-18.522949.20183018308.28
Khategaon(MP)46.6050.472109.9020002000-
Kosikalan(UP)45.003.456056.802030205011.23
Pilibhit(UP)45.0012.511223.00201020159.24
Jaunpur(UP)40.001001731.002025200010.96
Firozabad(UP)39.00-18.75699.40205020257.05
Gangapur City(Raj)38.70-11.243869.00199520113.21
Palanpur(Guj)38.00-5729.00216521506.28
Kasganj(UP)38.00-62.756695.70201020008.06
Kishunpur(UP)38.00-56.326746.00190019006.74
Bachranwa(UP)38.00-15.562842.00190519004.38
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)36.00-41.941659.402150220014.67
Muradabad(UP)36.0012.51592.00202020059.19
Utraula(UP)33.0083.335756.2017801780-
Azamgarh(UP)32.0012.283761.50194019357.48
Faizabad(UP)31.5051498.60194019508.38
Lalsot(Raj)31.00-37.125430.90202420446.08
Atarra(UP)31.00-11.431451.00192019205.21
Banda(UP)30.00-34.782264.00190019007.34
Bharuasumerpur(UP)30.00-45.452003.001950196011.43
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC1720.00189018902.72
Partaval(UP)30.009.09866.001925192014.58
Rura(UP)28.5011.762453.2018701900-
Fatehpur(UP)26.50-8.623514.60195019606.56
Balrampur(UP)25.00-3.85770.00190019008.57
Bharthna(UP)25.0038.895870.00192519302.94
Badayoun(UP)24.00-202522.00200019809.89
Rajkot(Guj)23.50-71.346578.30210522005.25
Farukhabad(UP)23.009.521302.00196019606.52
Chandausi(UP)22.50-251581.00199019856.99
Kalapipal(MP)22.00-37.14726.70190018508.57
Pratapgarh(UP)22.0046.67231.50192019108.17
Kannauj(UP)21.502.381413.00195019508.33
Risia(UP)21.10-72.316761.801810183017.53
Jasdan(Guj)21.00-44.74118.0021251850-
Bareilly(UP)21.00-163954.702025200010.05
Hasanpur(UP)21.00582.0020252000-
Mathura(UP)21.0010.532636.002020202515.43
Naanpara(UP)20.60-23.131505.00185018502.78
Gadaura(UP)20.0011.116523.50182018504.00
Buland Shahr(UP)20.0011.111583.00205020509.04
Bilsi(UP)19.00-19.153072.602050198510.22
Vishalpur(UP)18.20-40.33725.70199019956.13
Aliganj(UP)18.00-281705.00193019206.04
Puwaha(UP)18.002010952.00195019606.56
Paliakala(UP)18.0038.463708.101975196013.51
Kamlaganj(UP)17.2032.31977.10175018002.94
Vijapur(Guj)17.10-66.73137.002225200032.84
Chorichora(UP)16.50-26.67444.00195019356.56
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)16.503.121102.60195019405.41
Payagpur(UP)16.20NC11164.60184018405.75
Mehrauni(UP)16.00-203599.00193019301.58
Khurja(UP)15.007.14974.50205020409.33
Mahoba(UP)15.00-23.471143.2019251930-
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00-251162.00198519801.79
Tikonia(UP)15.00-92.683991.002075197015.28
Safdarganj(UP)14.503.571321.001950196011.75
Fatehabad(UP)14.001001562.00200020209.29
Kolaras(MP)13.80-4.1756.4019611949-
Badda(UP)13.0043697.90195019606.56
Rudauli(UP)12.601.61654.6019501950-
Etawah(UP)12.009.091254.00197019703.68
Kadaura(UP)11.10-8.26692.30191018905.23
Jahangirabad(UP)11.0046.671251.00205020509.92
Tulsipur(UP)11.00-8.33306.001920192010.66
Jhabua(MP)10.003001212.0219501925-
Achnera(UP)10.00-9.092041.50200020008.11
Mawana(UP)10.00-20.001895--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-9.093166.00204020458.22
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00NC797.00193519356.91
Devariya(UP)10.00-15.251709.10194519456.58
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1167.001950195011.43
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)9.505.56567.702185205513.80
Khujner(MP)9.40-35.62195.00201720217.86
Dibrugarh(ASM)9.0018.42599.1019001900NC
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)9.0012.52148.00218021907.92
Mangrol(Guj)9.00-30.77736.50223022304.69
Singroli(MP)9.005.883561.84185019000.54
Dhule(Mah)9.00-4060.002200208022.22
Bijnaur(UP)9.00210.34160.80199018508.74
Shamli(UP)9.0050232.002045204014.25
Wazirganj(UP)9.00-55150.001990199014.37
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)7.70-15.402125-25.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)7.507.14525.00201020209.24
Achalda(UP)7.0016.67860.701980197010.00
Asansol(WB)6.708.06902.42212021003.41
Mirzapur(UP)6.5030383.002030202510.93
Durgapur(WB)6.209.15983.84216021409.37
Sehjanwa(UP)6.00203050.501940193516.87
Tundla(UP)6.009.091804.20200020156.38
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)4.50-61.2132.202175199031.82
Ghiraur(UP)4.5012.5276.601940195020.12
Gorakhpur(MP)4.08-86.124462.08192520005.48
Goluwala(Raj)4.00233.332810.602055190012.11
Milak(UP)4.00-6068.0020251960-
Thandla(MP)3.60-88.262113.9920901987-
Khairagarh(UP)3.50-2.78651.20190019003.26
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.509.38374.70193019305.46
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)3.30-6.602150--
Chotila(Guj)3.00-33.33165.402100210013.51
Gurusarai(UP)3.0025442.00190019108.57
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.00-14.29212.001900190015.15
Gangoh(UP)2.80-301846.801985198514.34
Dankaur(UP)2.6013.04426.74190019909.51
Dhansura(Guj)2.50-5069.0020852050-0.71
Dhrol(Guj)2.5013.6449.802200215034.97
Anandnagar(UP)2.40205476.101945194012.10
Akluj(Mah)2.001006.0023502200-
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC237.001850185012.12
Bewar(UP)2.00-75186.00194519403.73
Khatra(WB)1.50-16.67290.00175017502.94
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.50-31.82137.40175017502.94
Dhanura(UP)1.4016.6715.00183518355.76
Ait(UP)1.40NC193.70200020054.17
Kandi(WB)1.404041.20210021002.44
Kapasan(Raj)1.00NC154.10195019508.33
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-95.241279.00194019557.78
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC62.001900190015.15
Vadgam(Guj)0.60-57.1444.30203821227.38
Mandalgarh(Guj)0.60-1.202100--
Jarar(UP)0.60-45.45151.70188019402.17
Published on December 04, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)