Wheat Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:03:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1100.001000106815.001970199011.30
Agra(UP)865.003.7260063.00203020308.56
Mumbai(Mah)603.00-14.7128117.00325032504.84
Manasa(MP)535.00-23.462468.002120199110.59
Kota(Raj)461.50-13.0955959.0020702070-0.24
Bindki(UP)320.00-8.5724610.00197019704.23
Lalitpur(UP)280.007.6923530.00196019706.23
Dahod(Guj)266.20217.287652.90227523009.64
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.008.723530.00201520004.68
Begusarai (Raj)240.0010020517.00185019402.78
Gondal(UP)220.00-2.2235344.50193019256.04
Kicchha(Utr)193.60-22.121519.3021002100-
Hardoi(UP)180.0028.5721970.00199019804.46
Sitapur(UP)173.002.6114360.40196619652.93
Charra(UP)170.00-5.565984.002040204514.93
Ghaziabad(UP)140.00408320.5019501950-3.47
Kasganj(UP)112.00-2.617569.70203020207.98
Saharanpur(UP)86.005.9112683.00202520257.71
Etah(UP)85.0013.335548.00201019808.06
Naugarh(UP)82.5024.0615401.60194019506.89
Solapur(Mah)82.00-5.75576.00256025657.56
Haathras(UP)76.506651726.70220021608.96
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)76.00442.862286.802150207514.67
Bareilly(UP)73.00209.324407.10204020508.80
Choubepur(UP)71.00NC1657.102025200026.56
Bahraich(UP)70.3016.587361.50192519256.94
Auraiya(UP)70.00-22.226085.00201019908.06
Rajkot(Guj)67.00-5.637011.30215021457.50
Lucknow(UP)62.008.774853.001986199514.47
Udaipura(Raj)59.9055.991107.502000200014.29
Madhoganj(UP)55.00-21.436752.50196019654.53
Lalsot(Raj)54.40-13.795808.30205620354.37
Lalganj(UP)54.20-13.973742.401930193011.24
Gorakhpur(UP)49.0036.11170.00195019357.14
Mehmoodabad(UP)49.004.262928.00196019507.69
Muskara(UP)48.70350.931922.10196019605.95
Mainpuri(UP)45.004.653443.00197720106.58
Kosikalan(UP)42.501.196399.80202020153.59
Payagpur(UP)41.208.1412005.20184018405.14
Firozabad(UP)41.0017.141014.40209020757.46
Vishalpur(UP)41.00125.27807.70201519908.92
Narsinghgarh(MP)40.50-12.347218.20215021007.50
Allahabad(UP)40.00-203450.00196019804.81
Bachranwa(UP)40.005.263238.00191519154.93
Golagokarnath(UP)40.00-2014633.201950194010.80
Partaval(UP)37.5025941.00192019256.08
Ballia(UP)35.00-303320.001990198512.11
Kapadvanj(Guj)33.0010505.202037203713.17
Muradabad(UP)33.003.121862.00202020157.73
Atarra(UP)32.5016.071766.00191019103.24
Kalapipal(MP)32.0025.49841.70185019105.71
Singroli(MP)31.25-43.184120.34185018502.78
Bangalore(Kar)30.00-81.487006.0027002700-1.82
Pilibhit(UP)30.005011613.00201020157.49
Rura(UP)29.50NC2750.2019001900-
Tulsipur(UP)29.003.57496.00191019203.24
Thandla(MP)27.4040.512305.7920602010-
Jangipura(UP)27.0012.51072.00200020008.70
Khategaon(MP)25.40-40.542396.52208220854.10
Gairatganj(MP)25.40807.1456.4019762023-
Gangapur City(Raj)25.10-21.324188.20203820324.25
Badayoun(UP)25.0013.642796.002020202510.99
Risia(UP)25.00NC7058.801920192014.29
Sandi(UP)25.00NC2438.0017501750-1.96
Sandila(UP)25.00-10.714502.001930192016.97
Gadaura(UP)24.00206737.50186018606.29
Amreli(Guj)23.8076.3265.102315235512.65
Mathura(UP)23.004.552854.00202020109.19
Sanad(Guj)22.00-18.52227.00212021627.23
Jhijhank(UP)22.0057.142655.001950198013.04
Jayas(UP)21.30-10.887867.50194019404.86
Visavadar(Guj)21.00-26.32550.78228022659.88
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)21.00-44.744318.70205920546.19
Jasdan(Guj)20.0017.65192.0022502150-
Banda(UP)20.0011.112340.00191019003.24
Chandausi(UP)20.00-201711.00201520107.18
Maigalganj(UP)20.00-60896.8019601940-
Puranpur(UP)20.00-6.985783.10199019856.42
Kannauj(UP)20.00-4.761579.00196019505.38
Dadri(UP)20.00-205209.00203020307.41
Pratapgarh(UP)19.00-5355.50192019157.87
Basti(UP)19.0072.731745.00194019507.18
Buland Shahr(UP)19.005.561773.00207020807.81
Wazirganj(UP)19.005.56324.002010201521.08
Jaunpur(UP)18.50-53.752072.00203020308.56
Farukhabad(UP)18.0012.51478.00196019604.26
Khurja(UP)18.00-101114.50208020659.47
Akbarpur(UP)18.00-33.331640.20192519256.94
Jafarganj(UP)18.005.881245.50193019253.21
Modasa(Guj)17.8032.841640.00215021504.88
Baberu(UP)17.50-7.89485.70191019004.95
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC2131.00184518452.50
Dindori(MP)15.53-62.11972.48185019505.71
Khedbrahma(Guj)15.0066.67579.00218721624.24
Etawah(UP)15.00501348.00202020256.32
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00-16.671228.00196019900.51
Gopiganj(UP)15.00-54.95237.40184018506.05
Chorichora(UP)15.00-11.76552.00195519456.83
Viswan(UP)14.00600823.00185018505.71
Mohamadabad(UP)13.60-46.88939.201970197010.36
Charkhari(UP)13.50-18.18679.50191519157.89
Bijnaur(UP)12.0050209.80201020008.65
Bharthna(UP)12.00-14.295982.00198019657.61
Rudauli(UP)11.30-1.74750.4019501945-
Raibareilly(UP)11.00-8.331416.00192519206.94
Konch(UP)11.00-12491.00192019155.21
Thara(Guj)10.20-11.3496.50214721758.98
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC3270.00206020609.57
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.331400.00205520507.03
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00100857.00193019351.85
Chirgaon(UP)10.00-66.67165.00196018706.52
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1267.00195019505.41
Ujhani(UP)10.00-33.331960.00200020106.67
Safdarganj(UP)10.00NC1416.001945195011.14
Chhapiheda(MP)9.30-18.602069--
Bagasara(Guj)9.00-35.71221.0021752347-
Jhansi(UP)9.0028.57746.60190519151.60
Kamlaganj(UP)9.00-32.331045.70175017502.94
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)8.8044.26361.10204520502.25
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)8.10-15.1888.6022002200-
Amarawati(Mah)8.00166.67230.002525252520.24
Purwa(UP)8.00NC439.00195019508.33
Gorakhpur(MP)7.60-30.914554.48192519255.48
Khujner(MP)7.50-20.21210.002093201711.93
Shamli(UP)7.50-31.82327.00206020609.57
Bhehjoi(UP)7.00-12.5342.0018501850-
Mirzapur(UP)6.50-7.14422.002035204012.12
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)6.30-71.621322.50204120504.29
Jahangirabad(UP)6.00-201336.00205020507.61
Durgapur(WB)5.993.281030.222180218010.38
Mahoba(UP)5.9020.411196.4019201935-
Asansol(WB)5.806.23950.50216021402.86
Tundla(UP)5.50-8.331857.20204020558.51
Mandalgarh(Raj)5.0015081.00188018708.36
Khairagarh(UP)5.00NC689.80190019002.70
Achalda(UP)5.00NC890.702000198011.11
Samsabad(UP)5.00-44.44333.00205020257.89
Tikonia(UP)5.00-754041.002000201011.11
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.10-49.38477.90200020502.04
Becharaji(Guj)4.00-72.22209.302147212010.96
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)4.0033.332184.00216021305.88
Gevrai(Mah)4.00-8.002150-22.86
Saidpurhat (UP)4.00NC482.202000198015.27
Jhabua(MP)3.80-621219.6220451950-
Ghiraur(UP)3.50-22.22326.601950194020.74
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.40-2.86403.90197019807.65
Jasra(UP)3.20-52.941919.20193019304.32
Gurusarai(UP)2.60-35457.60192019006.08
Dhrol(Guj)2.50108.3363.202225218036.50
Vadgam(Guj)2.4010053.70211021422.83
Rajula(Guj)2.2046.6766.90222522433.25
Dhansura(Guj)2.0033.3376.0020702100-1.43
Nagpur(Mah)2.00-8024.0026502650-5.36
Jagnair(UP)2.00-20539.60197519756.76
Khatra(WB)2.00NC305.40175017502.94
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.0011.11152.00175017502.94
Anandnagar(UP)1.80205493.101950195512.39
Goluwala(Raj)1.70-57.52814.002059205512.33
Ait(UP)1.50-11.76213.10200020044.66
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-25233.001900190015.15
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.20-72.09102.40200020004.71
Misrikh(UP)1.20-45.45352.20190019004.97
Gangapur(Mah)1.00-224.202118-21.03
Kalvan(Mah)1.00NC7.001801200012.49
Malegaon(Mah)1.00-5034.002270227526.04
Nandgaon(Mah)1.00-2.002200--
Pune(Mah)1.00NC28.00410039003.80
Gangakhed(Mah)1.00-2.001890--
Kapasan(Raj)1.00NC161.302000195011.11
Mawana(UP)1.00-5042.0020402010-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.80-94.292286.802125207513.33
Mandalgarh(Guj)0.8033.332.8020502100-
Panthawada(Guj)0.60-71.435.4022501940-
Divai(UP)0.60-25173.60184518456.34
Jarar(UP)0.60-14.29155.50194019306.59
Published on December 19, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)