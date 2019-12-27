Wheat Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:07:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)980.00-2110775.00199019809.34
Kota(Raj)366.50-3.6857453.00209020800.72
Lalitpur(UP)230.00-17.8623990.00198019607.32
Bindki(UP)230.00-28.1225070.00198019704.76
Soharatgarh(UP)227.002422.221936.00194018806.89
Hardoi(UP)210.0016.6722390.00197019903.41
Begusarai (Raj)190.00-521717.00196018805.95
Kasganj(UP)157.5040.627884.70205020307.89
Karvi(UP)145.00165321.70192519303.77
Barhaj(UP)130.00NC13094.00191019104.95
Rajnagar(MP)120.70-67.971074.721950194012.39
Etah(UP)110.0083.335888.00202020208.60
Sitapur(UP)80.80-42.7814804.40199519664.45
Auraiya(UP)80.0014.296245.00203020109.14
Lucknow(UP)76.0022.585005.002000198615.27
Bangarmau(UP)70.001508573.80196019605.95
Saharanpur(UP)63.00-26.7412809.00204020258.51
Payagpur(UP)62.60-41.8212345.60184018405.14
Sehjanwa(UP)60.00203580.501950196016.77
Lalsot(Raj)54.70160.485987.10215020869.14
Singroli(MP)51.563.124479.56190018508.57
Muskara(UP)51.004.722024.10202019609.19
Bangalore(Kar)50.0066.677106.0027002700-1.82
Rajkot(Guj)48.00-207227.302300220015.00
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)45.00-13.464602.10209520428.05
Mainpuri(UP)45.0017753537.80203020209.43
Kosikalan(UP)41.400.986647.40205020305.13
Mauranipur(UP)39.00116.67598.70192019202.95
Bareilly(UP)38.50-19.794580.102075210010.67
Sahiyapur(UP)35.0016.677500.90194019407.18
Kasimbazar(WB)33.501.52704.00218020401.87
Rura(UP)31.5010.532925.2019001950-
Khair(UP)30.00NC4663.00202520008.87
Khalilabad(UP)30.00201970.00188018900.27
Bachranwa(UP)30.00203348.00193019105.75
Gorakhpur(MP)27.10292.754622.48187319302.63
Banda(UP)26.00302392.00195019105.41
Jaunpur(UP)26.00-13.332184.00204520409.36
Baradwar(MP)25.50-51.001950--
Ballia(UP)25.00-28.573370.002030199015.34
Jayas(UP)25.00-28.377987.30194019404.86
Choubepur(UP)25.00-64.791707.102010202525.63
Kannauj(UP)21.00-4.551665.00196019705.38
Akbarpur(UP)21.00-161732.20193519257.50
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)20.00-42.862396.802150215014.67
Aliganj(UP)20.00-64.912098.00200019309.89
Gadaura(UP)20.00-206827.50186018606.29
Maigalganj(UP)20.00-82.611166.8019401960-
Modasa(Guj)19.8041.431707.60215022004.88
Ulhasnagar(Mah)18.00-10875.002800275027.27
Baberu(UP)18.002.86521.70191519105.22
Rampur(UP)18.0020750.50202020208.14
Mathura(UP)18.00-21.742936.00202520109.46
Panchpedwa(UP)18.00-101505.00199018609.04
Wazirganj(UP)18.00NC396.002025201011.26
Badda(UP)18.00NC130.0019601960-
Mohamadabad(UP)17.5028.68974.201980197010.92
Jasdan(Guj)17.00-15226.0021502250-
Basti(UP)17.00-321829.00195019457.73
Gazipur(UP)17.006.252727.00200020008.70
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-11.111582.00198019706.45
Chorichora(UP)16.00-5.88618.00196019607.10
Thara(Guj)15.2049.02526.902200214711.68
Khedbrahma(Guj)15.00400621.00220022204.86
Fatehpur(UP)15.00-43.43752.60194019455.72
Dadri(UP)15.0036.365261.00206020408.99
Jhijhank(UP)15.00-31.822685.001980195014.78
Safdarganj(UP)15.00NC1476.001950193011.43
Mihipurwa(UP)13.70-34.763133.601860186010.06
Pilibhit(UP)13.00-4811689.00201520107.75
Thandla(MP)12.101422339.9922302000-
Bharthna(UP)12.00NC6006.00202019809.78
Mahoba(UP)11.0035.81234.6019501920-
Rudauli(UP)10.50-7.89816.2019451945-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC3310.00206520609.55
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00NC877.00193519304.59
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1327.00195019505.41
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)9.5011.76397.10202521001.25
Etawah(UP)9.00-30.771392.00207020258.95
Purwa(UP)9.00NC475.00196019508.89
Halvad(Guj)6.5012.07208.26220021256.02
Dindori(MP)6.50-58.15985.48190018508.57
Mirzapur(UP)6.00NC446.002050204012.64
Durgapur(WB)5.50101051.22212021507.34
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.00-35.06673.9019001900NC
Achalda(UP)5.00NC900.702030200012.78
Asansol(WB)4.609.52968.1021002130NC
Robertsganj(UP)4.00-38.461072.00201020158.94
Shamli(UP)4.00-68360.002075206510.37
Jagnair(UP)3.8090547.2018401975-0.54
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)3.00-252198.00207021601.47
Ghiraur(UP)3.00-14.29339.601990195023.22
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.50-62.12501.10210021507.69
Dhrol(Guj)2.20-1267.60224022256.92
Kapasan(Raj)2.00100167.302000200011.11
Gurusarai(UP)2.00-23.08466.80192019206.08
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-16.675502.901955195512.68
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-40246.001900190015.15
Ait(UP)1.4027.27221.30206020367.85
Bhanpura(MP)1.20-33.334.202000189042.86
Dhoraji(Guj)1.1083.33122.302360214512.11
Beawar(Raj)1.0011.1124.102200222510.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC68.001900190011.76
Published on December 27, 2019
