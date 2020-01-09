Wheat Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)887.002.932084.502140214510.88
Lakhimpur(UP)800.0070055190.00201020209.84
Mumbai(Mah)489.00-24.1911719.00340032507.94
Kota(Raj)273.007.0629156.502220227013.85
Lalitpur(UP)250.004.1711895.002030203511.23
Gondal(UP)238.00-4.0317354.50193019305.75
Aligarh(UP)200.00-33.3316425.002200216013.40
Bindki(UP)180.00-1012160.0019801980-
Bangalore(Kar)165.00146.273723.00300030009.09
Begusarai (Raj)120.00-29.419506.0018401840-0.54
Bahraich(UP)105.00-10.413466.00196019508.29
Etah(UP)95.005.562940.002120210011.58
Jayas(UP)88.00-5.383683.30200020006.38
Mehmoodabad(UP)87.002.351722.50206020506.74
Lucknow(UP)78.0028.932270.501990199014.70
Muskara(UP)77.60-5.371225.90205020509.63
Sandi(UP)77.0030.51869.00180017300.84
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)65.001601306.002300230015.00
Ghaziabad(UP)65.00-18.752230.0020502050-0.97
Rajkot(Guj)62.00-17.883038.502330227513.66
Kosikalan(UP)59.00-1.673323.70209021008.29
Allahabad(UP)50.00-1565.002000-9.89
Badayoun(UP)50.00251491.002070207010.99
Mainpuri(UP)50.002.041738.40208220829.46
Saharanpur(UP)48.60-50.415041.602100211011.11
Firozabad(UP)43.0010.26579.702270228015.23
Choubepur(UP)43.007.5898.302140207014.13
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)41.001.232267.202200218712.07
Bachranwa(UP)40.0014.291377.00193019355.75
Golagokarnath(UP)40.00-207232.10196019507.10
Jangipura(UP)38.008.57462.00200020009.29
Rura(UP)37.5036.36541.50187019005.06
Lalganj(UP)36.00-29.412054.2020002000-
Vasai(Mah)35.00-708.002350-5.38
Muradabad(UP)35.00NC901.00205020359.33
Akbarpur(UP)35.00-661.601935-5.16
Gazipur(UP)34.006.251105.00200020008.70
Thandla(MP)31.28367.561128.9021002275-
Palanpur(Guj)30.0042.86472.002397238716.25
Maigalganj(UP)30.0050703.4020001980-
Kayamganj(UP)30.00-14.291930.00204020309.09
Atarra(UP)28.00-6.67965.5020502025-
Puwaha(UP)28.00-205126.00196019604.26
Mathura(UP)26.00NC1423.002140214515.68
Mihipurwa(UP)25.40-1577.701860--
Mohamadabad(UP)23.80266.15487.40198019907.03
Aliganj(UP)23.00155.56995.30200020209.89
Risia(UP)22.502.273363.101950195020.37
Uttaripura(UP)22.20-66.67414.30190019002.70
Khair(UP)20.00-33.332260.002170211015.43
Khalilabad(UP)20.00-33.33935.00190019004.11
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00253563.00194519455.71
Sandila(UP)20.0017.652358.0019801980-
Mauranipur(UP)19.00-39.1306.30194519508.96
Jarar(UP)18.703016.6757.802120195016.48
Naanpara(UP)18.4017.95756.50195019505.98
Kapadvanj(Guj)18.00-18.18393.6021252125-
Kannauj(UP)18.00-5.26769.50200020007.53
Ruperdeeha(UP)18.00-901.001850-2.78
Badda(UP)18.00-43.75115.0019601960-
Tulsipur(UP)17.5034.62267.5019451945-
Gangapur City(Raj)17.40370.271977.302157216511.07
Baberu(UP)17.00-5.56273.50202020209.19
Etawah(UP)17.0013.33641.002150218011.98
Nawabganj(UP)17.006.25440.0019301925-
Rampur(UP)17.00-298.002040-9.09
Ajuha(UP)17.006.25586.0019851975-
Visavadar(Guj)16.60118.42292.6423252285-
Pilibhit(UP)16.503.125599.50204520358.78
Gadaura(UP)16.00-203363.50185018502.78
Panchpedwa(UP)16.0033.33640.00192519255.77
Dindori(MP)15.29206.41463.5420002000-
Fatehabad(UP)15.00NC830.602050217012.64
Raibareilly(UP)15.00-16.67735.50201520308.04
Dadri(UP)15.00-34.782231.00205020005.13
Basti(UP)14.0021.74916.50194519456.58
Kasganj(UP)14.00-76.673857.70204020508.51
Soharatgarh(UP)13.008.33946.50194519506.28
Bareilly(UP)12.50-21.882218.302100210012.90
Payagpur(UP)12.50-6288.601840--
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-7.69704.502100210012.90
Khurja(UP)12.00-7.69543.002210217613.92
Khanpur(Raj)11.50-91.702240--
Khetia(MP)11.30-11.302005--
Rudauli(UP)11.005.77440.0019651970-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC1566.002150215014.06
Buland Shahr(UP)10.00-33.33869.002220218013.27
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)9.005.88250.50201520106.61
Purwa(UP)9.0028.57247.0019801960-
Wazirganj(UP)9.00-50214.0020352030-
Jahangirabad(UP)8.00-5.88641.502170217012.44
Achalda(UP)8.0060324.302180210014.08
Viswan(UP)8.0060363.00185018505.71
Kamlaganj(UP)8.00-11.11461.0017501750-2.78
Paliakala(UP)8.0033.331741.801990196012.75
Khategaon(MP)7.99-18.971275.09210020905.79
Modasa(Guj)7.5070.45675.1022502325-
Babrala(UP)7.201.4193.102000200012.99
Halvad(Guj)6.965.1480.84212522502.41
Jhansi(UP)6.50-340.801930-4.32
Mahoba(UP)6.50-18.75631.8019851965-
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-163.002045-10.84
Bharwari(UP)6.009.09144.3019701970-
Asansol(WB)5.70714.29403.1521002100-2.78
Tundla(UP)5.50-8.33776.102145214013.49
Khairagarh(UP)5.204162.10195020005.41
Shamli(UP)5.00-30.56195.2021502145-
Durgapur(WB)5.00733.33458.9121202120-
Kailaras(MP)4.90-57.202145--
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)4.50150182.6021252250-
Thara(Guj)4.50-52.63274.702362235013.18
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.90-59.38679.202167216011.87
Jagnair(UP)3.60-14.2999.102040204010.27
Bagru(Raj)3.0020053.2021002100-
Becharaji(Guj)2.90-3.33104.302375231217.75
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.60-27.78225.402200216012.82
Ghiraur(UP)2.50NC177.3019401940-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.50-28.57254.0020402040-
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5025132.0019001900-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.406045.402470246020.19
Dhrol(Guj)2.0010038.502365228010.00
Ujhani(UP)2.00-20963.502100209013.51
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.0011.1153.30180018005.88
Khatra(WB)1.9026.6771.00180018005.88
Ait(UP)1.6033.3396.102150215012.27
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-252544.501965196013.26
Amirgadh(Guj)1.30305.6022752315-
Beawar(Raj)1.00-12.402100--
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC27.50190019009.51
Kandi(WB)0.90-2525.9021002110-0.94
Published on January 09, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)