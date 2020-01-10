Wheat Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:14:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)895.000.932979.502170214012.44
Lakhimpur(UP)780.00-2.555970.00202020109.78
Mumbai(Mah)694.0041.9212413.003500340011.11
Aligarh(UP)300.005016725.002200220013.40
Lalitpur(UP)260.00412155.002020203010.68
Begusarai (Raj)190.0058.339696.0018401840-0.54
Sultanpur(UP)180.005.884735.002075207510.37
Bindki(UP)180.00NC12340.0019801980-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)160.00-2010885.00210020809.66
Sitapur(UP)153.004.227545.40207020704.02
Barhaj(UP)130.008.336315.00194019404.86
Etah(UP)105.0010.533045.002110212011.05
Bangalore(Kar)91.00-44.853814.00300030009.09
Charra(UP)90.0028.573149.50203020407.41
Ghaziabad(UP)90.0038.462320.0020502050-0.97
Lucknow(UP)83.006.412353.502000199015.27
Rajkot(Guj)75.0020.973113.502310233015.50
Madhoganj(UP)70.0027.273247.00203520205.44
Muskara(UP)66.50-14.31292.40204020509.09
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.002001124.50200020008.11
Karvi(UP)60.0046.342784.35202520409.46
Kosikalan(UP)58.50-0.853382.20211020909.33
Kishunpur(UP)56.00-17.653527.00200020008.11
Saharanpur(UP)51.004.945092.602100210011.11
Bilsi(UP)48.50-8.491599.30202520506.58
Mainpuri(UP)48.50-31786.90208520829.62
Golagokarnath(UP)48.00207280.10195019606.56
Lalganj(UP)45.00252099.2020002000-
Firozabad(UP)44.503.49624.202265227014.97
Choubepur(UP)44.002.33942.302150214014.67
Kopaganj(UP)43.00-6.521111.00196019557.10
Narsinghgarh(MP)42.40-2.533516.9022002250-
Partaval(UP)35.5036.54501.5019301920-
Bachranwa(UP)35.00-12.51412.00193019305.75
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)34.00-17.072301.202250220014.62
Sandi(UP)33.00-57.14902.0017501800-1.96
Kasimbazar(WB)32.00-3.03384.5022002200-
Unnao(UP)31.50-16.22799.70198519705.59
Muradabad(UP)31.00-11.43932.002070205010.40
Badayoun(UP)30.00-401521.002100207012.60
Chandausi(UP)30.00NC732.502075207510.08
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-48.281000.00202520358.87
Khalilabad(UP)30.0050965.00192019005.21
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-14.291251.00195019468.33
Dadri(UP)30.001002261.00205020505.13
Azamgarh(UP)28.503.641512.00195019506.27
Fatehpur(UP)27.5027.911782.30194519404.01
Rura(UP)25.50-32567.00190018707.04
Maigalganj(UP)25.00-16.67728.4019802000-
Kayamganj(UP)25.00-16.671955.00205020409.63
Mathura(UP)25.00-3.851448.002135214015.41
Kadiri(Guj)24.00-18.64428.302450235020.99
Raibareilly(UP)21.0040756.50201020157.77
Basti(UP)20.0042.86936.50194519456.58
Kasganj(UP)20.0042.863877.70205020409.04
Khair(UP)20.00NC2280.002180217015.96
Gangapur City(Raj)19.2010.341996.502165215711.71
Kannauj(UP)19.005.56788.50200020007.53
Haathras(UP)18.1013.12880.7022502271-
Vishalpur(UP)18.00-55417.80200520107.80
Jafarganj(UP)18.00NC477.00205020303.54
Puranpur(UP)17.50-12.52783.00194019504.30
Baberu(UP)16.00-5.88289.50201020208.65
Naanpara(UP)16.00-13.04772.50196019506.52
Fatehabad(UP)15.604846.202050205012.64
Aliganj(UP)15.00-34.781010.30199020009.34
Etawah(UP)15.00-11.76656.002150215011.98
Gadaura(UP)15.00-6.253378.50185018502.78
Sandila(UP)15.00-252373.0019701980-
Pilibhit(UP)14.00-15.155613.50205520459.31
Bewar(UP)12.00100111.60194019406.59
Bareilly(UP)11.50-82229.802100210012.90
Mohamadabad(UP)11.20-52.94498.60199019807.57
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00-15.38957.50195019456.56
Sahiyapur(UP)11.00-453574.00194519455.71
Kamlaganj(UP)10.5031.25471.5018001750NC
Rudauli(UP)10.50-4.55450.5019681965-
Achnera(UP)10.0011.111054.002100208013.51
Bijnaur(UP)10.00-65.502070-11.29
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC1576.002155215014.32
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC662.00210021009.66
Buland Shahr(UP)10.00NC879.002230222013.78
Mihipurwa(UP)10.00-60.631587.7018401860-
Khategaon(MP)9.3517.021284.442270210014.36
Rampur(UP)9.00-47.06307.00205020409.63
Wazirganj(UP)9.00NC223.0020402035-
Thandla(MP)8.59-72.541137.4921002100-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)8.00-11.11258.50204520158.20
Purwa(UP)8.00-11.11255.0019801980-
Devariya(UP)8.006.67556.80195019506.56
Isagarh(MP)7.80-7.802200--
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)7.6094.87686.802176216712.34
Halvad(Guj)7.548.3388.38225021258.43
Mahoba(UP)7.109.23638.9019601985-
Babrala(UP)7.10-1.39100.202000200012.99
Khedbrahma(Guj)7.00-36.36289.002300234512.09
Jhansi(UP)7.007.69347.80192519304.05
Achalda(UP)7.00-12.5331.302180218014.08
Mirzapur(UP)6.508.33169.502035204510.00
Khairagarh(UP)6.2019.23168.30195019505.41
Asansol(WB)6.005.26409.1521002100-2.78
Tundla(UP)5.50NC781.602145214513.49
Savarkundla(Guj)5.0066.6793.6024032353-
Paliakala(UP)5.00-37.51746.802010199013.88
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.5040.62181.20200019808.11
Dindori(MP)3.00-80.38466.5418152000-
Ujhani(UP)3.0050966.502080210012.43
Jagnair(UP)2.60-27.78101.70203020409.73
Safdarganj(UP)2.50-16.67553.501965196510.39
Singroli(MP)2.30-91.682171.772000185011.11
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.20-15.38227.602160220010.77
Rajula(Guj)2.00-4.7638.1023652338-
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20134.0019001900-
Anandnagar(UP)1.606.672546.101970196510.67
Ait(UP)1.60NC97.702161215012.85
Beawar(Raj)1.202013.6021002100-
Kandi(WB)1.2033.3327.1021002100-0.94
Jarar(UP)0.90-95.1958.70196021207.69
Published on January 10, 2020
