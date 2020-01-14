Wheat Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Mumbai(Mah)1154.0066.2813567.0029003500-6.45
Lakhimpur(UP)820.005.1356790.00200020209.29
Aligarh(UP)320.006.6717045.002200220013.40
Bangalore(Kar)302.00231.874116.00300030009.09
Begusarai (Raj)190.00NC9886.0018401840-0.54
Barhaj(UP)130.00NC6445.00193019403.76
Bahraich(UP)91.70-12.673557.70195019607.73
Navapur(Mah)87.00-87.002073--
Madhoganj(UP)74.005.713321.00203020355.18
Kishunpur(UP)61.008.933588.00200020008.11
Kosikalan(UP)57.00-2.563439.20212021109.84
Badayoun(UP)45.00501566.002080210011.53
Latur(Mah)39.00-20.41115.0027002700-
Unnao(UP)32.503.17832.20199019855.85
Nagpur(Mah)30.00172.73246.00219121758.52
Bachranwa(UP)30.00-14.291442.00193519306.03
Lalganj(UP)28.00-37.782127.2019752000-
Rura(UP)27.507.84594.50190019007.04
Thandla(MP)25.28194.31162.7722852100-
Karanja(Mah)23.00-201.002195--
Fatehpur(UP)22.60-17.821804.90194019453.74
Shikohabad(UP)20.00100682.002175210012.99
Ajuha(UP)18.005.88604.0020251985-
Basti(UP)17.00-15953.50195019456.85
Balrampur(UP)16.00-363.002000-8.11
Khair(UP)15.00-252295.002180218015.34
Puranpur(UP)15.00-14.292798.00199019406.99
Sandila(UP)15.00NC2388.0020001970-
Pilibhit(UP)14.503.575628.002100205511.41
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00NC968.50194019506.01
Rudauli(UP)10.50NC461.0019651968-
Washim(Mah)10.0011.1154.0022002000-
Kamlaganj(UP)8.50-19.05480.0018001800NC
Asansol(WB)6.305415.4521002100-2.78
Jahangirabad(UP)6.00-25647.502160217011.92
Durgapur(WB)5.9018464.8121302120-
Bidar(Kar)5.00-9.002650--
Akola(Mah)5.00-28.57170.0021502200-
Telhara(Mah)5.00-13.002140--
Malegaon(Mah)3.00NC24.0024702353-
Paithan(Mah)3.00-14.002375--
Ujhani(UP)3.00NC969.502080208011.83
Jaithari(MP)2.50-2.501930--
Chopada(Mah)2.00-10.002125--
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC136.0019001900-
Anandnagar(UP)1.8012.52547.901955197010.45
Ait(UP)1.706.2599.402140216111.75
Kandi(WB)1.20NC28.3021102100-0.47
Kailaras(MP)1.00-79.5958.2021542145-
Amalner(Mah)1.00NC6.0024262300-
Gangapur(Mah)1.00-83.33119.1023252320-
Pune(Mah)1.00NC17.0042504450-
Beed(Mah)1.00-3.002100--
Jarar(UP)0.70-22.2259.40196019607.69
Divai(UP)0.60NC86.20184518456.34
Published on January 14, 2020
TOPICS
