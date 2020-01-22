Wheat Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Devgadhbaria(Guj)17.1080019.0015304760-
Khategaon(MP)15.07402.331302.51211921006.75
Rampurhat(WB)7.10-69.501890--5.50
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-5.007250--
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-11.112551.301960196512.97
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC48.00500049006.38
Published on January 22, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)