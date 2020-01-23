Wheat Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:49:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)500.0011.1157740.002020202010.99
Mumbai(Mah)343.00-70.2813910.003500290012.90
Azamgarh(UP)325.001040.351837.00195019505.98
Aligarh(UP)300.00-14.2917695.00210021601.94
Lalitpur(UP)250.00-3.8512405.002050202011.41
Gondal(UP)247.002.0717843.50193019305.75
Hardoi(UP)240.00118.1811150.00205020604.59
Chorichora(UP)230.0053.33657.50196019655.95
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)180.00-2270.002060-8.42
Begusarai (Raj)150.00-16.6710376.0018401840-3.16
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)150.00-6.2511035.00210021006.33
Barhaj(UP)150.00256715.00195019504.84
Kota(Raj)123.5018.1829384.50210022207.69
Saharanpur(UP)109.00113.735201.60212521008.70
Dahod(Guj)97.40-29.833747.90232524505.68
Mehmoodabad(UP)87.00NC1809.50203020602.01
Lucknow(UP)73.004.292496.502025202012.50
Rajkot(Guj)71.5050.533232.502275231510.98
Etah(UP)65.0062.53150.00211021008.76
Allahabad(UP)60.00201625.002080200014.29
Charra(UP)60.00-33.333299.50208020704.52
Dadri(UP)60.001002321.00210020506.06
Madhoganj(UP)59.00-20.273380.00202020303.59
Narsinghgarh(MP)57.0034.433573.9021502200-
Ballia(UP)55.0057.141645.002050205015.49
Firozabad(UP)55.0023.6679.20218022655.83
Hapur(UP)50.0042.86786.002160216014.29
Kayamganj(UP)50.001002030.00208020803.48
Mainpuri(UP)50.003.091836.90213020857.20
Sandi(UP)48.0045.45950.0017501750-1.96
Bangalore(Kar)47.00-84.444163.003150300014.55
Lalganj(UP)47.0036.232208.7020001980-
Banda(UP)45.00-1185.501975-5.90
Gorakhpur(UP)43.00-128.001965--
Choubepur(UP)42.00-4.55984.30207521509.50
Jayas(UP)40.20-54.323723.50202020003.59
Golagokarnath(UP)40.00-16.677320.10200019509.29
Jaunpur(UP)38.0026.671038.002035202510.00
Muradabad(UP)38.0022.58970.002080207010.93
Mauranipur(UP)37.5097.37343.80194519457.46
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)34.003251348.902250227512.50
Palanpur(Guj)34.0061.9527.002320229012.51
Bachranwa(UP)32.0014.291502.00193519356.03
Kalapipal(MP)30.5038.64373.10189519008.29
Atarra(UP)30.007.14995.5019502050-
Badayoun(UP)30.00NC60.0020852080-
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC995.00191019204.66
Maigalganj(UP)30.0020758.4020101980-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)29.00-21.622367.20204020834.67
Rura(UP)28.503.64650.50190019007.04
Jafarganj(UP)28.0075521.00201020253.08
Washim(Mah)25.0015079.0020002200-
Etawah(UP)25.0025701.00205020806.77
Buland Shahr(UP)25.00150914.00208021906.12
Mathura(UP)25.00-3.851499.002145217519.17
Gazipur(UP)25.00-26.471130.002040200010.87
Raibareilly(UP)22.5012.5799.00200019907.24
Nawabganj(UP)21.0023.53461.0019351930-
Kasganj(UP)20.001003907.702140211013.23
Sandila(UP)20.0033.332408.0019902000-
Thandla(MP)19.56214.471188.5521402280-
Naanpara(UP)19.4024.36807.50195019504.84
Ulhasnagar(Mah)19.0018.75364.002900275034.88
Soharatgarh(UP)19.0072.73987.50196019407.40
Durgapur(WB)19.00245.45489.3121302130-
Pratapgarh(UP)18.00-28223.00192019205.49
Aliganj(UP)18.00201043.30199020107.57
Baberu(UP)18.0012.5307.50198020107.03
Basti(UP)18.0020986.50195519506.83
Tulsipur(UP)18.00-20308.001950193012.39
Kapadvanj(Guj)17.00-5.56410.6021002125-
Tuljapur(Mah)17.006.2533.0025003140-
Lalsot(Raj)16.10-542966.90205021093.80
Bareilly(UP)16.00-25.582267.302125202513.64
Farukhabad(UP)16.0014.29734.50210020808.81
Singroli(MP)15.00-37.52210.7718502000-7.50
Khair(UP)15.00NC2310.00212021807.61
Pukhrayan(UP)15.0050484.50202520004.92
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00NC931.00184518502.50
Pilibhit(UP)14.50-3.335657.50201520507.47
Puranpur(UP)14.00-6.672812.00201019907.49
Utraula(UP)14.00-14.001950--
Vishalpur(UP)14.00-22.22431.80201020058.06
Badda(UP)14.00-36.36151.0020501980-
Jhansi(UP)12.5078.57360.30196019255.95
Kannauj(UP)12.50-30.56819.002050205010.22
Akbarpur(UP)12.50-64.29674.10194019355.43
Puwaha(UP)12.00-53.855164.00205019807.89
Shikohabad(UP)12.00-40694.002200217513.40
Sahiyapur(UP)12.009.093586.00195519457.12
Viswan(UP)12.0050375.00185018505.71
Kosikalan(UP)11.80-79.33451.00215021206.97
Kamlaganj(UP)11.0029.41491.0017501800-4.37
Modasa(Guj)10.5040685.6021502250-
Karanja(Mah)10.00-56.52211.0020102195-
Hasanpur(UP)10.0066.6787.5020502045-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC1586.00215021559.69
Shamli(UP)10.00100205.2021652150-
Tikonia(UP)10.00-1841.002150--
Thara(Guj)9.50163.89287.80226223008.39
Purwa(UP)9.0012.5264.0020001980-
Devariya(UP)9.0012.5565.80195019507.14
Konch(UP)9.0028.57261.5020302105-
Jalaun(UP)8.50-56.41870.3020162076-
Jahangirabad(UP)8.0023.08662.00206021506.46
Mawana(UP)8.0070032.0021402065-
Rampur(UP)8.00-11.11315.00205020507.89
Visavadar(Guj)7.6024.59306.3422802295-
Robertsganj(UP)7.5050515.002035201010.30
Bhesan(Guj)7.00-17.002160--
Nagpur(Mah)7.00-19.002650--
Achalda(UP)7.00NC338.30206021807.29
Babrala(UP)6.60-9.59114.10195020009.55
Mohamadabad(UP)6.50-41.96505.10202519909.46
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)6.45-47.9874.2522252375-
Gadaura(UP)6.00-603384.50185018502.78
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00-747.001865--
Khategaon(MP)5.74-61.911308.25208621195.09
Asansol(WB)5.60-6.67427.0521002100NC
Amroha(UP)5.50-40.502040--
Khairagarh(UP)5.5010178.80195019502.63
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)5.4020188.0021002125-
Fatehabad(UP)5.20136.36853.602100202013.51
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC145.0020502100-
Tundla(UP)5.00-9.09792.10214521806.19
Dindori(MP)4.9063.33471.441980181513.14
Mahoba(UP)4.70-33.8643.6020151960-
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-30.77174.00205020356.22
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.3026.47188.90197019807.65
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.1086.36231.702200216010.00
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)4.00-770.002160-5.88
Lakshar(Utr)3.50-101.201840-2.22
Dehgam(Guj)3.30-71.05298.50221223258.70
Khedbrahma(Guj)3.0050294.00225022008.43
Ambad (Vadigodri)(Mah)3.00-3.002650--
Vijapur(Guj)2.80-71.302250--
Pawai(MP)2.80-4.801850--
Gangoh(UP)2.8027.27885.50196519659.47
Lakhandur(Mah)2.00-2.002025--
Mangal Wedha(Mah)2.00-2.002700--
Yeotmal(Mah)2.00-32.002050--
Jagnair(UP)2.00-23.08103.70205020307.89
Ghiraur(UP)2.00-20181.8019602000-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-55.56560.001960196010.11
Anandnagar(UP)1.706.252553.001970196013.54
Gogamba(Guj)1.505018.80200020502.56
Ait(UP)1.40-17.65100.8020502140-0.49
Halvad(Guj)1.20-84.0889.58215022504.88
Malegaon(Mah)1.00-66.6725.0021602470-
Pune(Mah)1.00NC18.0040504250-
Beed(Mah)1.00NC4.0020212100-
Gopiganj(UP)1.00-96.97181.90184018406.05
Ujhani(UP)1.00-66.67970.502100208010.53
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.90-88.751348.902275227513.75
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70NC46.80221022054.99
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)0.70-16.802225--
Vadgam(Guj)0.60NC27.702275225515.95
Divai(UP)0.60NC87.40184518456.34
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60-76254.6021002040-
Published on January 23, 2020
