Wheat Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)904.004.8735607.50210021658.81
Lakhimpur(UP)540.00-1.8258830.002010201010.44
Mumbai(Mah)465.00-8.114881.00335034004.69
Aligarh(UP)350.00NC18395.0020602100NC
Azamgarh(UP)300.00-252537.00196019506.52
Sultanpur(UP)250.0038.894985.00202520757.71
Gondal(UP)240.00-3.4218332.00193019305.75
Lalitpur(UP)240.00NC12885.002065206012.23
Hardoi(UP)230.00-4.1711380.00210020507.14
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)210.0016.672480.00207520609.21
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)160.0014.2911335.00214021008.35
Bangarmau(UP)125.00-35.94270.40201020005.79
Karvi(UP)125.0035.143001.85196019701.82
Barhaj(UP)110.00-35.296995.00194019404.30
Bahraich(UP)105.1013.013869.40197019608.84
Lucknow(UP)94.0020.512668.502025200012.50
Saharanpur(UP)93.505.065384.10213021258.95
Sitapur(UP)92.0021.377843.20202020203.06
Madhoganj(UP)85.0038.213526.50202020253.59
Mehmoodabad(UP)76.20-12.411885.70205020303.02
Allahabad(UP)65.008.331690.002100208013.51
Ballia(UP)60.007.141761.002060204016.06
Auraiya(UP)57.003.643257.00202520204.92
Choubepur(UP)54.5025.291082.30208020809.76
Firozabad(UP)54.001.89786.20213021503.40
Unnao(UP)52.4061.23884.60200019906.67
Muskara(UP)51.10-23.161343.50201020407.49
Kopaganj(UP)51.0018.61162.00196519606.79
Charra(UP)50.00-28.573419.50210021005.53
Faizabad(UP)50.0031.58730.80198019508.20
Kayamganj(UP)50.00-16.672140.00205020501.99
Gorakhpur(UP)50.0016.28178.0020001965-
Rajkot(Guj)48.00-23.23343.00226523002.95
Puwaha(UP)48.003005212.00200020505.26
Bangalore(Kar)47.00-30.884278.003150315014.55
Mainpuri(UP)46.00-11.541934.90199020000.15
Bachranwa(UP)45.0040.621547.00193519356.03
Jafarganj(UP)45.0060.71566.00203020104.10
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)45.00-35.71762.00200020005.82
Banda(UP)44.00-2.221229.50198519756.43
Jaunpur(UP)42.50-8.61127.00203020259.73
Bharuasumerpur(UP)41.00272.731176.50200020008.11
Aklera(Raj)40.00-199.002080--
Atarra(UP)40.0033.331035.5019801950-
Hapur(UP)40.00-33.33886.00207021309.52
Lalsot(Raj)38.80183.213019.40206020254.30
Rura(UP)35.50NC721.50187019005.35
Badayoun(UP)35.00-41.67155.0021002100-
Lalganj(UP)35.00-22.222288.7020102000-
Muradabad(UP)33.00-8.331039.002120210013.07
Nasrullaganj(MP)31.30-31.302020--
Gangapur City(Raj)30.0016.732052.20203520721.90
Chandausi(UP)30.0025786.502090207511.47
Maigalganj(UP)30.00-25828.4019502000-
Orai(UP)30.00-30.001980--
Raibareilly(UP)30.0050849.00200020007.24
Mauranipur(UP)28.80-23.2372.60195019457.73
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)28.00-26.322433.20209420607.66
Mathura(UP)28.007.691553.002100215516.67
Badda(UP)28.001455.56180.8020002000-
Bareilly(UP)26.0040.542311.802075212010.96
Narsinghgarh(MP)25.20-403641.1020802100-
Khalilabad(UP)25.00251040.00192519005.48
Risia(UP)25.00NC3435.101965196016.27
Mihipurwa(UP)25.00-24.71645.9018601860-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)24.00501388.902200225010.00
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)24.00-7.69674.802100210012.30
Pratapgarh(UP)22.5025245.50193019206.04
Nawabganj(UP)22.00NC505.001925193024.19
Partaval(UP)21.50-39.44523.0019301930-
Surajpur(Cht)20.50-77.301850-10.45
Basti(UP)20.00-6.981028.00195519507.12
Kasganj(UP)20.00-33.333957.70203021307.41
Buland Shahr(UP)20.0033.33949.00208020806.12
Sahiyapur(UP)20.0033.333621.00195019506.85
Gadarpur(Utr)20.00-4584.001860--
Utraula(UP)19.0026.6748.0019401940-
Kannauj(UP)19.0058.33850.002050205010.22
Naanpara(UP)18.409.52842.70194019504.58
Visnagar(Guj)17.60-9.28302.80219522276.97
Akbarpur(UP)17.5040691.60198019407.61
Aliganj(UP)16.30-9.441059.60200019908.11
Khategaon(MP)16.03179.271324.28210020865.79
Achnera(UP)16.00-11.111097.002160215013.68
Pilibhit(UP)16.006.675688.50204020106.25
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC963.00184518502.50
Mohamadabad(UP)15.5098.72528.40199020307.57
Etawah(UP)15.00-25736.00205020506.77
Ajuha(UP)14.00-22.22618.002080202512.43
Siddhpur(Guj)13.8740.38484.21222523605.60
Tulsipur(UP)13.00-39.53342.501940195011.82
Kadiri(Guj)12.00-50440.30220024508.64
Pukhrayan(UP)12.00-20496.50202520254.11
Shamli(UP)12.00-7.69230.2021502165-
Kosikalan(UP)11.50153472.50214021205.16
Bhesan(Guj)11.00-66.6761.0021002150-
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-15.38758.50208020606.12
Khurja(UP)11.00-15.38567.00207520704.80
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00101607.00213521508.65
Rudauli(UP)11.007.84482.2019801960-
Devariya(UP)10.005.26585.30195519508.61
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-61.541287.00195019558.33
Ambikapur(Cht)9.50-9.501850--
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)9.5018.75282.00210521559.64
Bilsi(UP)9.20-12.3833.9020402030-
Jahangirabad(UP)9.0012.5671.00205020605.13
Mawana(UP)8.00NC48.0021352130-
Tundla(UP)8.0077.78804.60215521406.16
Hasanpur(UP)7.5025101.0020902060-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)7.0040782.00212022003.92
Purwa(UP)7.00-12.5279.0020002000-
Achalda(UP)7.00-12.5353.30206020507.29
Palanpur(Guj)6.00-62.5549.00210722752.18
Jhansi(UP)6.00-50378.30198519707.30
Bharthna(UP)6.00-64.712883.0019801960-1.00
Visavadar(Guj)5.14-19.69317.88222022702.30
Rasda(UP)5.00NC54.0020702080-
Thara(Guj)4.50-54.08302.10215022623.02
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.30NC193.20198019708.20
Mahoba(UP)4.00-4.76651.8020152010-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)3.80-286.102255--
Kapasan(Raj)3.50-84.901840--8.00
Jagnair(UP)3.5016.67110.20201521506.05
Khedbrahma(Guj)3.00NC297.00216722502.46
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC566.001980195511.24
Wazirganj(UP)3.00-62.5242.00205020407.89
Amreli(Guj)2.70-110.502435-10.68
Khairagarh(UP)2.50-40.48185.5019001950NC
Lakshar(Utr)2.50-54.55109.20185018502.78
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.2037.5235.50202021001.51
Ait(UP)2.20100104.1020442040-0.78
Savarkundla(Guj)2.0010096.6022282323-
Anandnagar(UP)1.80202556.301960196012.97
Ghiraur(UP)1.50-25185.3019802000-
Porbandar(Guj)1.40-4.701500--
Dhrol(Guj)1.10-66.6742.90224522604.42
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70NC48.202345221511.40
Jarar(UP)0.60-72.7362.20197020507.07
Published on January 29, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)