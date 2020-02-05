Wheat Prices

Wheat Prices as on : 05-02-2020 03:55:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)898.00-0.6636505.50212021003.16
Hardoi(UP)460.0010011840.00209021006.63
Lakhimpur(UP)400.00-25.9359230.00202020109.78
Azamgarh(UP)350.0016.672887.00198519607.59
Aligarh(UP)320.00-8.5718715.00205020604.59
Lalitpur(UP)270.0012.513155.00205020654.59
Gondal(UP)256.506.8818588.50195019302.63
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-205185.00204020258.51
Bindki(UP)200.00-13.0412970.00203020504.64
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)160.00NC11495.00207021404.81
Etah(UP)150.004003330.00200020902.56
Barhaj(UP)150.0036.367145.00194019403.74
Kota(Raj)128.003.6429636.00208521006.92
Ghaziabad(UP)125.00108.332580.00220020806.80
Bangarmau(UP)120.00-44390.40200620104.21
Dahod(Guj)118.1021.253866.00230023254.55
Sitapur(UP)113.5023.377956.7019902020NC
Lucknow(UP)97.003.192765.50200020252.56
Tikamgarh(MP)94.00-94.002035--
Bangalore(Kar)90.0091.494368.003500315027.27
Madhoganj(UP)85.00NC3611.50203020203.57
Mehmoodabad(UP)78.002.361963.70202020501.51
Karvi(UP)65.00-483066.85199019602.05
Auraiya(UP)60.005.263317.00202020254.66
Choubepur(UP)56.002.751138.302100208010.82
Atarra(UP)50.00251085.50196019803.16
Jaunpur(UP)50.0017.651177.00203020306.84
Sandi(UP)49.006.521045.0017501800-1.96
Mainpuri(UP)46.00NC1980.90199019902.00
Faizabad(UP)45.00-10775.80198019808.20
Rajkot(Guj)44.50-7.293387.50225022658.43
Firozabad(UP)43.00-20.37829.20215021304.37
Charra(UP)40.00-203459.50210021005.00
Maigalganj(UP)40.0033.33868.4020001950-
Chirgaon(UP)40.00-120.002045-11.44
Lalganj(UP)38.008.572326.7019802010-
Pilibhit(UP)38.00137.55726.50202520405.74
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)36.00501424.90212522006.25
Muskara(UP)34.60-32.291378.10199020106.42
Narsinghgarh(MP)33.2031.753674.3021802080-
Muradabad(UP)32.00-3.031071.002100212012.00
Akbarpur(UP)31.0077.14722.60199019802.58
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)30.5045.242484.70204020303.24
Badayoun(UP)28.60-18.29183.6021002100-
Bareilly(UP)28.007.692339.80208520759.74
Bachranwa(UP)28.00-37.781575.00194019356.30
Kasimbazar(WB)28.00-6.67473.50230022255.99
Pratapgarh(UP)25.0011.11270.50195019307.14
Chandausi(UP)25.00-16.67811.502090209011.76
Khalilabad(UP)25.00251085.002025202510.96
Vishalpur(UP)25.0078.57456.80202520105.47
Kishunpur(UP)24.00-22.583643.0020002000NC
Buland Shahr(UP)24.0020973.00207520805.06
Risia(UP)24.00-43459.101965196515.59
Tulsipur(UP)24.0084.62366.501950194012.39
Fatehpur(UP)23.5030.561865.40199020003.65
Nawabganj(UP)23.004.55528.001940192525.16
Gangapur City(Raj)22.60-24.672074.80203220353.36
Naanpara(UP)21.6017.39864.30192519404.05
Kosikalan(UP)21.2084.353493.70203521401.75
Kalapipal(MP)21.00-31.15394.10189018958.00
Kannauj(UP)21.0010.53871.00206020508.42
Puranpur(UP)20.8038.672847.80204020057.94
Visnagar(Guj)20.7017.61323.50224721959.50
Nagpur(Mah)20.00-33.33266.00212921914.83
Ulhasnagar(Mah)20.005.26384.002800290021.74
Gadaura(UP)20.00185.713419.50183018303.98
Aliganj(UP)19.0016.561078.60198020007.03
Achnera(UP)18.0012.51115.002130216012.11
Basti(UP)18.00-101046.00196019557.10
Etawah(UP)18.0020754.00204020502.51
Mauranipur(UP)18.00-37.5390.60195019507.73
Balrampur(UP)18.00-25405.00196019504.53
Jhijhank(UP)18.0020443.002020204017.10
Bharuasumerpur(UP)16.00-60.981192.50200020008.11
Ajuha(UP)16.0014.29634.002050208010.81
Aklera(Raj)15.00-62.5214.0021222080-
Kayamganj(UP)15.00-702155.00205020501.49
Paliakala(UP)15.0087.51769.80199020609.34
Farukhabad(UP)14.0027.27772.50207020807.81
Khurja(UP)13.0018.18580.00206020754.30
Maudaha(UP)12.5025280.50199019706.13
Dibiapur(UP)12.50-12.501900-8.57
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00101628.00212521258.14
Shamli(UP)11.00-8.33241.2021252150-
Kamlaganj(UP)11.00-18.52515.50185017501.09
Visavadar(Guj)10.60106.23328.48217522202.35
Madhogarh(UP)10.50-104.501950-1.56
Hasanpur(UP)10.0033.33111.0020802090-
Puwaha(UP)10.00-79.175222.00205020007.89
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00NC402.00196019653.43
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)9.40-16.07707.40204020910.15
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)9.00136.84295.1024102255-
Palanpur(Guj)9.0050558.00220521076.94
Jahangirabad(UP)9.00NC680.00203020504.10
Purwa(UP)9.0028.57288.0020002000-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00-10766.0018651865-
Siddhpur(Guj)8.74-36.99492.95225022256.79
Devariya(UP)8.50-15593.80197019558.84
Jhansi(UP)8.0033.33386.30195019855.41
Mawana(UP)8.00NC56.0021302135-
Sahiyapur(UP)8.00-603629.00196019507.10
Kadiri(Guj)7.50-37.5447.80217522004.82
Bilsi(UP)7.50-18.4841.4020352040-
Bhiloda(Guj)7.20-61.08228.2021742353-
Durgapur(WB)6.956.92502.7621502140-
Khategaon(MP)6.70-58.21330.98208021004.79
Asansol(WB)6.5016.07433.55213021001.43
Bidar(Kar)6.002015.0026002650-
Achalda(UP)6.00-14.29359.30203020605.73
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)5.85-9.380.1023002225-
Vankaner(Guj)5.5037.5136.00230022256.98
Bharwari(UP)5.50-8.33149.802060197013.19
Jalaun(UP)5.20-38.82875.5019712016-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)5.00-28.57787.00213021204.41
Khedbrahma(Guj)5.0066.67302.00218021673.07
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC160.0020502100-
Mahoba(UP)5.0025656.8020102015-
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC184.00206020606.46
Tundla(UP)5.00-37.5809.60211521553.68
Wazirganj(UP)5.0066.67247.00205020507.89
Thara(Guj)4.602.22306.70211521501.34
Mungawali(MP)4.20-112.902005--
Bagasara(Guj)4.00-20114.002417230522.38
Alampur(MP)4.00-4.001998--
Paithan(Mah)4.0033.3321.0021002200-
Tasgaon(Mah)4.00-13.002490--
Fatehabad(UP)4.0081.82859.80202020501.00
Jagnair(UP)4.0014.29114.2019002015NC
Khairagarh(UP)3.5040189.0018501900-2.63
Akola(Mah)3.00-40173.0023002150-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC569.001980198011.24
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.0020142.5019001900-
Dehgam(Guj)2.90-12.12301.40223722129.93
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.80-88.33677.60196021004.26
Anandnagar(UP)2.2037.52560.101960195512.32
Jasra(UP)2.20-69.44575.002080200011.23
Pune(Mah)2.0010021.0039504050-
Lakhani(Guj)1.98NC18.812455509015.53
Ait(UP)1.60-27.27105.7020502044-0.49
Ghiraur(UP)1.50NC186.8019801980-
Gurusarai(UP)1.20-60223.60196519207.97
Jarar(UP)1.2010063.40190019702.15
Palitana(Guj)1.1096.432.44225023007.14
Mantha(Mah)1.00-4.002100--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.00-54.55236.5020502020NC
Dhrol(Guj)0.90-18.1843.80216522450.70
Halvad(Guj)0.84-62.8392.68215021004.88
Doharighat(UP)0.80-33.3324.50180019003.75
Divai(UP)0.60NC88.00184518456.34
Published on February 05, 2020
